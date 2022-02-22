NEWS44: An Aggressive Version Of Silent People!

With the changing times, the outlook of the news industry has been constantly evolving giving the common man’s interests and opinions the center stage. Conforming to this ideology, NEWS44 is aggressively working towards becoming the voice of the common man and putting their thoughts and beliefs on the forefront. There is no doubt that where high-profiled news is given prime importance, rural news takes the backstage.

The news website ‘NEWS44’ speaks out on behalf of the common man's concerns and is completely dedicated to the valuable citizens of the nation. With the freshness, edge, speed, and accuracy of the news, NEWS44 is embarking on a revolutionary news journey that talks about the remote areas of the country.



The news industry must strike a balance between what readers know they want and what they don't realize they need. One such digital news website ‘NEWS44’ is planning to address every notion that the people should be well acquainted with. Every second, multiple incidents take place. With so much going on in the world, it's critical to stay informed about all of the latest news that brings a difference in society, and the news portal ‘NEWS44’ is following the same lead. Apart from sharing high-profile news, NEWS44 will be working meticulously to bring forth all the rural updates in front of the eyes of the people.



Bhupender Kumar, Rishi Dubey, and Sumit Kr Vasudev are the revolutionary minds behind launching this credible news portal and print publication NEWS44. This portal provides the most thorough and uncompromising coverage to educate the masses of the nation. With the mission to travel from the edge of the uneven sky to the depths of the buried land to make its readers aware of the most important events taking place in society, NEWS44 will no doubt make an inspiring place in the hearts of people with its authentic and reliable approach.



Bhupender Kumar, Director of DCCWSL, Delhi Government and NEWS44 says, “Nothing makes you more proud than seeing your dream come true. With great power comes great responsibility. Thus, the people who put their best foot forward and take the ownership climb the ladder of success.” He further said, “Journalism has a unique ability to function as the most powerful and influential medium which makes people aware of all the important things happening in the world. Moreover, our news portal will be majorly putting the light on the rural sector news which has an intrinsic influence on the people of society.”



Rishi Dubey, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PR BABA Private Limited is a political strategist, poll advisor, and a renowned political campaign advisor. He had supervised several election campaigns. As a political strategist, Rishi Dubey has a thorough awareness of the role of public relations and social media campaigns in connecting, engaging, and advocating with their target audiences. Political PR, Political Campaigning, Political Research, Political Marketing, Political Management, Environmental Mapping, and other topics connected to political contexts and processes are all covered by Rishi Dubey's PR BABA. Rishi believes 44 to be his lucky number therefore, he launched his news website with the name ‘NEWS44’ which focuses on providing people with all the information that educates the masses about the happenings in the society.”



Prominent media figure and a creator of innovative content, Sumit Kr Vasudev began his creative career with a Mumbai television production firm in 2003. Talking about his journey, Sumit Kr Vasudev says, “Aiming towards the growth of the rural sector, I have been constantly working to give voice to the voiceless. Seeing the problems of the people of the rural sector, I am looking forward to introducing them to a platform where they can tell their stories and let people know of their difficulties.” Sumit Kr Vasudev is managing and heading NEWS44's smart content creation team.



NEWS44 keeps track of the stories you read and recommends more than you prefer. The news website covers everything from technology, entertainment, national, international, sports, business, automobile, lifestyle, health, fashion, scientific, to web stories. Thus, the founders of the news publication ‘NEWS44’ are soaring high in the field of journalism, with their extensive knowledge and reliable content strategies.



The notable Directors Bhupender Kumar, Rishi Dubey, and Sumit Kr Vasudev are round-the-clock working to make the common people aware of the activities that may have an impact on a community. This credible news portal ‘NEWS44’ will help the common man in keeping up-to-date with recent occurring. From delivering news that is unfiltered, unedited, and unchangeable to delivering news that matters to society, NEWS44 is gearing up to dominate the world with truth and virtuous aspects.