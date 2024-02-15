Trying out new UK casino sites not on Gamstop is fun – but only if you’re playing on legit and reputable sites.
Knowing this, we’ve tested the latest non-Gamstop online casinos and listed the ones worth trying out. Our main criteria were fast payouts, great games, and fair bonuses.
The hottest new casino right now in Gxmble , but there are nine other gambling sites right on its tail, and they all offer a downright generous welcome offer for new players.
Let’s dive in and check them all out.
New Casinos Not on Gamstop UK
- Gxmble : Best overall
- Seven Casino : Best for slot games
- MyStake : Best for crypto
- Winstler : 600% bonus up to £9,500
- Freshbet : Top pick for live casino games
- Goldenbet: Exciting casino tournaments
- Jackbit: 50 free spins for new players
- Palm.Casino: 10% rebate on your first deposit
- Rich Palms: Designed for crypto gamblers
- Slots of Vegas: Generous bonuses
Let’s now dive into our in-depth reviews and help you choose the best non-Gamstop casino for your needs.
Pros:
- 3,000+ new games
- £2,500 welcome package
- 5x wagering requirements
- 24/7 chat and email support
- Excellent mobile interface
Cons:
- Need to deposit 3 times for full bonus
- Must log in to explore games
Gxmble is the best new casino not on Gamstop for UK players. They earned our top spot with 3,000+ games, industry-leading support, easy-earn bonuses, and stellar mobile compatibility.
Game Variety: 4.8/5
Gxmble works closely with 30+ top-rated software providers to bring you 3,000+ slots, table games, and specialties.
They also feature odds across 35+ sports wagering categories. Not content with simply being an online casino, they go the extra mile for seasoned sports bettors.
While you have to create a new account before viewing their game collection, it’s worth 30 seconds of your time. New sign-ups can take advantage of flexible betting minimums, enjoy realistic variants of blackjack and poker, or spin for gold with hundreds of progressive reels.
Welcome Bonus: 5/5
There’s no promo code required to get a piece of the action with Gxmble. When you create a new account today, you can claim up to £2,500 in bonus funds with your first three deposits.
On your first deposit, you can get a 200% match bonus up to £500 and see your second transaction doubled up to £750. Then, make your third deposit and claim a 100% reload match up to £1,250.
Even though you must deposit three times to receive Gxmble’s full welcome package, you’ll only need to satisfy 5x wagering requirements before cashing out. Most online casinos impose a 30x playthrough – so this bonus is as good as it gets.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
Gxmble’s banking menu is versatile enough to accommodate most players – you can use Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, TRON, USDT, Bitcoin, Litecoin, DOGE, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple to make deposits. All UK players must fund their account with £25+.
Payouts are issued via Bitcoin, bank transfer, and bank card. You can withdraw anywhere between £100 and £1,000 per transaction. High rollers can request up to £2,500 per week or £10,000 per month. Crypto is the quickest option, and payments are delivered in a few hours.
Card and bank transfer withdrawals can take 2-3 working days for processing and delivery.
Customer Support: 4.7/5
If you have questions or concerns, it’s easy to get in touch with a real person at Gxmble. Their dedicated team works around the clock to address your inquiries. Our experts received a live chat response within seconds, and we noticed a return email within 12 hours of reaching out.
They have three separate email addresses for basic support, customer complaints, and document verification.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Gxmble might not have a downloadable application, but their instant-play website is practically indistinguishable from the real thing. You’ll have access to 3,000+ optimized casino games, all of which are sized appropriately for smaller screens. Our team didn’t notice any lag or delays.
Pros:
- 2,900+ slot games
- Up to £7,500 welcome bonus
- 10% cashback for all VIPs
- Accepts Bitcoin and USDT
- 24/7 live chat + email support
Cons:
- Must create an account to view games
- No phone support available
If seven is your lucky number – Seven Casino offers hundreds of 7-themed slots that come with 7-figure jackpots. What more could you ask for? Probably fast payouts and reliable gameplay, but that’s covered as well.
Game Variety: 4.7/5
UK slots enthusiasts are spoiled for choice at Seven Casino. They’ve partnered up with 30+ leading software providers, and their selection of slots not on Gamstop is second to none.
Our experts found well over 2,900+ immersive reels. From penny slots to seven-figure progressives, they have it all.
Plus, they’re constantly updating their collection with the latest releases from Betsoft and Smartsoft. Razor-sharp graphics, realistic sound effects, and 3D animations are all standard.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
Seven Casino isn’t here to mess around: their £7,500 welcome package is a sight for sore eyes, and VIP players can receive 10% cashback.
New sign-ups can get a 200% match up to £250 on their first deposit, followed by a 100% bonus up to £1,000 on their second deposit. Next, make your third deposit and claim a 50% reload match up to £1,250.
Finally, they saved the best for last – if you’re going the distance, make your fourth deposit and get a 100% bonus up to £5,000. With minimal 10x wagering requirements, this promotion seems like a no-brainer.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Seven Casino makes it easy and convenient to get started with 9+ secure payment options. You can fund your account with a VISA/MasterCard debit card, Skrill, Neteller, a bank wire transfer, and 4+ forms of cryptocurrency. They accept Bitcoin, Binance, Ethereum, and Litecoin deposits.
No matter which currency you select, you must deposit £25 or more to play games and secure each portion of Seven Casino’s four-tiered bonus.
Withdrawals begin from £50, and the most you can withdraw is £2,500 per week and £10,000 per month.
All payouts are delivered in just 1 to 3 days.
Customer Support: 4.6/5
Like Gxmble, Seven Casino goes the extra mile with comprehensive customer support. Just use their 24/7 chat feature (or three email addresses) to get connected with a real agent 24/7.
You’ll find a dedicated email for customer complaints, account verification, and support.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
If you typically use your mobile device to gamble, Seven Casino puts all the fun in your back pocket with its instant-play website. While they don’t offer a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, their entire slots collection is appropriately optimized for on-the-go gameplay.
Pros:
- 7,000+ online casino games
- Thousands of sports markets
- 170% crypto bonus up to £1,000
- Accepts 7+ forms of crypto
- Chat, email, and Discord support
Cons:
- Some games are geo-restricted
- No downloadable app for mobile
MyStake launched just a few years ago, and they have already become one of the largest non-Gamstop betting sites and online casinos in the online gambling industry.
Game Variety: 5/5
Regardless of what you’re looking to gamble on – you’re likely to find it here.
On top of over 7,000 slots and table games, MyStake features 2,000+ daily sports betting markets across 35+ popular categories. Better yet, there are 18 exclusive mini-games available.
From classic slots to crash gambling and live dealer games, MyStake has teamed up with 40+ software providers to deliver a truly great game library.
Although some games are geo-restricted for UK players, MyStake has so many options that you likely won’t notice the difference.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
With so many deposit bonuses and promotions at your fingertips, it can be hard to know which one to get. That’s where our experts come into play – make your first deposit and claim a 170% crypto bonus up to £1,000. Or, claim their 100% sports match and get up to £500 in free bets.
Once you’re finished, claim their 100% casino reload bonus up to £500. Alternatively, get a 35% sports reload match up to £350. As an added perk, all crypto deposits qualify for 10% cashback.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
MyStake is compatible with a boatload of payment methods – to be exact, you’ll find 16+ secure banking options. You can make deposits with a VISA or MasterCard, MiFinity, NeoSurf, Neteller, Skrill, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, DASH, XMR, and Stellar.
All players must deposit £10+ to get started, but MyStake’s bonuses have a £20+ requirement. Similarly, you can withdraw as little as £20. High rollers can request a maximum of £7,500 per week and £15,000 per month. Payouts are processed and delivered within 1-3 business days.
Customer Support: 4.5/5
MyStake offers 24/7 live chat and email support, and they go the extra mile with a dedicated Discord server.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
MyStake doesn’t offer a downloadable app, but you’d never be able to tell the difference with their instant-play mobile site. Whether you’re playing 7,000+ non-Gamstop casino games or betting on your favorite sports, the overall experience is easy and smooth.
Pros:
- 4,000+ new casino games
- 600% bonus up to £9,500
- VIP perks for big spenders
- Quick and easy transactions
- 24/7 chat + email support
Cons:
- Can’t try games for free
- No phone support number
If you’re looking for a new non-Gamstop casino that starts you off with the most bang for your pound – you’ll find Winstler more than suitable.
Game Variety: 4.6/5
Winstler brings out the big guns for casual players and casino traditionalists alike. They’re home to 4,000+ slots, table games, and unique specialties from 30+ software providers. Of course, 35+ sports betting categories add variety.
While you need to be logged in before viewing their game collection, we’re here to tell you it’s among the largest we’ve seen. As an added bonus, Winstler accommodates high rollers with flexible betting limits and an exclusive VIP club. Stick around for special perks and promos.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
Winstler rolls the red carpet for high rollers, and you can claim a massive 600% welcome bonus up to £9,500 across your first five deposits. They’ll match your initial transaction by 300% up to £500 before doubling your 2nd deposit up to £1,000. And, there’s more where that came from.
Winstler is also doubling your 3rd deposit up to £2,000. Next, claim a 50% reload bonus up to £2,500 on your 4th deposit. Finally, secure a 50% match bonus up to £3,500 on your 5th deposit.
Since this promotion is of tremendous value, the wagering requirements are a bit higher than average.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
Winstler supports many different payment methods, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.
The minimum deposit is $25 and payouts begin from £100. You can request up to £10,000 per month.
E-wallet and crypto transactions are usually processed within 24 hours. At the latest, expect to see your casino winnings delivered in 2-3 business days.
Customer Support: 4.4/5
It’s easy to get the support you need at Winstler – they offer 24/7 assistance via live chat, email, and a detailed FAQ section. You can expect lightning-fast chat replies, and their agents offer feedback through email within 24 hours.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5
Winstler benefits from a simplistic mobile interface, allowing busy bettors to enjoy 4,000+ games from anywhere. They promise an identical betting experience on PC and smartphone devices, which isn’t something you see every day.
5. Freshbet – Top New Non-Gamstop Casino for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- 200+ live casino games
- £1,500 welcome bonus
- 4,000+ new slot games
- Accepts 8 cryptocurrencies
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Same-day payouts only with BTC
- Interface feels cramped on mobile
If you miss the in-person element of playing table games surrounded by other gamblers, Freshbet’s live casino might pique your interest.
Game Variety: 4.5/5
Freshbet’s collection might be jam-packed with 4,000+ slot games and 35+ sports categories, but their live casino is the star of the show. Enjoy a realistic and immersive betting experience with 200+ variants of blackjack, baccarat, Casino Hold’em, poker, game shows, dice, and more.
They have something for everyone – you can even play video slots with a professional croupier at the helm.
A quick breakdown of their live casino reveals 40+ baccarat games, 71+ blackjack variants, and 7+ live poker tables.
Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5
Freshbet is coming in hot with six promotions for sports and casino bettors. When you place 3 bets, you’ll get one free bet that’s worth £5 - £100.
They’ll also credit your account with a 100% sports bonus up to £500. Alternatively, claim their 100% eSports bonus and get £500 in free bets.
Finally, casino gamblers will qualify for up to £1,500 in bonuses across their first three deposits. You’ll get a 100% initial match bonus up to £500, followed by a 50% reload bonus up to £500. If you decide to make one more deposit, you’ll get another 100% bonus up to £500.
Payment Methods: 4.3/5
You can make deposits at Freshbet using a VISA/MasterCard, Revolut, NeoSurf, SafetyPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, DASH, Monero, and USDT. New players must make a minimum deposit of £20+ to play casino games, bet on sports, and claim bonuses here.
You can withdraw between £20 and £7,500 per transaction at Freshbet. All payouts are limited to £7,500 per week and £15,000 per month. Crypto withdrawals are sent to your personal wallet in 24 hours or less, but fiat payouts can take 2-3 working days for delivery.
Customer Support: 4.5/5
Get in touch with a representative 24 hours a day through email and live chat. If you have any remaining questions or concerns, visit their FAQ section and read through informative guides. You’ll find helpful details about registering a new account, refund policy, and self-exclusion.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5
Freshbet has optimized its game collection for mobile players, but the interface can feel a bit cramped on smaller screens. Aside from this minor complaint, all their games work flawlessly.
How We Ranked the Best New Non-Gamstop Casinos
Online Casino Games
We gave a higher ranking to new non-Gamstop online casinos with the most versatile selection of online slots, table games, and specialties.
You’ll have thousands of immersive new games at your disposal, promising hours upon hours of entertainment. We also prioritized sites that offer sports betting.
Deposit Bonuses
Before you start playing with the best online casinos not on Gamstop , you’ll take advantage of a generous deposit bonus (or three).
Our team gave a higher ranking to the newest non-Gamstop casinos that give away bonus funds and free spins with low rollover requirements and reasonable expiry periods.
Payment Methods
You’ll have access to a safe and secure array of banking options with reputable non-Gamstop casino sites. Our top picks accept major debit card brands and several e-wallets. We gave a higher ranking to new UK casinos not on Gamstop that accept Bitcoin and other forms of crypto.
Customer Support
Although you’d hope never to need customer support, you’ll be happy to have it if things go sideways.
Our team gave a higher ranking to non-Gamstop casinos that promise quick responses via live chat, email, phone, and social media. You’ll get in touch with a real person 24 hours a day.
Mobile Casino
You shouldn’t have to sit in front of a computer screen to play slots, table games, and specialties.
That’s why our experts hand-picked new UK casinos not on Gamstop that offer excellent mobile compatibility. You’ll enjoy lag-free betting, instant loading speeds, and one-tap payouts.
What is Gamstop and How Does It Work?
Gamstop is a self-exclusion service that works with UKGC casinos. Any online gambling site that holds a license from the UK Gambling Commission is obligated to work with Gamstop. Their services are free, and adding your name to the list excludes you from all UK-licensed casinos.
You can exclude yourself from playing with reputable casinos in Great Britain for a period of your choosing or blacklist your account permanently. However, you can’t remove your name from the list once it’s added.
Why is Gxmble the Best New Non-Gamstop Casino for UK Players?
We’ve reviewed plenty of new UK online casinos not on Gamstop, but Gxmble is our #1 suggestion for new sign-ups.
Here, we’ve explained three factors that earned them a top spot on this list.
Boatloads of New Games: Gxmble is stuffed to the brim with 3,000+ slots, table games, and classic casino games. You will also find competitive odds across 35+ sports betting categories. No matter how you prefer to gamble online, Gxmble is the premier destination for UK players.
Anonymous Registration: As is customary with many casinos not on Gamstop, new players can start playing with Gxmble in less than 30 seconds. All you need to register is a working email address and a valid phone number.
Low-Wager Casino Bonus: Gxmble will credit your first three deposits with up to £2,500 in bonus funds. The best thing about this package is the low, 5x wagering requirements – which you don’t see every day.
New Casino Sites Not on Gamstop UK: FAQ
Are New Non-Gamstop Casinos Safe to Use?
Yes, new non-Gamstop casinos that are licensed are safe to use. If you’re worried about the legitimacy of a particular site, check its licensing status on Google. Reputable non-Gamstop sites are licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority.
You’ll enjoy fair casino games, legitimate bonuses, timely transactions, and excellent support. Licensed casinos not on Gamstop are just as safe to use as their UKGC-licensed counterparts.
Can I Play for Real Money At New UK Casinos Not on Gamstop?
Yes, you can play for real money at non-Gamstop casinos. The best casinos not on Gamstop accept real money bets from UK players and are licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority.
What Payment Methods Can You Use At New Non-Gamstop Casinos?
Most of the latest casinos not on Gamstop accept deposits via debit and credit cards, as well as cryptocurrencies.
You can also use MiFinity and vouchers like Neosurf and Paysafecard to deposit at some casinos, but these are less common.
Which New Casino Not on Gamstop Has the Fastest Cashouts?
Gxmble has the fastest cashouts of any new casino not on Gamstop.
If you use BTC or LTC to request a withdrawal, your winnings are delivered within 1 hour. Similarly, e-wallet players can expect to receive their payouts in 24 hours or less.
Is It Possible to Self-Exclude From New Online Casinos Not on Gamstop?
Yes, it’s possible to exclude yourself from non-Gamstop casinos in the UK. Most online casinos not on Gamstop have a self-exclusion option that you can activate temporarily or permanently.
However, because our top picks aren’t affiliated with Gamstop, self-exclusions are processed on an individual basis by contacting the support team at the online casino rather than by getting in touch with an external agency.
What Are the Benefits of Playing At New Casinos Not on Gamstop?
If you’re wondering how the best non-Gamstop sites got so popular, our experts have the inside scoop. Below, we’ve outlined and discussed three benefits of playing with a new online casino.
New Games: Compared to regular online gambling sites, the newest casinos not on Gamstop offer more of what you love. Our top picks feature thousands of slots, table games, and specialties from renowned providers. You can also wager on all your favorite sports events.
Larger Deposit Bonuses: The best non-Gamstop casinos take a sharp left turn with high-percentage bonuses and loads of free spins sent directly to your account.
Crypto Compatibility: You won’t find any UKGC casinos that are compatible with Bitcoin, but the best non-Gamstop casino sites make it easy to transact with cryptocurrencies. You’ll have access to expedited payout speeds, larger transaction limits, and anonymous registration.
How Can I Tell If A New Non-Gamstop Casino is Legit?
You can tell if a non-Gamstop casino is legit by checking its licensing status.
Any reputable online casino has done the groundwork of obtaining an operating license, and you shouldn’t trust unlicensed gambling sites. For your protection and convenience, all our top picks are regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority.
If you choose to deviate from our list of UK casino sites not on Gamstop, we encourage you to check third-party reviews before getting started.
Comparison of the Top 5 New Casinos Not on Gamstop
Gxmble : Gxmble is the best non-Gamstop casino for UK gamblers. They’ve checked all the boxes with 3,000+ games, 35+ sports betting categories, and a low-wagering welcome bonus. Claim up to £2,500 in bonuses with your first 3 deposits with a 5x playthrough.
Seven Casino : Seven Casino is the best non-Gamstop casino for slots enthusiasts. Explore 2,900+ online slots, progressive jackpots, and classic games. Once you’ve created a new account, score up to £7,500 in bonuses on top of 10% cashback.
MyStake: MyStake is the most versatile online casino not on Gamstop, and there’s practically nothing you won’t find here. They go the extra mile with 7,000+ games, thousands of sports betting markets, and 17+ promotions. Get a 170% bonus up to £1,000 on your first deposit.
Winstler: Winstler caters to big spenders, and they’re offering new players a 600% welcome package. Before playing 4,000+ games from 30 software providers, get up to £9,500 in bonuses. If you stick around long enough, you’ll earn VIP status.
Freshbet: Freshbet promises a highly realistic betting experience with 214+ live dealer games. Play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, dice, and other specialties while a live croupier directs the action. Before getting started, claim up to a £1,500 bonus on your first three deposits.
How to Sign Up at the Newest Non-Gamstop UK Casinos
If you’re ready to start playing with non-Gamstop sites in the UK, you might not know how to begin. That’s why our experts created a step-by-step guide that simplifies the sign-up process.
1. Choose A Casino
- Choose a UK online casino not on Gamstop (our top pick is Gxmble )
- Click Sign Up
- Wait for the registration form to appear
2. Create A New Online Casino Account
- Enter your email address and create a password
- Choose your preferred currency and click Next
- Fill out the second form with all the required details
- Accept the T&Cs and click Sign Up once more
3. Verify Your Email Address
- Open your email inbox and look for a new message
- If you don’t see anything, check your spam folder
- Click the link inside to verify your casino account
4. Deposit and Claim Your Welcome Bonus
- Click on the green Deposit button
- Select a payment method from the list
- Toggle the Use Bonuses switch
- Follow the instructions to make your first deposit
- Use your deposit bonus to play gambling games!
Tips and Tricks for Using New Non-Gamstop Online Casinos
Before you get started with the best UK casinos not on Gamstop, follow our tips and tricks to maximize your winning chances. We’ve discussed some actionable advice for new players.
Be Sure The Site is Licensed: Countless international gambling sites aren’t associated with Gamstop, but not all of them are licensed to operate. An unlicensed gambling site isn’t safe to use, so do your research ahead of time – for your protection, all our top casinos are regulated.
Check Payout Percentages: Every casino not on Gamstop has its own payout percentage, and each game comes with a different RTP. As a rule of thumb, don’t play slots with a lower RTP than 96% – unless you’re playing progressive jackpots, as all of them come with a lower payout percentage by default.
Don’t Forget About Bonuses: Any reputable casino makes it worth your while to get started with an excellent welcome bonus. When leveraged correctly, you can use bonus funds and free spins to your advantage. Essentially, you’re getting more chances to win real money online.
Ready to Join the Newest Gamstop-Free Casinos in the UK?
If you’re caught up in the Gamstop scheme, it can feel impossible to find legit online casinos that are willing to accept your British pound – but here they are, all listed out for you.
We’d recommend Gxmble for players on the fence – they earned our top spot with 3,000+ new games, a mobile-friendly interface, and bonuses with low wagering requirements.
Still, it’s best for you to do some research of your own to find a casino that clicks with you the most.
No matter where you decide to play casino games, be sure to have fun and wager responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well:
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
- https://www.ncpgambling.org/
- https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.