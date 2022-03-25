Meet Arjun Lal, A Young Musician With Multiple Talents

Arjun Lal is a 21-year-old Indian Singer and an entrepreneur. He started singing when he was just 15 years old.

His passion about his work and dedication towards his singing career made him a successful young artist in music industry. He made all this possible just because of his hard work, He was passionate about singing since childhood and started working on it.

The big reason behind his success is his family. He stated that his parents were very supportive since childhood and they always helped him since when they knew that Arjun wanted to make his career in singing. They supported him in every possible way to make him successful.

When he was a child he never thought of becoming successful in his life and making all this he just used to dream about. He was born in 13 October, 1999 and comes from Rajasthan's Komta Village and completed his schooling from govt school.

Currently he is extremely popular on social media platform as well amongst his fans who are very excited for his upcoming songs "Radhe Shyam" and "Big Tang".

He made his accounts on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube where his followers love his singing and wait eagerly for his every upcoming song with so much love and excitement.

So we can say that he made his dreams comes true but still believes in working on his flaws to do better and try to add something new in his work as well.

