Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Or Dogecoin (DOGE) More Popular - And Is Roboape (RBA) About To Change That?

The meteoric rise of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be described as phenomenal. These two digital assets have rewritten the rules for what it takes for a cryptocurrency to succeed in the market.

However, this has had no effect on the rivalry between the two. Shiba Inu (SHIB) - the self-proclaimed "Doge Killer," - continues to fight for its #1 spot. As a result, SHIB has become a favourite among investors, occasionally outperforming its predecessor.

RoboApe (RBA) , the latest meme token to attract noteworthy attention, is currently in presale, allegedly preparing for an explosion upon launch. We’ll take a closer look at the White Paper to determine whether it could become competition for leading meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Which Meme Coin do investors prefer the most?

According to a new Google Trends study, crypto investors in the UK are more interested in Shiba Inu (SHIB) than Dogecoin (DOGE). The report looked at data gathered by Google Trends over the course of a year and compiled a list of the most popular cryptocurrencies among crypto investors in the UK.

The study's findings put obvious choices, like Bitcoin (BTC), at the top. BTC was the most searched cryptocurrency in 21 countries, far outnumbering the competition. The first cryptocurrency has remained the most popular in Europe. On a country-by-country basis, however, Shiba Inu (SHIB) had given the top coin a run for its money.

According to the study, Shiba Inu (SHIB) searches in the area have increased significantly in the last year. When it came to search volumes, investors in the United Kingdom, one of the 21 countries surveyed, favoured the meme coin over Bitcoin (BTC).

It won not only in the United Kingdom but also in six other countries. Switzerland, France, Spain, Ukraine, Italy, and Russia are among them. With these, SHIB has become Europe's second most popular cryptocurrency.

This put Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, which came in fifth on the list behind larger cryptocurrencies Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA).

However, this isn’t to say that Dogecoin (DOGE) is dead. Having been endorsed by Elon Musk, Dogecoin (DOGE) remains a favourite of US investors.

What’s the Hype around RoboApe (RBA)?

This newer name may not be as familiar as Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Dogecoin (DOGE).

Once officially released to the public, RoboApe (RBA) will be a meme token created by the community and run on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. RoboApe (RBA) is unique in that it will not only have a low transaction fee but the fee itself will be funnelled back into the community.

According to the White Paper, a portion of the transaction fee will be redistributed to token holders via reflection, resulting in RoboApe (RBA) holders receiving a steady passive income stream without having to do anything.

Because RoboApe (RBA) is deflationary, a portion of the transaction fee will be burned, removing it from circulation permanently. Burning contributes to raising the overall price of a token. Because meme coins usually have such a high supply - occasionally even unlimited - they tend to suffer from extreme volatility.

RoboApe (RBA) assures investors of its legitimacy by excluding the developers' wallet in favour of creating a DAO where holders are in charge of decision-making, thereby strengthening the community feel.

Investors are lining up to buy the presale in anticipation of the meme token replicating Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) sensational 45,000,000% rise.

