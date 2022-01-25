Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Influencer Unnati Malharkar Keeps Chic Fashion Real

Influencer Unnati Malharkar doesn't go for heavy and extraordinary mundane fashion streaks. She prefers to keep it simple and good to look at.

Influencer Unnati Malharkar Keeps Chic Fashion Real
Unnati Malharkar, Influencer -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 1:56 pm

Fashion is all about being yourself in the most comfortable manner, keeping things flexible and letting your confidence shine. Well, influencer Unnati Malharkar is amongst the ones who is keeping the chic fashion lively. She knows what best suits her and is appropriately following it.  Not going for heavy and extraordinary mundane fashion streaks but keeping it simple and good to look at. She is even known to carry regal wears aesthetically. 

Talking about her fashion concept she says, “Fashion is not what you buy. It’s all about what you do with it. To be fashionable it’s not important to wear clothes that are expensive, but make them look aesthetically pleasing. Sometimes I buy non-branded clothes and I’ve realized I’ve got the same amount of admiration for my fashionable looks irrespective of the brand. It is also important to be comfortable in your style.”

Unnati is a wonderful dancer too and makes it worth a watch show with her graceful moves. Her fun and quirky content makes her different on the net. And an everlasting positive approach towards life is what makes her everyone's favourite.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph

Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph

Top 5 Web3 Tokens Of 2022

Saurabh Varma And Utpal Acharya  Launch 'Content Engineers', A New Age Film & Digital Studio

Yoga Brands Helping Millennials Stay Healthy With Its Plant-Based Protein Food

Producer Lawrence Paul Reveals why OTT Has An Edge Over The Mainstream Film Industry

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies