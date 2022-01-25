Influencer Unnati Malharkar Keeps Chic Fashion Real

Fashion is all about being yourself in the most comfortable manner, keeping things flexible and letting your confidence shine. Well, influencer Unnati Malharkar is amongst the ones who is keeping the chic fashion lively. She knows what best suits her and is appropriately following it. Not going for heavy and extraordinary mundane fashion streaks but keeping it simple and good to look at. She is even known to carry regal wears aesthetically.

Talking about her fashion concept she says, “Fashion is not what you buy. It’s all about what you do with it. To be fashionable it’s not important to wear clothes that are expensive, but make them look aesthetically pleasing. Sometimes I buy non-branded clothes and I’ve realized I’ve got the same amount of admiration for my fashionable looks irrespective of the brand. It is also important to be comfortable in your style.”

Unnati is a wonderful dancer too and makes it worth a watch show with her graceful moves. Her fun and quirky content makes her different on the net. And an everlasting positive approach towards life is what makes her everyone's favourite.

