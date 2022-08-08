Influencer Miguel Cunha got married in Schelen Palace

Netizens have been buzzing with the news of the marriage after the couple shared stunning images together on Instagram in celebration of the happy news

Miguel Cunha, creator of Gotham Footcare PC and a leading podiatrist in New York City is changing the way we value our feet! Dr. Cunha graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia in 2007 and completed his surgical training as Chief Resident at Washington Hospital Center and Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C. in 2010. He has been featured in numerous publications including US News & World Report, CNBC, Time Magazine and Martha Stewart Living.



Gotham Footcare, a boutique style foot health clinic and surgical center provides both non-surgical and surgical treatments for all foot and ankle disorders, such as dermatological and sports medicine related conditions to musculoskeletal deformities such as bunions and hammer toes. Dr. Cunha is an expert in cosmetic, minimally invasive, and reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle and specializes in the treatment of sports related injuries, particularly as they affect runners such as neuromas, plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendonitis. He offers the latest leading edge therapeutic and minimally invasive techniques some of which include extracorporeal shockwave therapy, cryosurgery, TENEX, and regenerative medicine. Most importantly, Dr. Cunha has a genuine interest in each patient's well-being and is proudly dedicated to providing them the utmost compassion and exceptional care.

Dr. Cunha has always been fascinated by the human body. As a child, he enjoyed learning about different health issues and helping other people. He also loved being able to use his hands to fix things. When he began thinking about a career in medicine, Dr. Cunha thought about becoming a dermatologist since he wanted to work with his hands and help people with skin problems such as acne or rashes. But when he had a chance to do surgery, he found that he liked it too much to give up practicing medicine entirely. So instead of specializing in just one field or area, Dr. Cunha became a podiatrist because it allowed him to be both a surgeon and a dermatologist for patients who needed foot care and treatment for various skin conditions on their feet. Now Dr. Cunha is able to help people who hurt their feet by fixing foot injuries or deformities through surgery so that patients can walk on healthy feet again and perform regular activities without pain in the future.

Dr. Cunha now has two locations one on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan and another at the Woolworth building downtown. In his personal life, he enjoys spending time with his beautiful wife and two handsome boys. His greatest passion after medicine is music; he plays percussion and enjoys listening to electronic lounge and melodic house music. Dr. Cunha also has an avid interest in psychology, traveling, cooking, photography, architecture and exercising.

