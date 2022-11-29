In The Age Of Urbanization, We Are Making Elevator Solutions Easily Accessible For The Middle Class: Jalaj Kumar Anupam

November 26: On Sunday 20th July 2022 in Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi Mr. Jalaj Kumar Anupam said that “We aim to make lifting solutions easily accessible to all”. In the age of urbanization, we are making elevator solutions easily accessible to the middle class. He further adds that Consent Elevators Private Limited strives to provide a complete lift solution at an affordable cost with all the safety measurements and best quality. Our company promises to deliver, design, produce and install, maintain the elevators in line with the latest trends.

This day Consent has bagged the award for “Emerging Brand of the Year” in the Elevator Industry Category for 2022. This award was given to Consent Elevators Private Limited by Mr. Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director- MSME Business Forum India to Jalaj Kumar Anupam, Director, Consent Elevators Private Limited. This Event was organized by the Business mint.

Consent Elevators is a leading manufacturer of elevators in the Northern and North Eastern parts of our country. Jalaj said that in this era of urbanization, we are making the option of choosing a lift easier for the middle class.

It’s a well-known company that has earned a reputation for delivering quality and reliability to its customers. Elevators have certainly made our life easy and made our distance to our destination short. Consent Elevators have played an important role in designing elevators. It’s the most renowned company in the Northern and North Eastern parts of India. To date, the company has always fulfilled the needs of its customers and was able to expand its business in a short period of time.

Consent Elevators is making their place in this competitive field by offering a limitless range of lifts and components. The variety includes lifts with or without a machine room in an enormous range of sizes and configurations, Goods Lifts, Hospital Lifts, Home Lifts, & Car Lifts. All this is made to meet and satisfy the client's requirements.