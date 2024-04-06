Catwifhat: Surviving the Storms of Uncertainty

While most exit scams or rug pulls result in the collapse of a project, Solana-based memecoin Catwifhat (CIF) managed to survive two of them, illustrating how crypto’s decentralized nature can sometimes allow a project to continue even when its developer disappears. In a conversation with Cointelegraph, Catwifhat investor NFT_Sloth claimed that the project survived two rug pulls over 12 days, yet still has a dedicated community behind it today. As of April 3, its market cap sits at approximately $1.4 million. The resilience of Catwifhat underscores the unpredictable yet resilient nature of the cryptocurrency market, where communities rally together in the face of adversity to ensure the survival and success of their chosen projects.