How Does Understanding Advaita, God, And Punar Janam Help One Live Peacefully?

Vedas , the most sacred scriptures of the Hindu religion, entails the essential knowledge of the hidden cause, function, and personal response to existence. Considered to be among the world’s oldest scriptures, if not oldest, it is the treasure vault of wisdom and knowledge. The Vedas were passed on to generations orally until written on the record. The crux of the Vedas is that they narrow the gap between a supernatural dimension, unintended to human intellect, and an individual’s daily consciousness.

The Vedic custom believes that the Vedas exist eternally in the loftiest heaven, and God brings them out at the start of each cycle of creation for the global benefit. Similarly, spirituality provides a worldview that says there is much more in life than what humans go through on physical and sensory levels. As a result, it is a source of comfort and relief from stress for a vast number of people. Even research says that those more inclined toward religion and spirituality are rewarded with their mental and physical well-being.

Dr. M, a global thought leader, has recently held a conversation with present Shankaracharya, where he deeply grasped the knowledge of three crucial aspects of life, i.e., God, Advaita, and Punar Janam. While talking about the supreme power, he said that God could not be directly perceived by common human sensibility, and this itself tells us something important about God and creation. God is transcendent, which means that the actual basis for a purposeful life lies outside ourselves.

The second crucial aspect of life, i.e., Advaita, recognizes unity in abundance, identity between individuals, and pure awareness. Brahman is a Paramarthika Satyam, which means “Absolute Truth” and the only Reality. The important philosophy of Advaita is a visionary concept and is considered to be introduced first in the Upanishad and then amalgamated in the Brahma Sutra. On the other hand, Punar Janam is the circle of birth, death, and rebirth and is called ‘Samsara.’ The dogma of rebirth is also called the transmigration of the soul or the theory of reincarnation. The greatest philosopher Swami Vivekananda while emphasizing the Punar Janam, wrote, “We have the power to be what we are, and whatever we wish to be, we have the power to make ourselves.”

Adi Shankara’s philosophy is abbreviated much in the quote “Brahma Satyam Jagan-Mithya, Jivo Brahmaiva Naaparah,” which means that the Brahman alone is real, this world is a hallucination, and the jiva is non-differential from Brahman. He believes that the mathas Shankara are established in Sringeri, Puri, Dwarka, and Joshimath to spread Advaita Vedanta and are seen as protectors of Hinduism. Shankaracharya’s Digvijay (conquer) is often understood as a near nationalist project where belief, philosophy, and geography are linked together to visualize an India of Hindus that transforms the political boundaries of his time.

Vedas give the underlying idea of human existence and are concerned with the spiritual nature, not constricted to any particular God or a specific concept. Ancient people believe that the notion of Vedas has existed since the start and is far from the idea of time. Vedas are the divine revelation in the form of hymns and date back to the period when there were no scripts and just a single global language. It says that there is a deep connection between the body and the soul, living things and the universe, and provides answers to the existing problems. It gives meaning to life and guides life towards religion or dharma. Therefore, instead of having a tone-deaf attitude towards the culture and tradition, one should accept such a suppressed part of Indian heritage with open arms and take life towards the spiritual well being.