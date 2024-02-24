Pros:

450+ games from Pragmatic, Belatra, and Gameart

Potentially massive welcome bonus

Supports both fiat and cryptocurrencies

Luck plays a huge factor for bonuses

Offers a handful of table games

Vegas Gems is a relatively new sweepstakes casino, launched in 2023 by JSP Media Holdings Ltd. It’s legal in all states except for Washington, Michigan, Nevada, and Idaho, and offers over 450+ popular slots, table games, and arcade games.

Simply registering an account with Vegas Gems will allow you to open mystery boxes that can hold up to a whopping 1,000 Gems.

Use our exclusive promo code "OUTLOOKHOW" when signing up to unlock special deals.

What is the difference between sweepstakes and casinos?

Players are required to deposit real cash at online casinos to play, whereas that isn’t necessary at sweepstakes online casino sites due to welcome and no deposit bonuses. Moreover, sweeps platforms use a dual currency system while online casinos simply convert cash to credit and vice versa.

In this section, I’ll explain the three most notable dissimilarities between online and sweepstakes casinos, so let’s dive straight in.

No Purchase Necessary & Dual Currencies

US sweepstakes casinos are required by law to ensure players never have to spend their own money to play casino games. That’s why every legit sweeps site has a welcome bonus that awards newcomers some currency for free.

On the other hand, real money casinos may offer you a no deposit bonus, but they’re not required to. It’s far more common to see bonus match offers on the first few deposits (welcome bundle).

Secondly, the dual currency system of sweepstakes casinos uses gold coins as a free-play currency and sweeps coins as a currency redeemable for cash prizes. Sweepstakes coins/cash can’t be directly purchased and is often awarded for free on gold coin purchases. Real cash casinos keep things simple by allowing you to deposit, play games, and cash out directly.

US Availability/Legality

Online casinos have been legalized by a handful of US states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. As free-to-play casinos with cash prizes, sweepstakes casinos are legal in nearly all states. For example, Vegas Gems is legal in 46 out of 50 states, excluding only Washington, Michigan, Nevada, and Idaho.

The poor availability factor of online casinos is extremely important as it prevents players from even registering, let alone playing or claiming bonuses.

It would be fair to say that sweeps casinos came as a response to the sluggish legalization of real money casinos, offering a solid alternative with the potential of earning cash prizes.

Games & Bonuses

Every registered online casino user is a paying player whereas most sweepstakes casino users aren’t. Consequentially, online casinos have more funds to partner with dozens of i-gaming developers who power their platforms with thousands of games. On the other hand, sweepstakes sites can usually afford to source significantly fewer games.

As far as bonuses are at stake, sweeps casinos must offer free-play bonuses while online casinos don’t have to. In terms of size, it’s not uncommon for real money casinos to offer huge welcome bonus offers that can quadruple your first deposit while even the most generous sweeps casino bonuses look pale in comparison.

What sweepstakes casino pays out the most?

Several crucial factors determine how often (and how much) sweepstakes casinos pay out:

Quality and RTP of available games;

Bonus variety and size;

VIP, referral, social media, and similar promos;

Withdrawal limits and fees.

Based on these factors, I can objectively conclude that WOW Vegas pays out more than contemporary alternatives.

Firstly, its welcome bonus is leagues ahead of the competition, offering $34.5 in free sweeps for just $9.99, not to mention a whopping 1.5 million WOW Coins. With the referral, daily logins, and mail-in bonus, you can rake in even more free currency without paying anything.

My second-best choice would be High 5 Casino. Apart from the huge sign-up bonus, it offers an even larger i-gaming library and free sweeps every day via daily logins.

Are sweepstakes casinos legal in the US?

US sweepstakes casinos operating in the US are legal as long as they abide by federal and state-specific regulations. Since there are very few laws governing the operation of sweeps platforms, there are currently only two major rules that sweepstakes casinos must never breach:

They must ensure that real-money purchases are not necessary to play, and They cannot sell “anything of value” from their in-game stores (most notably sweepstakes currencies).

If a sweepstakes casino asks you to make a deposit when you’re creating a new account, you’ve encountered an illegal casino. If the sign-up and refill bonuses are so small that you’ll need to top up your balance to continue playing, you’re likely playing at an illegal casino.

When playing at a legit, legal sweeps casino, you should be able to enjoy your favorite games and have a fair chance of redeeming the prescribed minimum of coins for a small cash prize without depositing your own cash.

What are the new sweepstakes casinos in 2024?

Sweepstakes casinos have been operating here and there in the US for over a decade, but the market virtually exploded in the last several years. This can all be ascribed to the exemplary success of leading platforms like Stake.us, High 5 Casino, and WOW Vegas which showed US players an alternative way to play slots even if their state doesn’t allow them to.

Some of the best up-and-coming sweepstakes casinos are essentially sister sites of the established sweeps platforms.

Hello Millions Casino is owned and operated by B2 Services OÜ, which is the same company that runs McLuck Casino.

Another sweeps casino owned by B2 Services is Scratchful, which is a scratchcard-focused sweepstakes platform with the same welcome offer as

Sweeptastic came to the US scene from Malta in 2023 and is rightly considered among the prime movers in the sweepstakes casino industry

Conclusion

Take out the obligatory deposits and severe state limitations from an online casino, and you’ll have a sweepstakes casino. Even though sweeps platforms might seem a bit more complex than their real-money counterparts, they’re more alike than they are different - both types offer i-gaming titles, bonuses, and an opportunity to win some money.

I hope that this guide helped you learn how sweepstakes casinos work and what to look for in the best sweeps platforms.

