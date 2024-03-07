Here's Where To Watch 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Free Online Streaming At Home

Kung Fu Panda 4 Releases In Theaters On March 8, 2024. Universal and DreamWorks chose to keep Po and his friends in theaters, giving Kung Fu Panda 4 an exclusive theatrical release. The sequel finally hits cinemas on March 8, 2024. Kung Fu Panda 4's release comes eight years after Kung Fu Panda 3's ending wrapped up the original trilogy. Audiences can return to the franchise after this long gap with regular viewings or opt for premium format Kung Fu Panda 4 showtimes, such as those that include 3D.

Find Showtimes For Kung Fu Panda 4

Theatrical showtimes from Friday, March 8 onward can be found via the links below:

When Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Be Streaming On HBO Max?

Kung Fu Panda 4 is being distributed by Universal Pictures — meaning it will, indeed, join Max. Since the company no longer drops its movies on the streaming platform the same day they’re released in theaters, we are going to have to wait at least 45 days before we can watch from the comfort of our living rooms.

While there is no official streaming release date yet, Blue Beetle, another Universal Pictures movie, was released in theaters on Aug. 18 and didn’t make its way to Max until Nov. 17 — about three months after it debuted. If Kung Fu Panda 4 follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until March to June 2024.

When Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Release On Streaming?

Following the theatrical debut, Universal has not announced when Kung Fu Panda 4's streaming release date is. The DreamWorks animated movie will begin streaming on Peacock once the time arrives, before moving to Netflix at a later date. Due to Universal's trends with streaming releases, it should be expected that Kung Fu Panda 4 will release on Peacock in July 2024. The studio typically gives their movies that perform well at the box office similarly long gaps between debuting in theaters and moving to streaming.

Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Be On Netflix?

No, Kung Fu Panda 4 is not on Netflix — and it likely won’t be any time soon, seeing as it is going to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on streaming and VOD.

Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Streaming On Prime Video?

Kung Fu Panda 4 will eventually be available via Amazon Prime, but will likely come with a rental fee or purchase price. It probably won’t be streaming for free on Prime Video due to it being a Warner Bros. movie.

Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animated martial arts comedy film Kung Fu Panda 4 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to Kung Fu Panda 4 Online For Free?

When Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Release On Digital?

Currently you are able to watch Kung Fu Panda 4" streaming on fuboTV, Paramount+, Paramount+ (Via Prime Video), and DIRECTV Stream. It is also possible to buy Kung Fu Panda 4" on Prime Video, VUDU, iTunes, and Apple TV or rent it on Prime Video, VUDU, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Apple TV.

Those who want to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 at home might not have to wait that long to do so. Universal has a solid track record for when it make movies available on digital on all major PVOD services. The most common tactic is having a digital release come 18 days after the theatrical launch, but it might take a bit longer in this case given the expected box office success. Based on trends, there could be an option to buy or rent Kung Fu Panda 4 on digital in April 2024 roughly a month after debuting in theaters.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Cast

Jack Black will return to voice Po, as he has throughout all three previous films. Awkwafina is joining the cast as the crafty thief Zhen who is trained by Po to become the newest Dragon Warrior. She will be joined by Oscar winners Viola Davis as Chameleon and Ke Huye Quan as Han. Davis' Chameleon is the new villain of Kung Fu Panda 4, a shapeshifter who uses her powers to embody all the traits of Po's former enemies.

What will Kung Fu Panda 4 be about?

Jack Black returned to voice the main character in “Kung Fu Panda 4,” the franchise's first new installment in eight years. The story follows Po as he searches for his successor while fighting a new shapeshifting foe called the Chameleon.

