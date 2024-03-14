For now, we'll just have to wait for Warner Bros to confirm any digital release. You can, however, pre-order Dune 2 on Prime Video and iTunes in the UK, and on Prime Video and iTunes in the US in order to be able to watch it as soon as it's released.

Where To Watch Dune Part Two:

As of now, the only way to watch Dune: Part Two is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, March 1. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Watch Now: Dune: Part Two Full Movie Free

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, Amazon and YouTube, or become available to stream on HBO Max.

Is Dune: Part Two on streaming?

As of right now, the only way to see Dune: Part Two is to buy a ticket and see it in theaters. However, when the film does eventually come to streaming, we know for sure that its first destination will be Max, which is owned by distributor Warner Bros. No concrete streaming date has been given yet, although Warner Bros. CEO David Zazlav has hinted at "Spring 2024" as a likely time

When Will Dune: Part Two Release On Streaming?

When Will Dune: Part Two Release On Streaming?

Warner Bros. has not officially confirmed Dune 2's streaming release date. It is known that the sequel will release on Max. Determining when that will be is trickier than usual since the studio does not have a standard time frame for streaming releases. It can be anywhere between 50 and 90 days after a film's theatrical debut. Warner Bros.'s CEO David Zazlav (via The Direct) has indicated that Dune 2 will stream on Max in Spring 2024, which could be anywhere from March to June. Dune 2 performing well in theaters could push a streaming release until July 2024.



When Will Dune: Part 2 Be Streaming On HBO Max?

Dune: Part 2 is being distributed by Warner Bros. — meaning it will, indeed, join Max. Since the company no longer drops its movies on the streaming platform the same day they’re released in theaters, we are going to have to wait at least 45 days before we can watch from the comfort of our living rooms.

While there is no official streaming release date yet, Blue Beetle, another Warner Bros. movie, was released in theaters on Aug. 18 and didn’t make its way to Max until Nov. 17 — about three months after it debuted. If Dune: Part 2 follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until March to June 2024.

Will Dune: Part 2 Be On Netflix?

No, Dune: Part 2 is not on Netflix — and it likely won't be any time soon, seeing as it is going to stream on HBO Max.

Is Dune: Part 2 Streaming On Prime Video?

Dune: Part 2 will eventually be available via Amazon Prime, but will likely come with a rental fee or purchase price. It probably won't be streaming for free on Prime Video due to it being a Warner Bros. movie.

Is Dune: Part 2 Available On Hulu?

Is Dune: Part 2 Available On Hulu?

This is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time.

Dune: Part Two cast:

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan in “Dune: Part Two".

The star cast of "Dune: Part Two" includes:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Josh Brolin as Gurney Hallack

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring

Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban

Anya Taylor-Joy

What will Dune 2 be about?

Dune leaves us on Arrakis, just over halfway through the events depicted in Herbert’s first novel. The good news for action fans is that the first part of Herbert’s novel—replete with invasions, battles to the death, and sandworm “Red Light, Green Light”—is maybe the slowest part of the novel. The second half describes action on an Avengers x Lord of the Rings scale.

And finally, we have a trailer to key us in to how Villeneuve plans to make that second half a reality. The film will show Paul Atreides' rise to power, his battle against the Harkonnens, and his mother's transformation into a Reverend Mother. If you thought the first film had some "wow" moments, you've seen nothing yet. The second half of the first Dune book includes major fights and political machinations that echo throughout the rest of the series.

Joining the cast from the first film (Chalamet, Ferguson) are two notable additions: Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. Butler will play Feyd-Rautha, the heir to the Harkonnen throne and a vicious warrior. While Pugh will play the heir to House Corrino, who Paul will later meet.



How to Watch Dune: Part 1 Online

You have two main options to stream Dune on-demand. As a Warner Bros. production, the movie is available on Max, where you can also stream the 1984 adaptation of the film by director David Lynch.

Additionally, Netflix has Dune, part 1 available to stream until Feb. 29, one day before the next film in the series lands in theaters.

Will there be a 'Dune: Part 3'?

While studios have not officially announced a part three, "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve told The Hollywood Reporter that he is currently in process of writing the third part.

“I agreed to make Part One and Part Two back to back and now I think I will need to digest this experience and I want to come back with a strong screenplay,” Villeneuve told the outlet on Sunday. “It’s almost done but it needs work, a bit, now.”

The director has expressed his desire to complete a "Dune" trilogy on multiple occasions and discussed adapting Herbert’s 1969 sequel, "Dune: Messiah" into a third part.

Truitt, in this review, said that when "Dune: Part Two" is finished, "you’re not only ready for a third one but likely digging into the Herbert books with one hand while your other’s in a sandworm popcorn bucket."

