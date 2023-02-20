Here’s Where To Watch ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Free Online: How To Stream Ant-Man 3 At Home

Marvel's Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Marvels movie at home. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 2023 available to stream? Is watching Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Pym's Ant-Man is a founding member of the Avengers, a superhero team. Marvel Comics characters Scott Lang as Ant-Man and Hope Pym as Wasp are well known to fans. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel Studios produced the film, which was distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. This will be the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Here in this sequel, we will get to see that Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, encountering bizarre creatures and embarking on a journey that pushes the boundaries of what they thought was possible.

The plot deliberately excludes the appearance of Kang, a villain so inevitable that the next film in the Avengers series is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty after him (2025). The first, titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." While nothing is known about the film, it will be important to the saga's conclusion and will most likely reintroduce Majors' titular villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Date

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in the United States on February 17, 2023, as the first film in the MCU's Phase Five.

We know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marked the emotional conclusion of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 4. And Marvel fans are anxiously anticipating the start of Phase 5. Although previous MCU films in Phase 4 have significantly raised the bar, every phase of the MCU must begin somewhere, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be a modest beginning for Phase 5.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Rating and Runtime

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's official runtime has been released ahead of its February 17 release. According to Fandango, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania duration is 125 minutes, which translates to two hours and five minutes. Following recent chapters of the series, it now holds the top rank. Ant-Man ran for 117 minutes, while Ant-Man and the Wasp ran for one minute longer at 118 minutes. The film has been rated PG-13 (Violence/Action|Language).

Is it streaming or in theaters?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters only in mid-February. Obviously, true fans will not contemplate any other choice than seeing it in theaters. However, if audiences wait a little longer, the third Ant-Man movie will almost surely be available on Disney+. Prior recent MCU theatrical films have typically made their way onto the Disney streamer about a month and a half to two months after their theatrical premieres, and Quantumania is likely to follow a similar release schedule.

Where to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Online

Tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania went on sale on January 16th. If fans want to be certain of their theatrical experience, they can get tickets via Fandango or their local cineplex's website. They can witness the beginning of Phase 5 of the MCU on the big screen!

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be on streaming?

There is no official Disney+ release date for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" as of yet.

While Disney has sped up the time it takes for films to be released in theaters before appearing on Disney+, each film's release is still handled on a case-by-case basis, depending on how well the picture performs at the box office. The longer the film remains in theaters, the longer it will be available on Disney+.

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania available on Disney Plus?

If "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" follows a similar path, the movie might debut on Disney+ as early as April 2023 if Disney uses a 45-day theatrical window. However, if Disney decides to keep the picture for a bit longer, say 70 or 80 days, it may not be available on streaming until late April or May 2023.

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania available on Netflix?

Marvel Studios created "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and Disney does not license its new movies to other streaming sites. As a result, it will not be available on other streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, or Amazon.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cast

The cast is led by Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, who was introduced in Captain America: Civil War. Evangeline Lilly will play his partner, Hope van Dyne, also known as Wasp in the comics. Michael Douglas returns as Hank Pym, who created and trained him to be Ant-Man. Janet Van Dyne, also known as The Wasp from earlier movies, will make a second appearance, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. She passed away at the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War. But to keep her spouse from dying, her consciousness remained through quantum entanglement with his consciousness.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania About

The opening weekend of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to gross $120 million in North America. At the 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, it was nominated for "Best Music Supervision in a Trailer - Film.”

As previously stated, Kang the Conqueror will be introduced in this film. Everything that happens with Kang will lead up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025, which will be the capstone to the entire Multiverse Saga. But it all has to start with the events of Quantumania, which is why producer Kevin Feige has made this film the official commencement of Phase 5.

