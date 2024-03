How to Play Roulette

Roulette is a timeless casino game that epitomizes the glamour and mystery of gambling. Played on a wheel with numbered pockets, the objective is to predict where the ball will come to rest. To start, players place bets on a special table layout, choosing from various betting options. These include betting on a single number (straight up), numbers in a range (1-18 or 19-36), colors (red or black), or even/odd numbers. Once bets are placed, the dealer spins the wheel in one direction and the ball in another. As the wheel slows, anticipation builds until the ball settles into one of the numbered pockets, determining the winners.