Folexin Reviews - Effective Hair Growth Supplement or Ingredients Side Effects

Loss of hair can cause low self-esteem and significantly impact someone's confidence. Sudden hair loss has become a common problem and is a frustrating issue that many endure. The scientific name for hair loss is Androgenetic Alopecia.

Many solutions currently in the market claim to restore hair loss. Some are expensive and risky, while others are complete hoaxes.

Folexin is a hair growth supplement formulated using natural ingredients that reach the root cause of hair loss. According to the manufacturer, continuous use of the Folexin supplement restores hair's health.

Here is a genuine Folexin review, how it works, its ingredients, benefits, how to use it, pros, cons, and its pricing.

What is Folexin?

Folexin is a natural hair growth supplement manufactured by Vita Balance Inc. in Virginia, USA. It is said to nourish the hair and improve its health using clean and pure ingredients for optimum effectiveness.

Folexin is considered a natural hair care therapy suitable for men and women of all ages. The natural components in Folexin include botanicals, vitamins, and minerals whose combination promotes the process of hair growth.

Apart from hair growth, the formula claims to improve hair quality, strengthen it, and increase the lifespan of existing hair. You will have fuller and thicker head hair, indicating that the body is healthy. Users are guaranteed long-lasting results within months of the hair treatment plan.

Folexin is manufactured in an FDA-approved and GMP Certified facility that follows all the safety guidelines.

How does Folexin Work?

Many factors can cause hair loss, but the three main factors are genetics, hormonal and environmental changes.

Genetics: X chromosomes carry baldness which is inherited from a mother. However, research has proven that men whose further are bald are also likely to show baldness.

According to the makers of Folexin, the supplement follows the working mechanism of the hair-growth cycle.

The growth of hair occurs in three phases: anagen, catagen, and telogen, and hair follicles go through all three phases.

Anagen Phase

Anagen is the first phase of hair growth that occurs for two to six years. The anagen phase can last up to seven years among people of Asian descent. Studies link the anagen phase to genetics.

Catagen Phase

The Catagen phase is the transitional stage that occurs for seven to fifteen days. The short-lived step loosens the hair from the follicle, preparing it to "separate."

Telogen Phase

Telogen is the final stage of the hair-growth cycle and when hair is released from the follicle. The follicle goes to rest for around three months before the entire process is repeated.

Folexin's Working Mechanism

The human head comprises around 100,000 hair follicles which undergo the three phases independently. That's why the timing of hair loss may not occur all at once.

The anagen phase may be affected by inadequate nutrients, stress, anxiety, or aggressive styling techniques. The factors slow down the telogen phase, but the problem is fixed by using a Folexin supplement. The formula supplies the hair follicles with sufficient nutrients to support the three phases, ensuring constant hair growth.

The Folexin nutrients stabilize the anagen phase , which means the hair that grows is strong, healthy, and long-lasting. The vitamins and minerals in Folexin reduce the telogen phase resulting in a fuller head and voluminous hair.

Folexin dietary supplement serves as a moisturizer that ensures the scalp is hydrated. Users can show off their hair any time of the day and night. Therefore, it is safe to say that Folexin protects the scalp from environmental factors.

The hair-growth cycle is affected by poor eating habits. The anagen phase can be shorter in some people and longer in others, making hair that falls out thinner. Folexin provides proper nutrients for the three phases to be successful and continuous.

During the resting phase, some hair follicles may remain inactive permanently. Folexin revives the dormant hair follicles and supports them in growing new and healthy hair.

Ingredients in Folexin

Folexin hair-growth supplement is made with nutritional and vegetarian-friendly ingredients sourced in the US and imported. These ingredients are:

Biotin

Biotin is also called Vitamin B7 or H. the vitamin is an essential nutrient in boosting metabolic health, digestive health, and cardiovascular function. Biotin and sulfur improve the hair-growth cycle and promote healthy skin and nails. The concentration of Biotin in Folexin is 5,000mcg.

Fo-Ti

Fo-Ti is a Chinese herb rich in anti-aging properties. It removes wrinkles and fine lines on the face. According to studies, the ingredient is potent in preventing hair loss and graying. It promotes hair growth while returning the original color.

Horsetail Extract

Horsetail is known to improve digestive health, treat bladder and kidney-related problems and enhance the healing of wounds. Horsetail extract fastens the absorption of Folexin, ensuring the supplement begins to take effect immediately.

Bamboo Extract

Bamboo extract is rich in antioxidants and enhances collagen production in the skin. The antioxidant fights diseases caused by inflammation and free radicals. It makes the skin supple, reduces the hair's thinning and boosts healthy growth.

Other ingredients in Folexin are:

Vitamins A, B1, B5, B6, B12, C, D3, and E

Zinc Oxide

Magnesium Oxide

Calcium Carbonate

Iron Ferrous Fumarate

Manganese Chelate

Spirulina

PABA

L-Tyrosine

Peony

Nettle Root

Barley Grass

Plant Sterols

Saw Palmetto

Alfalfa

Folate

The company states that for those with allergies, Folexin was made in a facility that produces other products containing eggs, fish and crustacean shellfish, and wheat, while Folexin contains soy.

Benefits of Folexin

Folexin supplement contains ingredients that have nutritional benefits for the hair and body.

The Biotin compound in Folexin helps the hair shaft to be stronger and more elastic. It enhances the growth of thicker and stronger hair. The thickness of hair prevents damage by pollution, chlorine, and sunlight.

Reduces Hair Loss

Folexin supplies dietary nutrients which support the hair-growth cycle. It ensures hair follicles do not become dormant during the telogen phase. The metabolism of fat and proteins reach the hairline, reducing hair loss.

Prevents Environmental Damage

Most hair loss is caused by environmental factors such as chlorine, direct exposure to sunlight, and other pollutants. Folexin ensures the hair is in optimal condition, regardless of environmental effects. It supports strong and thick hair.

Supports Skin and Nail Health

Some powerful ingredients in Folexin promote collagen production, which keeps the skin and nails healthy. The supplement's antioxidants prevent skin and nail damage by eliminating toxins, free radicals, and bacteria.

Reduces Graying of Hair

The ingredient Fo-Ti prevents pre-mature graying caused by genetics. It helps maintain the original hair color through the hair-growth cycle.

Keeps the Scalp Moisturized

The botanicals, vitamins, and minerals in Folexin help keep the scalp moisturized. It prevents dryness that can cause itching and dandruff. If the scalp is moisturized, it means the hair follicles are receiving enough supply of nutrients.

Folexin is Easily Absorbed

Horsetail extract is the ingredient that ensures the supplement is absorbed into the bloodstream. Quick absorption means that the effects will begin to show after a few weeks.

How to use Folexin

The manufacturer of Folexin recommends taking two capsules a day. Folexin users are advised to stick to the recommended dose. Take one Folexin capsule in the morning and evening after meals. If you are taking other medications, leave one hour between dosages.

Lactating pregnant women and persons with chronic conditions should consult a doctor before taking Folexin capsules.

Pros

Folexin contains all-natural ingredients

The ingredients in Folexin are third-party tested

It reduces hair loss

It promotes skin, hair, and nail health

It can be used by men and women

Folexin improves hair appearance by making it fuller, stronger, and thicker.

Folexin has no side effects.

Folexin is manufactured in an FDA-approved GMP-Certified facility

The benefits of Folexin are long-term

It promotes natural hair growth

It enhances hairline growth

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on the Folexin website

Cons

The revolutionary hair-growth supplement is only available on the official website.

Folexin does not guarantee overnight results.

Pregnant and lactating mothers are advised to avoid using Folexin

Pricing and Money-back Guarantee

The Folexin hair growth supplement is available for purchase on the official website. Each bottle of Folexin contains 60 capsules; the company offers the following pricing packages:

One bottle (60 capsules) at $24.95 $4.95 Shipping

Two bottles (120 capsules) at $44.96

Buy Four bottles (300 capsules) + one bottle free at $89.92

Shipping fees depend on the method the user chooses. The makers of Folexin offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. If unsatisfied with Folexin, you can get a refund after returning the unopened bottle within 30 days by phone toll-free or by sending an email to:

Phone: 1-888-455-9995

Email: support@vitabalance.net

Conclusion

Folexin supplement supports natural hair growth and restores the quality of hair. According to the manufacturer, users will see signs of healthy hair, such as a shiny scalp and thick, fuller hair. Folexin nourishes the hair by supplying the necessary nutrients and can be purchased on its official website.

