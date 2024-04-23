Rolletto is another one of the leading EU casinos that accepts UK players that are not linked to Gamstop. It is a sleek platform that favors users with welcome bonuses, various payment options, and a variety of games for enjoyment.

You get a bonus after your initial deposit, and you can also enjoy the site’s seasonal promotions, like free bets and cashbacks. Rolletto supports privacy coins such as cryptocurrency, e-wallets, and VISA/Mastercard credit and debit cards.

On this platform, you can enjoy instant plays, table games, crypto casino, live Casino, and sports, all of which can be played on mobile. This is one of the most mentionable casino platforms that supports most language users, including German, French, Russian, and Spanish. What’s more, its agents are available 24/7.

Pros

Round-the-clock customer support

Mentionable multilingual engagement

Wide game and payment option variety

Cons

Slow withdrawal times

Maximum deposits depend on the payment method

Golden Lion stands out as one of the casinos not on Gamstop and provides increased player flexibility. It offers new users free spins and generous welcome bonuses and supports low minimum deposits and credit card transactions.

You can use the platform to play table games, enjoy poker, live Casino, sports betting, and virtual games for your entertainment. Golden Lion Casino also offers players different specialty games like Sudoku, Keno, and various scratch games.

The platform’s slots are rich, and what’s more, it comes with an accessible play mode, which helps you to get acquainted with the features of the games.

Making deposits and withdrawing is simple and fast and for both, you can use cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, credit, and debit cards. You can withdraw within 48 hours, depending on your preferred method.

Pros

Fast withdrawals

Various renowned game providers

A considerably low minimum deposit

Cons

Withdrawal limitations

Some credit card deposits take time to be processed

Betti Casino is one of the leading EU casinos that accepts UK players and an excellent option if you are looking for unending gaming and sports betting possibilities. Featuring a broad selection of table games, live Casino. online slots, and sports betting opportunities, this site is sure to grant you a superb experience.

Even though this platform lacks a mobile app, you can access it on the move from your device’s browser. Its interface’s design is well-streamlined and very user-friendly.

As a new player, you can enjoy up to £10 minimum deposit. You can make payments on Betti using your debit or credit card classic banking options, and the platform is also crypto-friendly. Betti Casino also has promotional options for players to win cash prizes.

Pros

Vast gaming and betting options

Welcome offer for new users and promotions

Low/reasonable minimum deposit

Short withdrawal time within 24 hours

Cons

No mobile app

Limited bonuses

Instaspin Casino is not affiliated with Gamstop; hence, it is a viable option if you want versatility and fun. It is a new casino but offers a fantastic gaming experience with various slots, sports events/progressive jackpots, card games, and live tables.

Upon making your first deposit, you get to enjoy a 100% bonus, your second deposit gets you a 50% bonus, and the third one gets you 25%.

With this platform, you can play more than 4000 casino games for your enjoyment. The payment methods are diversified, and you can use your VISA or Mastercard, bitcoin, Neosurf, Paysafecard, or even make a direct debit. The Casino has a clean and light interface; you can rely on its support team for 24/7 assistance.

Pros

A nice welcome package

Instant deposit processing

Withdrawal flexibility

Game variety with quality games

Cons

Transaction limitation due to the lack of an onsite ‘payments’ page

Very high maximum deposits for cryptocurrencies

Velobet finishes our list of EU casinos for UK players and it is all about responsible gambling and fair play. It is available in seven languages, which means it accommodates global audiences well.

This platform offers various gaming options, including live Casino, live sports, mini-games, slots, table games, live dealer games, virtual sports, jackpots and more.

Like the casinos on our list, Velobet also has bonuses, free spins, and loyalty programs you can enjoy as a player.

The minimum deposit amount is reasonable, and the payment methods are diversified. You can choose to use your credit or debit card, cryptocurrencies, or even fiat payments. Additionally, this Casino has a KYC verification to ensure that players are on legitimate transactions.

Pros

Short withdrawal times

KYC verification

Mobile gaming experience

24/7 customer support

Cons

Cryptocurrency transactions sometimes take long

Factors We Have Considered When Choosing the Best EU Casinos

We used strict criteria to select our list of the best EU casinos for UK players by looking at the crucial factors below;

Non-Gamstop Affiliation/ Licensing

To recap, UKGC-licensed casinos must sign up for Gamstop to operate legally. This ultimately presents some limitations; hence, we have provided you with casinos not on Gamstop; they are handy alternatives if you want fewer gaming restrictions.

We are vigilant in ensuring that you are safe while playing. That is why our casino selection only presents platforms that hold valid licenses or permits that are also widely recognized by the gaming industry regulators.

Game Variety

We are aware that UKGC-licensed casinos may present a smaller game variety or sport selection. However, on the opposite spectrum, we have listed EU casinos or platforms that target global audiences. With that, they ultimately have more diverse game offerings and unlimited features.

Customer Support

We understand that outstanding customer support is what most players are looking for. This is one of the primary factors that can enhance or damage your experience. All the platforms we have listed have substantial customer support 24/7, so you are always in the know.

You will get quick responses to any questions or concerns you may have and be guided on any hiccups that may occur. The response times, of course, differ depending on each platform, but we are happy to confirm that they are satisfactory.

Payment Options

As you may have gathered, we have highlighted platforms that are flexible when it comes to making payments. All these casinos are flexible enough to accept various methods, such as credit and debit cards, fiat, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency payments.

This is a bonus particularly considering that the UKGC has a law against using some of these payment options.

Responsible Gambling Features

We are aware that gambling is enjoyable up to the time a line is crossed. However, these casinos are committed to promoting responsible gambling and come with specific measures for the same such as time-out periods, account limits, and self-assessment questions for gauging player gambling ability.

Reasonable Payouts

Payout potential is always something worth considering when you are selecting a casino to use. Understandably, it adds to the value. With that in mind, our selection features EU casinos that promise high payouts.

The casinos in our list accomplish this through various on-site features like welcome bonuses, promotions, and occasional offers.

Benefits of Choosing EU Casinos

Non Gamstop Operations

EU casinos are not Gamstop entities, so they present less stringent measures of operations and relaxed regulations. They have more gaming and sporting alternatives, and you can choose how you pay.

They are licensed by eGaming Curaçao, which makes them fair and safe gambling platforms. It is also essential to note that they have various operators, an evident advantage.

Various Banking Options

You get a lot of payment options with EU casinos. Most of them provide players with convenient but also safe alternatives such as debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets, and you can also choose to bank with cryptocurrencies. What’s more, as a gamer, you can top up your account using prepaid vouchers and mobile billings.

Instant Verification Process

EU Casinos do not usually demand a lot of verification as you register. The process is fast and straightforward, and their clean interfaces substantially facilitate it. You will not be requested to submit countless documents and wait for a long time before you can become a verified user.

Promotions and Rewards

If you look into most EU casinos, you will find that they are big on offering juicy rewards and exclusive promotions to deserving players. For instance, you can enjoy deposit and crypto bonuses, take advantage of free spins, free bets, cashback offers, and more.

Generally, claiming the bonuses is straightforward and comes with reasonable wagering necessities.

Huge Stake Bets

EU casinos are perfect if you are an experienced player and a high roller who prefers to take part in high-stakes games. Interestingly, you will find that many of their players do not have betting limits, so they can bet with no restrictions. Moreover, EU casinos have minimal fees.

Drawbacks of Choosing a European Online Casino

EU casinos that accept UK players have benefits but are not without demerits. Without question, only you can decide whether these are total deal breakers or not as per your needs and preferences.

Lack of Self-Exclusion Scheme

Gamstop is the nationwide self-exclusion scheme. However, as you have now established, EU casinos are not members, and most lack self-exclusion tools for assisting players.

Since the EU is a combination of various countries with different legal requirements, it isn't easy to come up with one self-exclusion program.

EU casinos have different measures like self-assessment questionnaires, deposit and stake limits, or time outs as gambling safeguards. Some of them have private self-exclusion strategies, which may be unknown or very complicated.

Challenges with Withdrawal Processing Times

It is not uncommon to experience withdrawal delays with many EU casinos. This is usually an issue, especially if your identity is not verified in advance or if it breaks any terms and conditions. If you want to avoid the hassle of getting your withdrawal postponed or cancelled, ensure that you go through the fine print at the very first step and also choose payment methods you know can support instant or fast transfers.

PayPal Unavailability

PayPal is a very popular UK digital wallet and is also substantially used by customers to shop and fund their respective casino accounts.

However, unlike the casinos licensed by the UKGC, EU casinos do not support this form of payment for both deposits and withdrawals. Yes, there are other e-wallets acceptable to EU casinos, such as NETELLER and Skrill, but we believe PayPal could be an excellent addition.

Questionable Customer Support

Generally, EU Casinos pride themselves in offering customer support services on a 24/7 basis. Nonetheless, most of them have raised concerns among users, particularly regarding slow response rates.

It is crucial to note that you may not have the option of lodging a complaint for independently operated EU casinos, especially with a central regulator.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a European Online Casino?

This is an online website that is able to offer games available in Europe to players in other countries. Usually, such a site is licensed or has multiple permits that enable it to have this capability.

You should bear in mind that such sites employ software developers and provide customers with bonuses and other additional benefits.

Can I pay my EU casino using British Pounds?

Absolutely. You can gamble on these sites by depositing your funds as British Pounds. However, it is essential to note that this also depends on the Casino you intend to use. Most casinos accept the currency, but some don’t. Always ensure that you check the accepted currencies before making your deposit.

Can UK players register on European Casinos?

Yes. This is possible. You can register and play games in European casinos even as a UK player. EU casinos accept any UK players without any limitations. Just ensure that you create an account to begin playing.

Many of these casinos do not even bombard you with long, annoying verification processes.

Which EU-based casino site can I say is the best?

Regarding this, several factors come into play. The best Casino is definitely the one that suits your needs the best. You would have to consider things like the games available, payment methods, the kinds of promotions given, customer support, and more.

If a particular casino ticks all the boxes for the crucial factors per your criteria, you can easily consider it the best.

Is using EU casinos safe?

Yes. You shouldn’t have to worry about using EU casinos. They may not be on Gamstop, but they are definitely licensed to operate. What’s more, the games on these platforms have been tested and approved by regulatory authorities to offer fair gambling.

It is important to always play at a reputable casino, and the ones on our list are suitable. We have reviewed them, and you can trust them for your gaming needs.

Conclusion

So, are you looking for casinos not on Gamstop that align with your preferences? If yes, any on our list should be able to offer you a rewarding and safe experience. They are packed with different games to keep the fun going and promise reliability and convenience.

We have compared several aspects that may sweeten the deal for you but also highlighted the downsides we think are worth your consideration before settling.

Like with any full-fledged and licensed casino, you only need to find a balance that works for you. Why not take up that call to spin the wheel?