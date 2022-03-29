Entrepreneur Shyam Narayan Joins The 30 Under 30 Club

Shyam Narayan is an entrepreneur, social activist and the founder of Qrishn. Shyam is a patient of Hemophilia-A, a rare genetic bleeding disorder. He suffered anaphylaxis attacks and valgus knees due to prolonged severe bleedings. While looking for a helpful solution that could reduce his problems, Shyam came to know that a huge number of people are struggling with similar problems all over the world.

The education and employability of disabilities patients has been a tough challenge everywhere. Despite having various programmes, schemes and incentives, the issue still remains hard to deal with. According to the data from the Census of India 2011, approximately 21 million people in India are suffering from some kind of disability. There may have been a significant change in the last 10 years. Only 8% of patients with disabilities are able to complete basic education, and around 57% of them remain illiterate. A little above 36% of people with disabilities are able to earn money on their own. Lack of appropriate infrastructure, facilities and PwD-oriented education curricula are some of the various reasons that cause such issues. PwDs tend to live a life with so many compromises due to their condition.

Shyam says, technology has eventually become an integral part of everyone’s day-to-day lifestyle. The modern technologies are helpful in various ways in numerous sectors whether it be medical science, education, governance, agriculture, industrial works and so on. Tremendous changes and advancements in digital technologies in the last decade is coming up as a new hope to solve such problems. With the same hope and inspiration, Shyam founded his start-up, Qrishn.

Qrishn is a bootstrapped start-up that provides online and offline monetizable skill development training to people with disabilities and helps them become skilled, enhance their employability, and become financially independent. The programmes are designed and developed in such a specialized system to cater to people with disabilities and help them learn various skills without having to deal with troublesome physical activities. Qrishn is continuously collaborating with NGOs, societies, and individuals to reach out to people with disabilities across the country.

Shyam Narayan is a patient of a rare disability, and through Qrishn, he is putting efforts to bring a positive impact in people's lives and assist them in becoming better people both personally and professionally. He believes that everyone deserves to live a life with near to zero problems and more happiness. Shyam hopes his efforts will eventually benefit the society. The company is planning to launch more such projects in the future. Shyam Narayan says that Qrishn is open to ideas and provides encouragement and necessary support in problem-solving innovations.

Shyam Narayan is now enlisted in Business Outreach’s 30 under 30 innovative entrepreneurs list for his valuable work and determination to bring a positive impact in the society.



