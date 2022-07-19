Crypto Payment Processors That Can Enhance Your Shopping Experience - Remuno and CryptoPay

https://remuno.com/

With the constant development of blockchain technology, it is exciting to see how cryptocurrencies are evolving and gradually integrating into society. The crypto market rapidly grew beyond the expectation of people over the past decade, especially in 2021, when many financial institutions adopted cryptocurrencies.

The internet has been a game changer for enhancing the way we purchase goods and services, facilitated by payment processors such as ApplePay, Wirex, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal. Although there is still scepticism about using crypto for real-life purchases due to its volatility. Recent data has indicated that crypto is increasingly used to pay for products and services.

Small e-commerce businesses would benefit from having crypto payment processors such as Remuno and CryptoPay, as they would provide people with an alternative payment method.

Purchase Products With Three Simple Remuno Steps

Remuno is an upcoming crypto payment processor that aims to make the process of online payments simpler while boosting the revenue of retailers. The platform plans to capitalise on the recent popularity of cryptocurrencies by innovating smart contracts and advancing the capabilities of blockchain technology.

Thus, this permits people to purchase goods and services using coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and others making up 95% of crypto transactions which could be used during checkout.

The platform has three simple steps that lead to its inclusion on e-commerce websites. Step one is to get in contact with the company, and once done, Remuno will send a sign-up form to fill out via email. After this form is completed, you will be given the option to select an API or PlugIn integration tool, which both are soon to be available.

Finally, the business needs to place the ‘checkout with crypto’ button on their website, where customers can select a crypto coin of their choice, send payment to the deposit address and receive a payment notification to confirm that the transaction has been completed.

As stated in an article published by CoinPedia, these simple steps make customers feel more at ease while not stressing over making digital payments. Remuno also aims to be used in real-life environments such as restaurants, bars and festivals. However, it is waiting for blockchain technology to develop further with the speed of transactions to go through faster, which would make it more practical for people to use.

Use CryptoPay for Personal Use and Business Purposes

CryptoPay is a virtual card that allows users to pay with their crypto earnings online, and in-store and withdraws cash from ATMs. People can top up from their account, and pay anywhere with Visa, whilst having high spending and withdrawal limits.

In addition, CryptoPay is a free instant plastic card with delivery to your door, along with being able to have a virtual card on your phone.

The company describes itself to be the easiest and quickest way to get started accepting cryptocurrency payments - aiming to innovate businesses around the world by incorporating cryptocurrencies into their payment flows.

CryptoPay provides a guaranteed exchange rate while giving customers the ability to manage any price volatility and charge a flat 1% transaction fee.

https://unsplash.com/photos/w9coDxtsfts

Want to find out more about Remuno? Check out their website .