Coal India Ltd (CIL) To Set Up 1190 MW Solar Power Project In Rajasthan ; MoU Signed In Presence Of Coal Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi & CM Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot

As part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy, Coal India Limited (CIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL), for developing a solar power project of 1190 MW today in Jaipur in presence of Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs and Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Joshi said that India have sufficient coal reserve to last for up to 50 years. Emphasis now is to produce clean coal and steps are being taken in this direction. He said eight million tonne stocks are available at present and the state government must go for innovative solutions to ease out transport bottlenecks.

Shri Joshi said that for transportation of coal now rail cum sea route is preferred so that the transportation time is reduced. The Minister said that steps are being taken to resolve the energy issues of all the states and the Prime Minister’s vision for New India will be realised when energy needs of all states get fulfilled and they get developed.

The proposed project, for which the MoU was inked by Shri Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, CIL and Shri Rajesh Kumar Sharma, CMD, RRVUN, will come up in Rajasthan’s upcoming solar park cleared under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks. It would boost CIL’s pursuit of solar power generation as part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy. The project would begin in a phased manner and is expected to be an employment generator in the state apart from providing cleaner power.

Shri Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge), Govt. of Rajasthan, Dr A K Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Govt. of India and Smt. Usha Sharma, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Rajasthan were also present on the occasion.