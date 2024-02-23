BetFury Offers Exclusive Staking Pools With Up to 170% APRs

Is 170% Staking APR real? The BetFury platform has recently released time-limited Staking pools that prove it. They provide earnings on BTC, USDT, and ETH with the highest APRs in the industry! Let's check out why this is an offer you can't refuse.

Primary Specifics of Exclusive Staking Pools

Leading Crypto: BTC, USDT, and ETH.

Staking APR: from 150% to 170% APR.

Lock Term: seven days from the subscription date.

Time Limits: until March 2nd.

Why Do BetFury Exclusive Offers Stand Out?

Many crypto platforms and CEXs create temporary promotions with increased interest rates. However, such Staking pools are only available to new users. BetFury created an alternative system based on four-year experience and the community's desires. In addition to sky-high APRs, every user can enjoy it! Thus, BetFury Exclusive pools have become one of the most powerful earning methods. However, the platform has other beneficial tools for passive income, such as the Crypto Staking and Referral Program.

BetFury Crypto Staking (Up to 130% APRs)

Crypto Staking is a classic tool for passive money-making. By choosing Flexible or Fixed-Term Staking, you will get payouts with up to 130% APRs. Available currencies are well-known crypto, including BFG (the platform's native token). Let's highlight the main advantages of Crypto Staking on BetFury.

Highest APRs in the Industry: BetFury outperforms others, providing solid crypto growth.

Unmatched Flexibility: Staking on BetFury has so many options.

Wide Selection of Tokens: ETH, USDT, BTC, BNB, TRX, rETH, stETH, and BFG.

Exceptional Security: advanced security measures will protect your income.

BetFury Referral Program

BetFury has a user-friendly Referral Program. It applies to Crypto Staking and Exclusive pools. The Referral Program offers up to 15% additional profit. For example, if your referral earned $100 from the BTC Exclusive pool, you, as a referrer, receive up to $15. Therefore, it is beneficial for both sides.

Enjoy BetFury Exclusive Staking pools and other tools for earning crypto. Hurry up to take advantage of the Exclusive offer because it’s time-limited.

About BetFury

BetFury is an ecosystem of crypto products for entertainment and additional income. It has been developing on the market for over four years. BetFury’s native BFG token is listed on many crypto exchanges like PancakeSwap, Biswap, etc. It has over 55,000 holders, and more than 3 billion BFG are in circulation.

The most profitable utility for using BFG is BetFury Staking, with up to 50% APY. Anyone with at least 100 BFG on balance can withdraw daily Staking payouts in five popular cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, and TRX.

In addition, BetFury provides 24/7 customer support. Over 80 Sports allow crypto bets with odds better than the market average. The platform offers many profitable bonuses, like up to 25% Cashback, and an opportunity to win free Bitcoin in Fury Wheel.



Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.