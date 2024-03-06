There's a big difference between average mobile sportsbooks and the best sports betting apps.
The odds, markets, bonuses, and virtually everything else can be subpar if you’re not in the know - which is basically life and death by sports betting industry standards.
took the title here but we’ve got nine other best mobile sportsbook apps.
Let’s go!
Best Online Sports Betting Apps
BetOnline : Best sports betting app overall
Bovada : $750 crypto welcome bonus
MyBookie : 8% horse rebate
EveryGame : 20 x $50 Parlay Free Bets
BUSR : 1,000+ betting markets
MyStake: Best for crypto
SportsBetting.ag: Excellent live betting options
Betanysports: Top-notch website design
xBet: Great for international sports
Lucky99: Offers college sports betting
Thunderpick: Awesome for crypto sports betting
BetUS: Long-standing reputation
Now that you've had a sneak peek at our lineup of the best sports betting apps, get ready to explore their features in more detail. Whether you're into horse racing, a die-hard NFL fan, or simply love the fun of the bet, we've got you covered.
Pros:
Exceptional odds on all major leagues
$1,000 sign-up boost
Loads of risk-free wagers
Odds booster
Great same game parlays interface
Cons:
$55 deposit required for the welcome boost
Simple website design
BetOnline is the best sports betting app available in 2023. The coverage is top-tier, the odds are highly competitive, and there's a $1,000 welcome boost waiting for you at this 25+ year veteran.
Markets and Quality of Odds: 5/5
BetOnline might just be the best bookmaker out there when it comes to the range of options. Their NBA section is particularly incredible, featuring odds that often exceed those from other providers.
And there’s a wealth of markets to pick from - moneylines, parlay wagers, various props, and futures. Live betting is an option, and you can also take advantage of their amazing Odds Booster feature too!
Here we also found one of the best same game prop builders in the business.
Promotions and Bonus Bets: 5/5
At BetOnline, new users get a 50% sign-up bonus up to $1,000 on deposits over $55 upon registration.
There's also an array of other deals and many free bets worth up to $50. For example, the Blue Balls Blowout Promo provides a refund of up to $50 if your chosen NBA team loses despite leading by 15 points at the half.
Also, all bettors are eligible for the 25% reload promo using the bonus code LIFEBONUS.
Banking Experience: 4.95/5
Things are super simple when it comes to cashing in or out with BetOnline. But, credit card transactions do have fairly high fees associated with them.
This can be avoided, though, if you opt for cryptocurrency payments such as Bitcoin or Stellar, which offer free transactions instead.
And with over 10 cryptos on-board, you’re spoilt for choice here!
User Experience: 5/5
Log in, pick your game, and play away! BetOnline runs smoothly, and load times are faster than average betting apps for their mobile version.
If help is needed at any moment, the customer service agents are available 24 hours a day. In any case, the best starting point to get the answer you need is by heading over to the Help Center.
Pros:
You can choose from 25,000 betting markets daily
Best options for NFL bettors (including live wagering)
$750 welcome bonus if you use crypto
Hosts some of the best online slots
You can order a custom bet through Twitter
Cons:
Late lines on some markets
Not the best for college sports
If you're on the lookout for the best sports betting apps for NFL wagers, the answer is Bovada! This epic online bookie that’s been online in some form or another since the 1990’s is a great reputation play.
Markets and Quality of Odds: 4.95/5
Betting markets on Bovada are second to none, with close to 30k daily options. The site does have late betting lines sometimes, however, which some experienced players may not prefer.
Anyhow, for those looking to bet on NFL games, the sportsbook app offers great odds and multiple options for cashing out.
And as the cherry on top, you can just tweet your bet using #WhatsYaWager hashtag and get personalized sports betting options from Bovada!
Promotions and Bonus Bets: 4.85/5
New customers can make the most of their first deposits - either a fine 75% match bonus of up to $750 when paying through cryptocurrency or a 50% deposit match capped at $250 with USD
Both bonuses come with 5x wagering requirements so you can easily convert them into cash. Additionally, refer friends to avail of up to $275 per buddy!
Banking Experience: 4.85/5
Bovada allows users to fund their sportsbook app accounts via credit and debit cards. Being one of the best crypto sports betting sites they also allow Bitcoin and several altcoins like Ethereum and Litecoin as well.
Bank and card withdrawals usually take up to 5 business days, while cryptocurrency payouts are generally processed within 30 to 60 minutes.
As fast as they are, do know though that there may be waiting periods during busy hours.
User Experience: 4.9/5
Their no download mobile sports betting app offers all the same markets as the desktop version - anytime, anywhere, on any mobile device. We found the bet slip to process in a flash, even in the live bet slips with changing odds.
The customer service team is also always ready to help with queries through live chat or through their FAQ section, which covers many basic topics about getting started on the platform.
Pros:
50+ racetracks, global coverage
8% horse rebate
The widest range of prop bets
$1,000 welcome bonus
Cons:
Not the best website design
Slightly limited banking options
MyBookie is the leading betting app for horse racing, and also the top platform for those seeking to place prop bets. With over ten years in the business this Curacao-licensed sportsbook is another very safe play.
Markets and Quality of Odds: 4.8/5
At MyBookie, customers can access a wealth of betting opportunities, including hundreds of prop bets for individual matches (mainly covering larger events) as well as college sporting events, and more than 50 horse racing tracks worldwide.
Those racetracks are the highlight of the show, for sure, because very few of the best sportsbook apps offer such variety and depth. Where else can you wager on South Korean and Swedish racetracks, for example?
And beyond racetracks, those prop bets are abundant enough to keep you entertained for hours. We’ve seen NFL matches with 250+ prop bets available! This ensures that players will always find something that fits their preferences.
Promotions and Bonus Bets: 4.7/5
By registering at this sports betting app, users can benefit from a few cool incentives, like the 50% match welcome offer with a maximum value of $1,000 or the 8% rebate offered on wagers placed on horses.
It's also worth keeping an eye on the promotions page for extra bonuses like the 25% Sports Reload Bonus. Being one of the best sports betting and casino sites going, they’ve also got a ton of casino bonuses to choose from.
Banking Experience: 4.75/5
The platform supports many payment options such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other altcoins, or the classic methods like Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards - MoneyGram, too!
Depending on your selection, withdrawals usually take hours - although wire transfers may take up to 7 days to wrap up.
User Experience: 4.8/5
Using MyBookie is easy, but we have to point out that the design could do with some updates in order to match modern standards better.
Moreover, their support team is always available through email or chat if you ever have any queries related to the site!
Pros:
$750 welcome bonus
20 x $50 Parlay Free Bets
Excellent live wagering options
One of the best mobile casinos online
Premium-tier design and functionalities
Cons:
Average market variety
Slightly higher fiat withdrawal limits
Starting with the 3-tiered $750 welcome bonus, EveryGame (formerly one of the world’s oldest sportsbooks Intertops) is the No. 1 sportsbook app in terms of betting promotions.
Markets and Quality of Odds: 4.5/5
EveryGame offers a solid selection of sports markets with competitive odds - around two dozen categories in total.
While the amount may be modest compared to bookmakers such as BetOnline and Bovada, EveryGame's live wagering system has an intuitive design that makes it easy to place bets while games are taking place.
Compared to other best sports betting apps they also post the best promos brackets for events like March Madness, as well as chase promos related to major US sports.
Promotions and Bonus Bets: 5/5
Any newcomers who opt for EveryGame's welcome package up to $750 will appreciate the low 4x playthrough requirement, which gives them a chance to boost their bankroll from the start.
The first three deposits you make are eligible for 100% matches up to $250 each, plus there are other exciting promos like parlay loss rebates, monthly prizes, leaderboard competitions, and more!
Parlay bettors can also take advantage of their unique offer - if you lose one game off your parlay, you could be one of the 20 winners awarded $50 risk-free bets every week!
Banking Experience: 4.7/5
Players at EveryGame have plenty of choices when it comes to banking options - these include Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards, bank transfers, as well as crypto payments via Bitcoin (BTC) or Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
All transactions are encrypted securely, so funds stay safe and sound — withdrawals usually take just a few minutes when using crypto and up to three business days for fiat options.
User Experience: 4.85/5
The platform was designed with mobile users in mind - the user-friendly interface is perfectly optimized across all devices, so betting can be done on the go without any issues. Since the latest revamp, EveryGame has become one of the best-looking platforms in business.
And if help is needed, 24/7 customer service is available through their live chat service team so assistance is always at hand if required.
Pros:
1,000+ betting markets
30+ sports categories
Competitive odds across all sports
Generous promotional offers and bonuses
Efficient banking methods
User-friendly interface
Cons:
Limited eSports options
Short bonus expiration period
BUSR is a well-established online casino and sportsbook app that has been serving bettors since the early 2010s. It offers a wide range of betting markets across 30+ international sports categories.
Markets and Quality of Odds: 4.5/5
BUSR offers 1,000+ betting markets across 30+ major sports categories, providing bettors with many options.
The platform is particularly renowned for its horse racing markets, offering coverage across 45+ popular tracks in 10 countries
It also offers live betting options for sports like golf, soccer, basketball, tennis, handball, cricket, table tennis, and futsal.
In addition to the sportsbook, BUSR also features a full online casino with a variety of games, including slots, video poker, and table games.
Promotions and Bonus Bets: 4.7/5
This sports betting mobile app is generous with its promotional offers and bonuses.
New players can take advantage of a 200% crypto bonus up to $5,000 or a 150% bonus up to $2,500.
The bonuses come with a quite low, 20x wagering requirement. However, they have a relatively short, 14-day expiration period, so we had to take some points away for that.
Banking Experience: 4.7/5
The platform offers a smooth banking experience with multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including popular cards like Visa, MasterCard, and over 10 different cryptocurrencies.
The transactions are processed quickly, ensuring that players can focus on their betting without worrying about banking hassles.
User Experience: 4.6/5
BUSR's user-friendly interface makes it easy for both new and experienced bettors to navigate the platform.
The site is well-organized, with separate sections for different sports and betting options. The live betting feature adds to the excitement, allowing players to place bets during the game.
The customer support at BUSR is commendable, with a responsive team ready to assist at any moment. For immediate assistance, the live chat tool is highly recommended.
Ranking the Top Sports Betting Apps Online - Our Criteria
Betting Markets and Quality of Odds
When assessing sportsbook apps, we take into account the variety of betting markets available as well as the quality of the odds offered. We look at which apps offer a wide range of betting options and consider how competitive their odds are in comparison to other providers.
Promotions and Bonus Bets
We pay special attention to any offers or promotions that may be available, such as bonus bets or free bets. We research the terms and conditions for each promotion to determine its value so that we can provide an accurate assessment of the overall quality.
Banking Experience
The banking experience is another important factor we consider when assessing betting apps. This includes taking into account the variety of payment methods accepted, deposit minimums/maximums, withdrawal times, fees, and more when ranking these applications.
User Experience
We also evaluate the user experience on each mobile app by looking at factors like navigation, design, usability and overall functionality. This helps us rate each mobile app from a customer’s perspective so that they can make an informed decision before joining a specific online sportsbook.
Why Is BetOnline the Best Mobile Sports Betting App?
Better Odds for Major Leagues Than Other Sportsbooks: BetOnline allows users to place bets on a wide range of major leagues at better odds than just about any other online sportsbook. This allows them to have higher chances of making successful bets as well as earning greater rewards from their placed wagers.
$1,000 Welcome Bonus: BetOnline offers its customers a generous $1,000 sign-up bonus when creating an account with the app. This amount can be used by players to increase their chances of making a successful bet and further increase their earnings from the app’s services.
More Risk-Free Bet Deals Than All Competitors: In addition to its attractive signup bonus, the sportsbook app BetOnline also provides risk-free bet deals on a variety of live betting options, such as NFL wagers and NHL games – something that its competitors cannot match.
Nearly 20 Years in the Industry (Launched in 2004): BetOnline has been operating since 2004, when it was first founded and has since become one of the leading mobile sports betting apps in operation today. Their long tenure within this industry, coupled with being fully licensed and regulated means that players can bet with peace of mind, knowing that their money is safe.
Why Should I Use Mobile Sports Betting Apps?
Compared to retail sportsbooks, sports betting apps offer an unparalleled level of convenience and accessibility for anyone interested in placing bets on sporting events.
Here are just some of them!
Increased Convenience: The most obvious advantage of using a mobile sports betting app is the enhanced convenience it provides. With just a few taps on your mobile device, you can access all of your favorite bookmakers' markets and place bets quickly and easily.
Better Bonuses (Free Money!): In addition to improved convenience compared to other methods, many online betting apps offer exclusive deals and welcome bonuses going as high as $1,000, like the one available at BetOnline!
Improved Accuracy: When it comes to making fast decisions about how much money to bet and what kind of bet to make, mobile sports betting apps provide improved accuracy over other methods. Many betting apps feature detailed stats and analysis tools to help users make informed decisions before placing their wagers and some also offer automatic systems which will monitor trends in the market and alert you if the odds become favorable for certain types of bets.
Enhanced Security: Finally, most reputable mobile sports betting applications incorporate strong security protocols designed to keep user data safe from hackers and cybercriminals. When used properly - i.e., only entering information into secure areas such as a verification page - your personal information should remain secure at all times while using these tools. You won’t find this stuff at retail sports betting joints!
Live Betting on Sports Betting Apps
Live betting on mobile sportsbook apps offers a fun way to engage with sports events in real time. As the game unfolds, odds and betting options continuously update, allowing bettors to decide based on the latest developments.
This feature adds a layer of excitement and requires quick thinking and a strategic approach. Users can react to live match events, such as goals, fouls, or injuries, adjusting their bets accordingly.
Best Sports Betting Apps - FAQ
What are the best mobile apps for sports betting?
BetOnline stands out as the best sports betting app, offering superior odds and a generous welcome bonus. Its long-standing reputation in the industry makes it a reliable platform.
While BetOnline leads the pack, other sports betting apps like Bovada, MyBookie, EveryGame, and BUSR each offer something unique and different. You can sign up for different sports betting apps on our list to find which one is right for you.
Are sports betting apps safe?
Yes, the online sports betting apps in this guide are a safe and convenient way to place wagers on your favorite sports. They offer a secure environment with industry-leading encryption, authentication protocols, and other safety measures like third party auditing.
Which Types of Bets Can I Place on Sports Betting Apps?
Sports betting apps offer a variety of different kinds of bets, giving bettors plenty of options when it comes to making their picks. Some of the most common types of bets include:
Moneyline Bets: This is the simplest type of bet and involves picking which team will win.
Spread Bets: Spread bets involve picking a team to cover a specific point spread. The spread is determined by the sportsbook and may favor one team or the other, so you’ll need to do your research in order to make an informed decision.
Over/Under Bets: With over/under bets, you’re wagering on whether the total score for the game will be over or under the spread that was set by the sportsbook.
Parlays: Parlays involve betting on multiple lines at once and can potentially lead to some massive payouts if all your picks come through. You can place same-game parlays or cover multiple matches.
Live Betting: Live betting allows you to place a wager as events unfold during a game. For example, you might be able to predict how many points a certain team will score in the second half, or how many runs a batter will get in his next plate appearance.
Best Online Betting Apps – Quick Comparison
BetOnline : The best online betting app overall. Excellent markets, odds boosters, and dozens of regular promos, all crowned with the $1,000 welcome bonus for all new users.
Bovada : A great sports betting app for NFL fans. Top-tier odds, thousands of daily markets, and excellent futures wagers. New crypto players receive up to $750 in bonus money.
MyBookie : The best mobile sportsbook app for horse racing wagers. Along with an 8% horse rebate, you can also claim the official $1,000 welcome deal.
How To Join Top Betting Apps for Mobile
To join most sports betting apps using iOS (App Store) or Android (Google Play) devices, you just have to follow these simple steps.
We’ll use BetOnline as an example here.
1. Register Your Mobile Sports Betting Account
Visit the BetOnline sports betting app
Click the green ‘Join’ button
Enter required info
Click ‘Create Account’
2. Make a Deposit
Enter the BetOnline sportsbook app cashier
Choose your payment method
Fund your account with $55 or more
You will receive up to $1,000 bonus
3. Check the Sports Betting Markets and Place Bets
From the front page, click ‘Sports’ in the top menu
In the left menu, find the sports betting options that suit you
Craft your betting slip and enjoy mobile sports wagering!
Top Mobile Sportsbook Apps - Expert Tips & Tricks
Sports betting can be a tricky endeavor, and it takes more than luck to make a profit.
Here we'll cover some basic and advanced strategies to maximize your chances of a top-notch experience.
Join Multiple Mobile Sports Betting Apps, Claim Their Bonuses: It’s perfectly fine to single out several top sportsbook apps and join them all. By claiming the welcome offers they have available, you can make multiple wagers for little real money and find your ideal match.
Go Line Shopping: This sports betting strategy involves comparing odds at different mobile apps and placing your wager at the one with the best odds. This can help you get more value for your money over time.
Reverse Line Movement: A strategy used by professional bettors. It involves looking for discrepancies between what oddsmakers think will happen and how public opinion is affecting the line movement. If there’s a discrepancy, it could indicate that sharp money is coming in on one side or another, giving you an opportunity to capitalize on it.
Handicapping Personnel Moves: This approach to sports betting can also give you an edge when betting on sports. Paying attention to changes in coaching staff and player trades can give you insight into how teams may perform in upcoming games, allowing you to make smarter bets.
So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Apps for Mobile?
Now that you know what the best sports betting apps are, it is time to join one!
Again, BetOnline is the best online sports betting app overall, in our humble opinion. We're positive that 99% of bettors can't go wrong with this one.
But depending on your preference, your best sports betting app might be Bovada - if you're into live wagers.
Or, if you like a good bonus, your top mobile app is likely EveryGame.
So take your time, take a good look at the mobile betting apps we have in store here, and have fun! All we ask is that you navigate these sportsbook app options responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.
Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.
Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.
For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
