Best Probiotics For Constipation - Regularize Your Bowel Movements With Gut Bacteria

Millions of people around the world struggle with irregularity, constipation, and other bowel-related issues. The good news is that there are probiotic strains of gut bacteria that can help to regularize these functions. In this article, we will discuss the best probiotics for constipation relief.

What Are The Best Probiotics for Constipation?

• Biotics 8 - The best choice for constipation

• Probiology Gut - 40 Billion CFUS of 4 tested strains

• Performance Labs Prebiotic - Food for the healthy bacteria

• Transparent Labs Probiotic Advanced Gut Health - 100 billion CFUS for chronic conditions

Probiotics are live microorganisms (usually bacteria) that are similar to the good bacteria that live in your gut. These supplements can be taken in pill, powder, or liquid form. They can also be found in some fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi.

Research had always pointed towards our gut and the connection to a myriad of health issues. The most obvious ones are digestive issues such as constipation, but more recently it has been linked to mental health issues, immunity, and even heart health.

The human gut is home to trillions of microbes, most of which are beneficial bacteria. These good bacteria help us in many ways.

In the past few years, there has been a probiotic explosion with many new products hitting the shelves. But with so many options on the market, it can be hard to know which one to choose.

That's where we step in.

Without further ado, here's our list of top probiotics for constipation.

#1 - Biotics 8 - 10 strains that stimulate colonic motility

Biotics 8



Probiotic supplements are dime a dozen. If you look up on the internet, you'll come across hundreds of options with names of bacterial strains that read straight out of a science fiction book.

So, when we found Biotics 8 , we were intrigued.

This supplement contains 10 different strains of gut-friendly bacteria that are known to stimulate colonic motility - which means they help move things along in your digestive system.

The capsules are enteric coated, which means they can survive the harsh environment of your stomach and make it to your intestines alive.

Biotics 8 is also one of the few probiotic supplements that come in a shelf-stable form with real live bacteria than other options.

What is Biotics 8?

Biotics 8 is one of the newer probiotic supplements on the market, but it's already making waves with its 10-in-1 formula.

The supplement contains a mix of 10 different strains of live bacteria and prebiotics.

These strains are known to help with various digestive issues like constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and IBS. Many a time, constipation can accompany other digestive issues.

It can also be a symptom of other underlying health conditions such as hypothyroidism, certain medications, and even pregnancy.

When you use probiotics rather than opting for a bandaid solution like laxatives, you're addressing the root cause of the problem. Probiotics work by restoring the balance of good and bad bacteria in your gut, which will not only fix poor bowel movements but also improve your overall health.

Benefits of using Biotics 8

If you're struggling with more than one bowel problem, Biotics 8 can be a good option to try. The 10 different strains of bacteria in the formula tick off many boxes.

Here are some of the benefits you may experience:

Bifidobacteria stimulate gut motility

Gut motility is the process by which food and waste move through your digestive system. When this process is slowed down, you can experience constipation, because the stool gets stuck in the intestines.

Bifidobacteria is a strain of good bacteria that is known to stimulate gut motility by breaking down and fermenting carbohydrates, which results in the production of short-chain fatty acids.

When SFAA levels are low, it can lead to constipation. But when they're high, like in the case of Biotics 8, it can help relieve constipation, as well as other digestive issues like diarrhea, IBS, and bloating.

Lactobacilli balance gut pH levels

The human gut is naturally acidic, with a pH level of around 4.5. This acidic environment is created by the fermentation of food by gut bacteria.

However, sometimes the pH level can go up, making the gut environment too alkaline. This can lead to constipation because it slows down peristalsis, which is the muscle contractions that help push waste through your digestive system.

Lactobacilli is a strain of good bacteria that helps maintain peristalsis by boosting the production of lactic acid in the gut. Lactic acid is known to lower the pH level in the gut, which can help relieve constipation.

Digestive enzymes for better absorption

Poor nutrient absorption can also lead to constipation. When your digestive system can't break down food properly, it can't absorb the nutrients from it, which can lead to a host of problems with your health.

Unlike IBS or irritable bowel syndrome or leaky gut syndrome where the symptoms manifest a lot quicker, poor nutrient absorption is a slow and gradual process.

But over time, it can lead to constipation, as well as other health problems like fatigue, skin problems, and nutrient deficiencies.

The 10 strains of bacteria in Biotics 8 produce digestive enzymes that help break down food so that your body can absorb it better. Also, it contains a blend of digestive enzymes which further aids in the breakdown of food.

This means that you're not only getting relief from constipation, but you're also improving your overall health.

Biotics 8 Cost

When it comes to probiotic supplements, we can safely say that cost is not an indicator of quality. However, it is still something that needs to be considered.

Biotics 8 is a high-quality probiotic supplement that costs just $59.99 for a bottle of 60 capsules. Each capsule contains 20 billion CFUs of live bacteria, which is a high amount.

Most other probiotics on the market only contain 1-10 billion CFUs, so you're getting a lot more bang for your buck with Biotics8.

Not only that but the 10 strains of bacteria in Biotics 8 are clinically proven to be effective for digestive health. So you know that you're taking a probiotic that actually works.

Biotics 8 - Final thoughts

This one's a no-brainer for us. Biotics 8 is the best probiotic for constipation, and it's also one of the best probiotics on the market.

It contains 10 strains of clinically proven bacteria that can alleviate constipation, as well as improve your overall gut health. It's also affordably priced and comes with a money-back guarantee.

What more could you ask for?

#2 - Probiology Gut + - 40 Billion CFUs of 4 powerful bacterial strains



Probiology Gut+

Sometimes, people with chronic constipation find it tough to experience relief with normal doses of probiotics. If that's the case for you, then you might want to try a high-strength probiotic like Probiology Gut +.

Probiology Gut+ contains 40 billion CFUs of 4 powerful bacterial strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium lactis, lactobacillus plantarum, and lactobacillus paracasei. Each one of these strains has a different role to play in relieving constipation.

But together, they can help reset your digestive system and get things moving again.

What is Probiology Gut+?

Supplement manufacturers often cram a probiotic supplement with as many strains of bacteria as possible. But that's not always a good thing, because different strains of bacteria have different roles to play in the gut.

Probiotics relieve constipation for sure. But it's not uncommon for some bacterial strains to cause bloating and cramping in the gut. So, you've to go to be selective about what bacteria you introduce into your digestive tract.

This is why Probiology Gut+ only contains 4 powerful strains of bacteria. They've been carefully selected to provide the most relief from constipation, IBS, diarrhea, cramping, gas, and other digestive issues.

Each strain works as a standalone probiotic, but they work even better together. Most men and women who use Probiology Gut+ claim a marked improvement in their digestive health, skin health, mood, and cognition within just a few days of using it.

The benefits of using Probiology Gut+

It's a thin line when it comes to using probiotic supplements for the gut microbiome. Many probiotic strains have multiple benefits. But a lot of them also cause side effects like bloating and gas.

This is where Probiology Gut+ shines in treating constipation because it doesn't cause any side effects. In fact, most people who use it claim that it provides relief from constipation within a few days, without any unwanted sides.

Improves gut brain interactions

An increasing body of evidence points to a strong connection between the gut and the brain. In fact, some experts believe that the gut is actually the second brain.

There's still a lot we don't know about this connection, but what we do know is that probiotics can help improve gut-brain interactions and thus improve bowel habits.

This is important for people with chronic constipation because the brain plays a big role in regulating bowel movements. By improving gut-brain interactions, Probiology Gut+ can help you get relief from constipation.

he four strains of bacteria in Probiology Gut+ have all been clinically proven to improve gut-brain interactions. So, if you're looking for a probiotic that can help you regulate your bowel movements, this is the one you want.

Reduces inflammation

Inflammation is a big problem for people with chronic constipation. That's because when the digestive system is inflamed, it doesn't function properly.

This can lead to a whole host of problems, including constipation. The good news is that probiotics can help reduce inflammation in the gut.

The four strains of bacteria in Probiology Gut+ have all been clinically proven to reduce inflammation. Lactobacillus acidophilus, in particular, is very effective at reducing inflammation.

So, if you're looking for a probiotic that can help reduce inflammation and get your digestive system back on track, Probiology Gut+ is a good option.

It's also worth noting that reducing inflammation can have a number of other benefits. For example, it can help improve your mood, reduce anxiety, and even help you lose weight.

Aids in digestion

Probiotics can also help improve digestion by increasing the production of enzymes and helping the body break down food properly.

A healthy digestive system is the hallmark of a healthy body, and probiotics are a key player in maintaining gut health. Often, poor digestion is the root cause of constipation.

By improving digestion, probiotics can help to alleviate and even prevent constipation.

This can have a profound impact on overall health as well because a healthy digestive system is essential for nutrient absorption and proper elimination of toxins.

Probiology Gut+ Cost

A bottle of Probiology Gut+ costs $59.99. That's a one-month supply.

You can also buy a three-month supply for $179.97 which also gets you two bottles for free. That's an absolute steal, isn't it?

Considering what you get in return - better gut health, regular bowel movements, and improved digestion - the Probiology Gut+ probiotic is definitely worth the price.

Probiology Gut+ - Our thoughts

Probiology Gut+ is an excellent probiotic supplement that can help improve gut health and relieve constipation. It comes with 40 billion CFU of live probiotics, 4 strains of gut-friendly bacteria, and a prebiotic fiber blend to keep those probiotics healthy and thriving.

The Probiology Gut+ supplement is also tested for quality and safety, so you can be sure you're getting a high-quality product.

#3 - Performance Lab Prebiotic - Best Choice for beginners



Performance Lab Prebiotic

Probiotics have almost attained the status of a panacea, thanks to their many health benefits. But with so many different products on the market, it can be hard to know where to start.

Supplements with high doses might be effective, but they can also cause side effects like bloating and gas. Whereas low doses might be too subtle to produce any effect whatsoever.

If you're new to probiotics, we recommend Performance Lab's Prebiotic blend . This supplement contains a potent blend of prebiotics, making it a great choice for beginners.

Performance Lab's Prebiotic comes in a slim veggie capsule, making it easy to take. Each capsule contains a prebiotic fiber blend, which acts as food for the probiotics and helps them to survive and thrive in your gut.

What is Performance Lab Prebiotic?

A lot of times, we get so hung up over the idea of probiotics that we forget about their humble beginnings - prebiotics. Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that act as food for probiotics.

They help to keep the gut bacteria healthy and allow them to flourish. Without prebiotics, probiotics would starve and die off, rendering them useless.

This is a very real possibility as many users discover after buying the fanciest probiotic supplement on the market. They take it for a few weeks, don't see any results, and give up in frustration.

But before you give up on probiotics altogether, consider adding a prebiotic supplement to your regime. This will ensure that the probiotics have enough food to survive and that they can actually do their job properly.

Performance Lab's Prebiotic contains Orafti® Synergy1, which is Inulin sourced from Chicory root. Inulin is a type of soluble fiber that's known for its gut-health benefits.

It acts as food for probiotics, helping them to survive the journey through the digestive system and establish themselves in the gut.

In addition, Inulin has been shown to increase calcium absorption, reduce triglycerides, and promote weight loss.

The benefits of using Performance Lab Prebiotic

There's tons of research that speaks about the benefits of using Probiotic supplements. But very little of it speaks about the benefits of using prebiotics.

This is because prebiotics is a fairly new discovery, and scientists are just beginning to understand their potential benefits.

That being said, there is still some research that speaks about the benefits of using prebiotics.

Some of these benefits include:

Helping probiotics thrive

Even a supplement with 150 billion CFUS of probiotics may not be effective if the probiotics don't have enough food to survive. This is where prebiotics come in - they act as food for the probiotics and help them to thrive.

You see probiotics need food to survive, and that's exactly what prebiotics provide.

In one study, it was shown that a group of people who took a prebiotic supplement along with a probiotic supplement had an increase in the levels of good bacteria in their gut.

But the group of people who just took a probiotic supplement did not see any change in their gut bacteria.

This goes to show that without prebiotics, probiotics are practically useless.

Reducing bad cholesterol levels

Inulin sourced from Chicory root is known to reduce bad cholesterol levels.

In one study, it was shown that people who took a Chicory root supplement for 12 weeks had a significant reduction in their bad cholesterol levels.

Not only that, but their good cholesterol levels also increased. This is very important as good cholesterol helps to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Chronic levels of bad LDL or low-density lipoprotein are associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

So, by reducing bad cholesterol levels, prebiotics can help to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Promoting weight loss

Prebiotics has also been shown to promote weight loss. Prebiotics are essentially dietary fiber. An increase in dietary fiber has been shown to promote weight loss.

This is because dietary fiber helps to reduce hunger and promotes satiety. It also helps to reduce the number of calories that are absorbed by the body.

In one study, it was shown that people who took a prebiotic supplement with a dietary fiber supplement lost more weight than those who just took a dietary fiber supplement.

So, if you're looking to lose weight, consider adding a prebiotic supplement like this to your diet.

Performance Labs Prebiotic Cost

A one-month supply of Performance Lab Prebiotic costs just $44.99, which is very reasonable considering the quality of the product.

Each bottle contains 30 servings, so you're getting a great deal. Plus, you can save massively by opting for their three-month package, which costs $132 and you get the fourth bottle for free.

Clubbed with one of our top probiotic supplements, this would cost less than $100 a month.

Imagine living without any of the nasty IBS symptoms, with regular and comfortable bowel movements, and knowing that your gut health is being taken care of - all for less than $100 a month!

Performance Labs Prebiotic - Final Thoughts

Prebiotics often get overshadowed by probiotics. This is because probiotics are more well-known and have been studied more extensively.

But that doesn't mean that prebiotics are any less important for gut microbiota. In fact, prebiotics are just as important as probiotics, and they work hand-in-hand to support gut transit time.

If you're looking for a quality prebiotic supplement, we highly recommend Performance Lab Prebiotic. It's made with Inulin, which is a type of dietary fiber that's been shown to be effective in promoting gut health.

Plus, it's very reasonably priced and you can save even more by opting for their three-month package.

#4 - Transparent Labs - Probiotic Advanced Gut Health Formula - For stubborn chronic conditions

Transparent Labs - Probiotic Advanced Gut Health Formula



As we have said, sometimes, the condition that you are facing is just too stubborn for regular probiotics to work.

For those times, you need something a little bit stronger - something like Transparent Labs Probiotic Advanced Gut Health Formula.

This probiotic supplement was formulated with one goal in mind - to provide relief from chronic gut conditions.

And it does that very effectively thanks to the 100 billion colony forming units of live, gut-friendly bacteria that it contains.

This is a very high amount of live bacteria, and it's one of the reasons why this probiotic supplement is so effective.

Another reason why this probiotic supplement is so effective is that it contains 10 different strains of gut-friendly bacteria. Something that's matched only by a handful of supplements, such as our top pick.

What is Transparent Labs Probiotic Advanced Gut Health?

If you look at customer reviews for probiotics, they seem to be at extreme odds. Either, people experience remarkable results and swear by them, or they claim that probiotics are a sham.

The reality is somewhere in the middle. Probiotics are effective, but they're not magic pills that will work for everyone.

This is especially true for people who suffer from chronic gut conditions. These conditions are often caused by a severe imbalance of gut bacteria, and probiotics can help to correct that imbalance.

However, not all probiotics are created equal. Some probiotics contain more live bacteria than others, and some contain a broader range of gut-friendly bacteria.

This is why Transparent Labs Probiotic Advanced Gut Health Formula is so effective. It was specifically formulated to provide relief from chronic gut conditions.

It contains 100 billion colony forming units of live, gut-friendly bacteria, which is a very high amount. In fact, it's one of the highest amounts of live bacteria you'll find in any probiotic supplement.

The benefits of using Probiotic Advanced Gut Health

People with chronic constipation often end up taking laxatives on a regular basis. This can lead to dependency and it's not good for your gut health.

That's if they do not suffer from anorectal dysfunction, in which case they have to endure the pain and discomfort of constipation.

Probiotic Advanced Gut Health Formula can help people with chronic constipation by restoring balance to their gut bacteria. This can help to reduce or eliminate the need for laxatives.

Helps boost bile production

Bile is produced by the liver and it's stored in the gallbladder. It's composed of water, electrolytes, cholesterol, fats, and bilirubin.

Bilirubin is a yellow pigment that's produced when red blood cells are broken down. Bile helps to break down fats and when your production of bile is low, it can lead to fat malabsorption.

This can cause a number of problems, including chronic constipation. Probiotic Advanced Gut Health Formula can help to boost bile production and this can help to ease constipation.

Regulating intestinal motility

Intestinal motility is the movement of food and waste through your digestive system. When this process is working properly, you'll have regular bowel movements.

However, when there's an issue with intestinal motility, it can lead to constipation. Probiotic Advanced Gut Health Formula can help to regulate intestinal motility and this can help to ease constipation.

When your intestines are working properly, it can also help to reduce the risk of other gut problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome.

Consistent bowel habits

One of the most important things you can do for your gut health is to have regular bowel movements. This helps to keep your gut bacteria balanced and it reduces the risk of gut conditions, such as constipation.

Probiotic Advanced Gut Health Formula can help to promote regularity and this can help to improve your overall gut health.

People with IBS, as well as chronic diarrhea, have also found relief from using this probiotic supplement.

Probiotic Advanced Gut Health Cost

At just $45.99 for a 30-day supply, Probiotic Advanced Gut health is very reasonably priced. It's also one of the most potent probiotic supplements on the market, which makes it a great value for your money.

There are no binders or fillers in this probiotic supplement. And it comes with a prebiotic blend as well.

Probiotic Advanced Gut Health - Final thoughts

With 100 billion live cultures and a broad range of gut-friendly bacteria, Probiotic Advanced Gut Health is one of the most potent probiotic supplements on the market.

For chronic conditions of the gut, you need to look beyond the cookie cutter 1-10 billion CFU formulas being peddled by many supplement companies.

This formula was specifically designed for people with chronic gut conditions and it contains a very high amount of live cultures.

If you're struggling with constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, or other gut problems, then this probiotic supplement is definitely worth trying.

The Bottom Line

Probiotics can be the missing link in your overall gut health. If you've been struggling with constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, or other gut issues, then check out one of the four options we have listed here.

Good Luck!

