Best Online Casinos In Saudi Arabia 2024 (Real Money)

The best online casinos in Saudi Arabia are Rabona Casino, Betfinal Casino, and 1xBet Casino. These platforms are recognized for their wide range of games and user-friendly interfaces catering to the diverse preferences of Saudi Arabian players.
Looking for the best online casino in Saudi Arabia?
We've personally tested and handpicked a selection to simplify your search.
Our expert reviews and testing helped us identify the best Saudi Arabian online casinos considering factors like game selection, sign-up bonuses, live dealer options, and more.
Top Picks of the Best Online Casinos in Saudi Arabia
Our top three picks are accessible to Saudi Arabian gamblers and offer Arabic language support.
Rabona Casino – Overall best online casino Saudi Arabia ($500 + 200 free spins visit here!)
Betfinal Casino – Best gambling site for selection of games
1xBet Casino – Best online casino app in Saudi Arabia
Reviews of the Best Online Casino Sites in Saudi Arabia
Below are our expert reviews of the online gambling sites in Saudi Arabia based on the following rating criteria: selection of games, welcome bonus, customer service, and more.
1. Rabona - Overall best online casino Saudi Arabia
Rabona Casino, since its 2019 debut by Rabidi N.V., has emerged as a leading online casino in Saudi Arabia, known for its extensive game collection and efficient services.
With over 8,500 games, including favorites like slots, roulette, blackjack, and live casino games, Rabona caters to a diverse audience.
Top developers such as Play’n GO, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming provide these games, ensuring a premium gaming experience.
The platform is designed for convenience, boasting a user-friendly mobile interface compatible with Android, Mac/PC, and tablets.
This feature underscores Rabona's commitment to providing a seamless gaming experience for Arab players on the move. The casino's swift payout times, ranging from 1-3 days, coupled with a high payout rate of 97.96%, position Rabona as a reliable choice for those seeking quick withdrawals in Saudi Arabia.
Rabona also offers exemplary customer service, available via email and live chat, to swiftly address any queries or concerns.
The casino supports a variety of banking methods, including Mastercard and Neosurf, enhancing accessibility for Saudi Arabian gamers.
Additionally, Rabona's sportsbook, with competitive odds and promotions, extends the betting experience beyond traditional casino games.
Despite lacking a mobile app and offering a modest welcome bonus of $500 + 200 free spins, Rabona compensates with its sizable game selection and the convenience of multiple cryptocurrency transactions.
The casino's multi-lingual support, including Arabic, underscores its appeal in the Middle Eastern market.
Established as a robust platform in a short time, Rabona's extensive game library, rapid withdrawal process, and mobile optimization solidify its reputation as a top destination for online casino enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia.
2. Betfinal - Best gambling site for selection of games
Launched in 2013, Betfinal Casino has rapidly ascended to become one of Saudi Arabia's premier online gaming destinations.
Celebrated for its seamless integration on both Android and iOS devices, Betfinal ensures a top-notch mobile gaming experience for its users.
The casino entices a wide audience with a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000, setting the stage for an engaging gaming journey.
Betfinal is distinguished by its vast game selection, featuring over 2,000 non-live and numerous live casino offerings, including innovative Megaways slots and Arabic roulette.
These games are powered by reputable game providers like NetEnt and Microgaming, guaranteeing a high-quality gaming experience.
The platform caters to a variety of gaming preferences with its diverse assortment of slots, table games, and live dealer options, alongside high-stakes games and progressive jackpots.
The casino is committed to player satisfaction, offering attractive promotions, including reload bonuses and cashback deals.
Although wagering requirements tend to favor slots, the range of incentives maintains player engagement and loyalty. Betfinal's customer support is exemplary, providing effective assistance through live chat, enhancing the overall player experience.
Security is a top priority at Betfinal, with advanced encryption and strict data protection protocols in place, backed by licensing from Curacao's regulatory authority.
This commitment to security, fairness, and reliability, combined with its user-friendly design, mobile optimization, and extensive gaming library, solidifies Betfinal Casino's position as a favored choice among both casual and serious gamers in the region.
Despite the absence of a dedicated mobile app, the casino's mobile browser optimization ensures a seamless gaming experience, making Betfinal a comprehensive platform for online gaming enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia.
3. 1xBet - One of the best mobile casinos
Since its inception in 2007, 1xBet has emerged as a standout online casino and sportsbook in Saudi Arabia, known for its extensive game library and engaging sports betting options.
It offers a welcoming environment for both betting enthusiasts and casino game players, enhanced by a generous 100% deposit match bonus for new members.
The platform boasts a vast selection of over 450 online casino games, including slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and live dealer games, sourced from leading software developers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play.
This ensures a high-quality gaming experience accessible from both desktops and through a well-optimized mobile app for Android and iOS devices.
The sportsbook feature of 1xBet is particularly notable for its competitive odds across a wide range of sports, including football, tennis, and e-sports, making it a preferred choice for sports bettors.
The platform supports multiple languages and currencies, showcasing its global reach and commitment to accommodating a diverse user base.
With an impressive payout percentage of 98.28% and rapid payout intervals of 1-3 days, 1xBet stands as a trustworthy gaming platform.
Moreover, 1xBet excels in customer support, providing assistance through live chat and email, ensuring timely and effective communication.
The casino's focus on security, a diverse range of games, enticing bonuses, and comprehensive sports betting make 1xBet a distinguished choice in Saudi Arabia.
Its dedication to security, diversity, and customer satisfaction underscores its position as a top-tier platform for both novice and experienced players, further cementing its reputation as one of the best online casinos in the region.
4. 888 Casino
Established in 1997, 888 Casino has solidified its status as a leading online casino in Saudi Arabia, renowned for delivering a comprehensive and engaging gambling experience.
Owned by 888 Holdings, this platform has garnered acclaim for its unwavering commitment to quality, security, and player satisfaction.
With an eCogra certification, 888 Casino emphasizes fairness and reliability, boasting a commendable payout percentage of 96.26%.
The casino presents a vast array of over 1,200 online casino games, spanning from slots and blackjack to roulette, baccarat, and live dealer games, ensuring compatibility across multiple devices, including Android and iOS.
This diversity allows Arab players to enjoy their favorite games anytime, anywhere. 888 Casino's unique blend of proprietary software and titles from top-tier game providers like NetEnt and Microgaming offers a unique gaming experience.
888 Casino enriches the player journey with a variety of banking methods for smooth transactions and provides responsive support via email, live chat, and phone.
Its prestige is underscored by numerous accolades, such as the EGR Award for Best Online Casino of the Year, attesting to its exemplary service in the online gaming sphere.
Catering to over 25 million players worldwide, 888 Casino is celebrated in Saudi Arabia for its extensive game selection, robust security measures, and dedicated customer service, setting a high standard in the online gambling industry and ensuring a premier gaming environment for all players.
5. Betway
Since its establishment in 2006, Betway Casino has become a formidable presence in the online casino scene in Saudi Arabia, acclaimed for its exceptional gaming environment and high standards of player satisfaction.
With a remarkable payout percentage of 98.28%, Betway ensures swift and reliable financial transactions, processing payouts within 1-3 days, a feature highly valued by players.
Betway's game library, featuring over 450 titles from industry leaders like Microgaming and NetEnt, caters to various preferences, including slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and immersive live dealer games.
This diversity is available across multiple platforms, such as Android, iPhone, and tablets, highlighting Betway's commitment to accessibility and a seamless gaming experience.
The casino is not just about the number of games but also the quality of the gaming experience, underscored by a max jackpot of €3 million, which attracts those in pursuit of life-changing wins.
Betway supports its Arab players with multilingual customer service, accessible via live chat and email, ensuring prompt and effective assistance.
Adhering to stringent regulatory standards, Betway holds licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, reinforcing its commitment to security and fairness.
The platform's mobile casino app, praised for its extensive game selection, enables players to enjoy their favorite games on the go, further solidifying Betway's position as a top choice for online casino enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia.
The blend of a vast game selection, robust security measures, and dedicated customer support makes Betway Casino a standout choice in the region.
How We Choose Safe Online Casinos for Saudi Players
Here's an outline of the key factors we considered in this selection process:
Licensing and Regulation
The Saudi Arabia casino must be licensed and regulated by reputable and recognized gambling authorities, such as the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), or Curacao eGaming. This ensures the casino operates under strict guidelines for fairness, transparency, and player protection.
Safety and Security
Ensuring the online casino uses advanced encryption technologies to protect player data and financial transactions is crucial. This includes SSL encryption and adherence to data protection regulations, providing a secure gaming environment.
Game Variety
The casino should offer a wide selection of games that appeal to different player preferences, including slots, table games, live dealer games, and more. A diverse game library from leading software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming signifies quality and fairness.
Payment Options
Offering a variety of payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and possibly cryptocurrency options, ensures convenience for Saudi players. The casino should also provide clear information on payment processing times, withdrawal limits, and any associated fees.
Customer Support
Responsive and helpful customer support is essential. Casinos should offer multiple support channels, such as live chat, email, and phone, with services ideally available in Arabic. The availability of support 24/7 is also a significant factor.
Bonuses and Promotions
Attractive and fair casino bonuses and promotions tailored to both new and existing players can enhance the gaming experience. This includes welcome bonuses, free spins, loyalty programs, and regular promotions with transparent terms and conditions.
User Experience
The casino's website and mobile app (if available) should be user-friendly, easy to navigate, and fully functional on a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets. This ensures a seamless gaming experience for players on the go.
Localization
Considering the specific needs of Saudi players, casinos that offer website localization, including language support (preferably in Arabic), and the ability to use Saudi Riyals (SAR) as a currency, are preferred.
Responsible Gambling
A commitment to responsible gambling practices is essential. The best casinos offer tools and resources to help players manage their gambling habits, such as deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and links to professional help services.
Player Feedback and Reputation
Finally, the overall reputation of the casino among players and within the industry, based on player reviews, feedback, and any awards or recognitions, plays a crucial role in the selection process.
By meticulously evaluating online casinos based on these criteria, we aim to recommend platforms that offer Saudi players a safe, enjoyable, and rewarding experience.
Best Online Casinos in Saudi Arabia Comparison
Rank
Saudi Online Casinos
Bonus
Minimum deposit
License
1
100% up to $500 + 200 free spins
$20
Curaçao
2
Betfinal Casino
100% up to $100
$10
Curaçao
3
1xBet Casino
100% up to $100
$10
Curaçao
4
888 Casino
$30 in free bets
$10
UKGC CBGA
5
Betway Casino
$30 free bet + 50 bonus spins
$10
UKGC MGA
6
Nomini Casino
50% up to €1000
$10
Curaçao
7
Lucky Dreams
100% up to $500 + 100 free spins
$20
Curaçao
8
22Bet Casino
100% up to $300
$10
Curaçao
9
YYY Casino
100% up to $2200
$20
Curaçao
10
Malina Casino
100% up to $500 + 200 free spins
$20
Curaçao
Is Online Betting Legal in Saudi Arabia?
No, online casinos are not legal in Saudi Arabia. The country follows strict Islamic laws, which prohibit all forms of gambling.
Saudi Arabia has stringent regulations against gambling activities, including online casinos, sports betting, and any other type of gambling.
The government also takes measures to block access to online gambling sites and actively monitors online activities to enforce these laws.
Given these restrictions, residents in Saudi Arabia must exercise caution and be aware of the legal landscape regarding gambling.
While some individuals might seek ways to access online casinos using VPNs or other means to bypass restrictions, it's important to remember that doing so is against Saudi law and can carry significant risks, including legal consequences.
For accurate legal advice or more information on the laws regarding online gambling in Saudi Arabia or any jurisdiction, it's always best to consult with a legal professional or refer to official government sources.
How Do I Gamble Online in Saudi Arabia?
Here’s how you can gamble online safely in Saudi Arabia:
Use VPN Services: A reliable Virtual Private Network (VPN) can provide you with anonymity and security by encrypting your internet connection and hiding your IP address, making it harder for third parties to track your online activities.
Choose Reputable Casino Sites: Opt for casinos known for their integrity and security. These sites should have strong encryption, fair gambling practices, and positive reviews from international users.
Secure Payment Methods: Look for gambling sites offering secure and discreet payment options like e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller) or cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), which can provide an additional layer of privacy and security for your financial transactions.
Keep Personal Information Limited: Share the least amount of personal information possible. The best online casinos often require minimal details for account creation and operation.
Understand the Platform’s Privacy Policy: Know how your data will be used and what measures the platform takes to protect your information.
Use Separate Email Accounts: Consider creating a dedicated email address for online gambling to keep it separate from your personal and work emails.
Monitor Your Spending: Responsible gambling involves setting limits on how much money you are willing to risk and sticking to those limits.
Be Aware of Legal Risks: Understand the legal implications of online gambling in your jurisdiction. Being discreet is key, as is staying informed about changes in local laws regarding online gambling.
Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): If the casino site offers it, enable 2FA on your account for an extra layer of security.
Regularly Update Passwords: Use strong, unique passwords for your casino accounts and update them regularly.
Bonuses Offered at Saudi Casinos
Here's a concise overview of typical casino bonuses:
Welcome Bonuses: Match a player’s initial deposit to a certain percentage.
No Deposit Bonuses: Allow gameplay without requiring a deposit, often with high wagering requirements.
Free Spins: Offered on specific slot games, sometimes as part of a welcome package.
Reload Bonuses: Provide extra funds on subsequent deposits after the initial one.
Cashback Offers: Return a portion of losses over a certain period.
VIP Programs and Loyalty Rewards: Convert points from playing into rewards; VIP levels offer greater benefits.
High Roller Bonuses: Cater to larger deposits with bigger bonus amounts.
Referral Bonuses: Reward players for inviting friends who sign up and deposit.
Seasonal and Special Promotions: Linked to holidays, game launches, or events, offering various bonuses.
Always review the terms and conditions of any bonus for wagering requirements and restrictions.
Welcome bonus - 100% up to $500 + 200 free spins
FAQs
Is Saudi Riyal accepted at online casinos?
No, not all online casinos accept Saudi Riyal (SAR) as a currency for transactions. Players may need to convert SAR to another currency supported by the casino, often incurring conversion fees.
Is gambling legal in Saudi Arabia?
No, gambling is illegal in Saudi Arabia, adhering to the country's strict Islamic laws that prohibit all forms of gambling activities. This includes online gambling, with the government actively blocking access to gambling websites.
Are there any online casinos in Saudi Arabia with no deposit bonus?
No, we couldn’t find any online real money casinos with a no-deposit bonus.
Best new casino in Saudi Arabia?
Launched in 2019, we rate Rabona Casino as the best new online casino available to Saudi players.
What are some popular casino games in Saudi Arabia?
Popular games among those accessing online casinos via VPNs or other means include online slots, blackjack, live roulette, live baccarat, and live dealer games. These popular online casino games are sought after for their entertainment value and the possibility of strategic play, especially in games like live blackjack and live poker.
Are there any crypto casinos in Saudi Arabia?
Yes, many casinos on our list accept cryptocurrency including our top pick, Rabona Casino.
Gamble Responsibly
If you or someone you know needs advice? Contact the following organizations for help and guidance:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Or call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
