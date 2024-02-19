Best Online Casino In Singapore - Top Casino Games For 2024

If you are a fan of live casino games, slot games, 4D and arcade games, or find sports betting interesting, you can pick the options from the list we have curated for you. These sites are the best casino sites in Singapore having a strong online presence and have expertise in selected categories.
Here’s Top Pick of Singapore Casino Voted by Players:
The main advantage of online casinos is that you can play your favorite games even while on the move. All you need is a mobile phone. The list above comprises the best names in online casino industry and offers the finest in-casino experience to players. Include these online casinos in your checklist and have fun with online gambling right away.
1. BitCasino – The World’s first licensed and the best Crypto Casino
BitCasino is a revolutionary concept in the world of casino. It is the first licensed casino that allows transactions using cryptocurrencies. The casino is able to offer outstanding experience to its users with the help of swift transaction speed, lots of choices in table games like Baccarat, card games, crash games, jackpot slots and lot more. This casino has partnered with the top-of-the-brass game providers such as Evolution Gaming, Push Gaming, Bombay Live and lot more.
BitCasino is the best place for playing online casino having an added flavor of crypto in its environment. The casino started in 2014 and is considered one of the safest platforms for playing casino games owing to the latest SSL certificates operational at the background.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: The deposit speed is instant. The first withdrawal may take time as the process is allowed only after complete verification which may take up to 24 hours. The subsequent withdrawals are instant.
Banking Options: Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, Google Pay, Net Banking, UPI, EcoPayz, Much Better, Cryptocoins such as Bitcoins, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tether, Cardano and Tron accepted.
Latest Bonus:
- Free Spins
- Boost Bonus on game Wanted Dead or Alive Slot Game
- Cashback Bonus 20% up to 10,000 USDT
Disadvantage:
- Some payment methods may affect transaction fees
2. 12Play – The best online casino for live dealer games
12Play is an internationally acclaimed online casino that offers a tasteful collection of slot games, jackpot games, Baccarat and other table games, Live casino games, Esports and lot more. By teaming with the best game providers, the site manages to extend the classiest live dealer games experience to the players. The site is quite experimental in its approach and tries to deliver an unmatched and unending fun with the help of wide selection of new gaming styles like 4D, Arcade games, Lottery games, etc.
It is a comparatively small online casino which is more popular in Malaysia and Singapore. The casino is available in the form of mobile applications compatible with Android. This site has got its gaming license from PAGCOR, a govt-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. The site is checked for security regularly by companies like BMM, TST and GoDaddy.
12Play supports responsible gambling and educates the users on gambling responsibly through tips on how to spot problematic gambling, how to prevent overspending on gambling, how to prevent children from gambling, etc. It also provides option of setting the deposit limit to help players spend on this site in a disciplined manner. The site has managed to attain a strong foothold in casino industry and is one of the trusted sites in Singapore and Malaysia.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: The deposit speed is instant. Withdrawal time varies as per the method chosen. The withdrawal takes 1-5 days when you choose the methods like bank transfer, TruePay, PayNow, Crypto and FastPay.
Banking Options: Bank transfer, TruePay, PayNow, Crypto, FastPay,
Latest Bonus:
- Unlimited daily cash rebate on every game
- Deposit Now and get a chance to win Volvo S90
- Free SGD 12 Welcome Credit
Disadvantage:
- Terms and conditions are less user-friendly
- Less transparency
3. UWIN33 – The best option for mobile casino games
UWIN33 is a newbie in the betting industry but has garnered a lot of attention from the casino fanatics. This casino site is known for its mobile-friendly features and is available in the form of app. Thus, the gamblers can visit the casino on their mobile phones anywhere, anytime and can enjoy the games they like. This mobile casino offers quite generous payouts and helps bettors make quick money.
The site is designed to offer ease of access to the users, so the time required to reach out to favorite games is quite less. It has got the license from Curacao gaming commission, though some claim it to from Philippines. There are more than hundred game titles available here for trying the luck. You can find here the best slot games, traditional casino games like Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, etc. It also offers fishing games and 4D lottery. Sportsbook is also available at UWIN33.
Players can transact on the sites through multiple channels including bank transfers, cards, cryptocurrencies. Option of cash deposits is also available for select banks. The site offers very impressive customer service that is operational throughout the day and night.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: The deposit speed is instant. Withdrawal speed depends upon the verification time taken by bank for transferring money.
Banking Options: Online Banking, Cash Deposit or ATM transfer
Latest Bonus:
- Exclusive benefit SGD100,000.00 while supplies last - new member event
- 5% unlimited deposit bonus
- 6% weekly cashback for slot, live casino and sportsbook games
Disadvantage:
- Only bank transfer option is provided for withdrawals
- Licensing authority is not clear
4. Gembet – The best online casino & Sportsbook mobile and web app
Gembet earns its license from the Government of Curacao, that makes it a legit and safe site to play online casino games. The gamblers can have loads of fun from playing classic casino games, Live games like Baccarat, Sic Bo and Blackjack, and the sportsbook section is also available for betting. One can participate in game shows and play dice and poker and other table games on registering with this site. It is the baby of Grand Complications Ltd. and is operational since 2020.
Afghanistan, France, USA, Australia, Iraq, and Spain are some of the countries where this site is restricted. It also accepts payments in cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin is the accepted cryptocoin here.
The bonus collection of Gembet is quite vast and includes options like welcome bonus, weekly rescue bonus, birthday bonus, real value bonus, deposit bonus, etc.
CT gaming, Playtech, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming and many other reputed ones are the games providers here. The signup process is simple and deposit wait time is almost nil.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: The deposit speed is instant. Withdrawal takes 10-30 minutes time depending upon the verification time taken by the bank for transfers.
Banking Options: Deposits from DBS, OCBC, POSB, Maybank and UOB accepted. Visa and Mastercard debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller and eZeeWallet. Withdraws only to Singaporean banks possible.
Latest Bonus:
- 100% welcome bonus up to SGD600
- 70 daily prize drops
- SGD 500 Weekly rescue bonus
Disadvantage:
- Suitable for players from very few countries
- Single Language site
5. B9Casino – the best slot games provider
B9 Casino offers a very sleek interface and offers a wide range of slot games. The slot games are its specialty where the players can spend most of their time trying to hit jackpots and earning quick money. This site is aimed at Singaporean users and has Chinese and Singaporean languages available.
This site has special focus on casino games, which are quick to reach due to its easily navigable design. The players can select the game of their choice after registering which is a quick process. It also has special section for live casino games apart from computer-assisted titles. The players can find here classic slot games which are especially emphasized upon here.
Its sleek interface is a high point and helps keep the audience glued to it for hours.
The license provider is believed to be PAGCOR, but it is not confirmed.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Deposit and Withdrawal is through bank transfers. So, the speed depends upon the verification and processing time taken by the chosen bank.
Banking Options: Bank transfers through Singaporean Banks like OCBC, Maybank, CIMB, UOB, BUSD. It also accepts Bitcoins and Ethereum. Paynow, Tether are other options available.
Latest Bonus:
- 22% deposit bonus at live casino and slots
- Weekly rescue bonus up to SGD1000 at live casino and slots
- 1% cash rebate at sportsbook
Disadvantage:
- Only bank transfer available for withdrawals.
- Information on license is not clear
6. BK8 – The best collection of table games
BK8 is an established online casino which has gained a good reputation since its start in 2014. This online casino has an enviable collection of titles developed from the best names of the industry such as Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, Playtech, etc. The site encourages the users to transact through digital currencies by offering bonuses and other promotions on these options.
The users may find here slot games, live table games, classic table games, jackpots and various other new titles which are added from time to time. It offers enjoyable experience to the players with live dealer games where environment is made quite engaging with a sleek interface.
The site owes its reputation to generous cashback, quick payouts and association with Curacao licensing authority. It is accessible across various countries and has multi-location and multi-language feature to cater to wider audience. VIP programs, leaderboard and affiliate programs offer exclusive experience to its patrons. The players can resolve their queries through live chats.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Within minutes
Banking Options: Visa, Mastercard, Maestro debit and credit cards, Bank transfer, Bitcoin, Tether
Latest Bonus:
- 100% welcome bonus
- Invite friends and earn USD 800
- 10% Unlimited daily reload bonus
Disadvantage:
- Available in limited countries
- Only live chat option provided for customer service.
7. Maxim88 – The best spot for Live Evolution Gaming titles
Evolution Gaming is the leading Live game titles provider. It is known for providing sleek and easy to use interfaces, which enhance the fun of engaging in live casino games. Maxim88 emphasizes on its collection of Evolution Gaming titles and promotes quick navigation to these titles by offering them space on the home page. Super Sic Bo, Lightning Roulette, Lightning Baccarat and Lightning Dice, Crazy Time Spin Wheel are some of the highlighted Evolution Club titles one can easily reach here.
The site is available in English and provides ease of use for the players from Malaysia, Singapore and other parts of Asia too. Its brand ambassador is Michael Owens, the well-known footballer.
Apart from providing live game titles, the site also offers lucky draw. The players can make a deposit and be a part of this draw which can make them multi-millionaire overnight on winning. The site is also available as a mobile app which are meant for both iOS and Android phones.
Maxim88 is licensed by PAGCOR and its quality certification is done by GoDaddy, iTech Labs, TST Global (for payouts review), and BMM. The site is safe to associate with as its security features are provided by iovation and ThreatMatrix.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Fast, does not take more than 15 minutes depending upon the mode chosen
Banking Options: Bank transfer with POSB bank, SurePay, FastPay and Pay4U for deposits only, Bitcoins, Ethereum and USDT cryptocurrencies, a few e-wallets like TouchnGo, EeziePay, help2Pay, are some of the transaction methods available.
Latest Bonus:
- 225% welcome bonus
- Invite friends and earn up to MYR 1,888
Disadvantage:
- Limited currency options
- Owner not disclosed
8. MYBET88 - The best online slot games provider
MYBET88 is the best destination for playing online slot games. This site offers E-sports where you can make teams of your choice and set your own gameplays. It also offers sports betting, lottery games, fishing games and much more. Various promotions are announced time to time to keep the players pulled in. It is one of the best online casino games sites having prestigious sports personalities as its brand ambassador.
The site is accessible for the users of India, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand and Indonesia.
Cloudflare and Secure SSL certificates are the security providers of this site that helps it deliver a safe and secured playing experience to its users.
Customer service is available 24 by 7 to solve all the queries and helps the users onboard to the site with no fuss.
Multiple payment options are provided for ease of transactions and the site announces various interesting promotion offers from time to time to multiply the fun of gambling and betting.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: The deposit speed is instant. Withdrawals are only through bank transfers, so these are subject to verification and depend upon the processing time of the chosen bank.
Banking Options: Bank transfers, Quick Pay, True Pay, MBPay, Coin2pay, Eeziepay, Help2pay, FastPay are some of the ways you can use to deposit amount. Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies are accepted as well.
Latest Bonus:
- Weekly Rescue Bonus
- Daily wins & Cash drops
- VIP Birthday Bonus
Disadvantage:
- Available in limited countries
- No mobile app available
9. Enjoy11 – the best online gambling sites with best providers
Enjoy11 is one of the best and most trustworthy online gambling sites that offers triple fun of slot games, live dealer games and e-sports. It is the leading gambling site in Singapore and has partnered with the best titles provider to extend unmatched experience to the players. You can find here slots game from Playtech, live casino games from Evo Gaming, and sports/Esports from CMD 368.
With a wide range of games titles and a secure gambling environment, the site multiplies the fun of gambling. It announces various promotional events and offers from time to time and offers regular cashbacks too. Sports and Esports betting are the other specialties of this online casino.
Enjoy11 offers a safe and regularly verified gambling platform to its patrons. The slots are checked through random number generator for ascertaining honesty and fairness.
The gamblers here enjoy exclusive customer support that works round the clock to assist at every instance. The site works using trusted technology and lots of security features that make gambling a hassle-free experience for the users.
However, there is no precise information available about the license provider or owner of Enjoy11. So, the users may find it a bit risky to associate with this online casino site.
Deposit & Withdrawal Speed: Instant, only SGD and MYR currencies accepted.
Banking Options: Bank transfer, ATM, Neteller, Paypal, Skrill, Payoneer, Visa
Latest Bonus:
- Rescue bonus up to SGD 1111
- Welcome bonus SGD 111 for first time deposit
Disadvantage:
- No information about license provider or owner available
- Limited currency options
- Available in very few countries
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.