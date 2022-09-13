Best Delta-8 Gummies Of 2022: Top 5 THC Edibles To Buy

Cannabis usage has gained prominence over the years. Interestingly, people now prefer to use hemp-derived products for pain relief and other health benefits. But what makes the products from hemp plants so important?

These products come from a naturally-occurring chemical compound in the cannabis plant. Unlike prescription medications, you will likely not experience adverse effects from using cannabis products. Additionally, these products have delicious flavors that enhance your experience.

One of the best ways to enjoy the pain-relieving and sleep-inducing benefits of cannabis is by chewing on edibles. You can chew down on delta-8 THC gummies for long-lasting and mind-blowing effects.

Best Delta-8 THC Gummies To Consider In 2022

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta-8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick

BudPop - Top Rated Pick For THC Edibles For You

Hollyweed CBD - Supreme Quality Delta 8 Edibles

Diamond CBD - Most Affordable & Recommended THC Brand

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta-8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is a renowned brand in the cannabis industry. The brand produces the best delta-8 THC products with potent effects. One striking thing about this brand is its use of hemp-derived cannabinoids to offer complete relaxation to users. Additionally, the products usually come in multiple flavors, ensuring easy satisfaction compared to others.

One of the brand's outstanding delta-8 THC products is the delta-8 gummies. The gummies offer a smooth to moderate 'high' and have mild psychoactive effects when consumed. Hence, you will get the bang you want without any side effects. Additionally, you will enjoy a longer-lasting taste than others on the market.

These delta-8 gummies keep your breath fresh while offering other benefits. A plus on delta-8 gummies is that they come from plant-derived sources. Consequently, you will enjoy your gummies without any animal-derived substances. Furthermore, you will not find synthetic ingredients or GMOs that could cause harm to your health.

Exhale Wellness, like other brands, does not have the full FDA disclosure on its gummies. The brand fixes this problem by running all its finished delta-8 gummies by reputable independent third-party labs for quality and safety checks. The results from these tests reveal that the brand only uses natural ingredients that do not contain GMOs or other harmful substances.

Although Exhale Wellness is relatively new in the delta-8 gummies section, most people love the potent and safe effects obtained from the gummies. Moreover, the product helps users to get better sleep and enjoy a calming sensation without side effects. If that is not enough reason to purchase these delta-8 gummies, the product also helps to manage pain symptoms and can help you remain under control in tense situations.

You can also enjoy the iron-clad refund policy that makes purchasing and returning your gummies easier. If you love vegan-friendly products, the delta-8 gummies from Exhale Wellness will give you a run for your money. Exhale wellness has been ranked as the number one brand on The Island Now to buy cannabis products.

Highlights

Vegan Gummies: Exhale Wellness produces the best vegan-friendly gummies you can find. The delta-8 gummies from the brand come from naturally-derived cannabis plants. These gummies do not contain animal proteins or other animal-derived ingredients that make them unfit for vegans. Hence, vegetarians can also enjoy delta-8 gummies from Exhale Wellness.

30-Day Refund Policy: Exhale Wellness allows you to return your product within 30 days after purchase. If you dislike the effects you experience while consuming your delta-8 THC gummies, you can return them and get a refund. The refund policy on these delta-8 gummies assures you that the brand has confidence in its product. Hence, you can use these products without worrying about your safety.

Multiple Choices: The brand allows you to choose from two delta-8 gummy concentrations. You can use the brand's 750 mg delta-8 gummies or the 1500 mg gummies. It is wiser to start with the 750 mg delta-8 gummies before moving to the 1500 mg gummies for newbies. Old and experienced users usually prefer 1500 mg gummies from Exhale Wellness.

Several Flavor Choices: Exhale Wellness allows you to pick from myriad flavors. The flavors offer a sweet treat and a longer-lasting experience for those that quickly get bored. You will never get tired of using the delta-8 THC gummies from Exhale Wellness with several flavor options.

Independent Lab Testing: Exhale Wellness runs its finished delta-8 gummies through several reputable independent third-party laboratories for quality and safety checks. These tests reveal that the brand only uses quality and safe ingredients to produce its delta-8 gummies.

Pros

30-day refund policy

Vegan-friendly

Plant-derived ingredients from the hemp plant

Outstanding psychoactive effects

Excellent sleep aid

Fast-acting delta-8 gummies

Cons

No free item on purchase

You can only buy the delta-8 gummies online

#2. BudPop - Top Rated Pick For THC Edibles For You

BudPop is another distinctive brand in the cannabis market. The brand produces some of the best delta-8 gummies with more bang than you can imagine. An outstanding feature of this brand is the use of rare cannabinoids to improve the quality and taste of its delta-8 THC gummies.

Many forget that the brand only launched in 2021; yet, BudPop has hit every joy nerve in delta-8 gummy consumers. If you want to enjoy a lower dose of highly potent delta-8 gummies, your best bet is BudPop. BudPop's gummies, unlike others, do not have cutting agents. Furthermore, the delta-8 gummies from this brand do not contain delta-9 THC, which causes harm to the body. While most brands love to use lower doses of delta-9 THC to boost the cannabis experience of users, BudPop avoids the compound altogether.

If you want to experience the best high effects of cannabis without any side effects, you can use BudPop's delta-8 gummies. Are you worried about your health? Don't be. The brand runs its finished delta-8 THC through quality checks to ensure that all its delta-8 gummies remain safe for consumption.

Highlights

Two Potent Flavors: BudPop has two potent flavors for its delta-8 gummies. The flavors are Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream. These flavors offer variation in taste and provide the most striking effects seen in any delta-8 THC product. To enjoy a longer-lasting aftertaste, you can use any of BudPop's delta-8 THC gummy flavors.

Mono Concentration: BudPop does not produce its delta-8 gummies in various concentrations. Instead, the brand focuses on making its gummies potent and palatable for all users. BudPop's gummies come in a 625 mg jar, and this jar of goodness contains 25 mg of THC that can offer the best effects without any harm.

Refund Policy: Unlike Exhale Wellness, BudPop has a shorter refund policy. The brand offers a 14-day money-back guarantee on its delta-8 gummies. You stand to enjoy full refunds if you decide to return your delta-8 gummies. BudPop ensures to reimburse its customers as quickly and fast as possible.

Free Standard Shipping: You stand to enjoy free shipping when you buy delta-8 THC gummies from BudPop. However, you must purchase up to or more than $50 worth of products from the brand's official website to qualify for the free shipping feature. You won't have any issues with this condition if you are a big spender.

Safe Payments: BudPop offers secure payments with its highly protected website. Firstly, the brand uses the best security protections to encrypt its website so that third parties cannot access the website's information. Additionally, the brand does not save your payment details on its portal as an extra security measure.

Pros

Mild high

Enjoy a good night's sleep

25 mg per dose

Safe to use

14-day refund policy

Safe website

Free shipping

Cons

Complicated money-back policy

#3. Hollyweed CBD - Supreme Quality Delta 8 Edibles