Best CBD Oil Tinctures for 2022 Reviewed

Cannabidiol (CBD) is rapidly increasing in popularity and now it’s gone mainstream there are so many different options to choose from. A really easy and effective way to get your daily dose of CBD is to use CBD oil tinctures. These CBD oils allow your body to rapidly absorb the CBD so you can feel more relaxed and rested throughout your day.

Below is a selection of the best CBD oil tinctures for 2022.

JustCBD Full spectrum CBD oil tincture

CBD per bottle: Varies depending on the potency chosen

Bottle size: 30ml Bottle with 1ml eyedropper

Relax and unwind with the JustCBD full spectrum oil tincture. Made from high quality CBD and kosher-grade vegetable glycerin. Full-spectrum CBD contains all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp, including THC.

To use this CBD oil tincture, administer a few drops under your tongue or add a few drops of the oil to your food or drink.

This particular tincture contains higher concentration levels of Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol (CBN), Cannabidiolic acid (CBDA), Cannabidivarin (CBDV) and terpenes meaning it has a light brown color and earthy taste and smell to it.

A 30ml bottle of the 1500 mg full-spectrum CBD oil tincture equals 50 mg in each 1 ml dropper. This tincture comes in a variety of CBD potencies including 50 mg, 100 mg, 250 mg, 550 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 3000 mg and 5000 mg.

Buy Just CBD full spectrum CBD tincture here

Sunday Scaries CBD oil

CBD per bottle: 500 MG of broad spectrum CBD

Bottle size: 1 Fl. Oz / 15mg per dropper

Sunday Scaries CBD oil can be taken daily to aid rest and relaxation during your day. It absorbs rapidly when placed under the tongue. This is the perfect CBD oil for people with a higher tolerance to CBD due to its extra strength.

Each bottle contains 500 mg of broad-spectrum CBD with added vitamins B12 and D3. All of the Sunday Scaries CBD products are made from CBD raw materials sourced from a lab in Denver, Colorado.

Buy Sunday Scaries CBD oil here

Pure Balance Broad Spectrum CBD Tinctures

CBD per bottle: 750 mg, 1500 mg or 3000 mg per one ounce bottle

Bottle size: 1 Fl. Oz

Pure Balance Broad Spectrum CBD tinctures give you all the benefits of hemp cannabinoids for aiding rest and relaxation without high levels of THC. The hemp used in these oils is extracted from Colorado grown hemp. These oils are vegan and non-GMO. All products on the Pure Balance website are third-party tested to ensure quality.

This CBD oil can be used in your daily meals and beverages, or placed under the tongue.

Buy Pure Balance broad spectrum CBD tinctures here

JustCBD oil tincture coconut

CBD per bottle: Varies depending on the potency chosen

Bottle size: 30ml Bottle with 1ml eyedropper

If you’re looking to relax your body and mind this JustCBD coconut oil tincture is a great, fast acting, product. This hemp oil is made from cannabidiol (CBD), medium-chain triglyceride oil (MCT oil) and water.

To use this CBD oil simply place a few drops under your tongue or mix it into your favorite tea or coffee in the morning. You can even add it to food when you’re cooking or baking.

You don't have to worry about getting high when using this CBD oil as it contains only small amounts of THC, which is not enough to give that euphoric high feeling. All of the JustCBD oil tinctures are produced in the USA and made from hemp farms located in the USA. All the products are third-party tested and organic.

This CBD oil comes in a variety of CBD potencies including 50 mg, 100mg, 250 mg, 550 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 3000 mg and 5000 mg.

Buy JustCBD oil tincture coconut

JustCBD oil tincture hemp seed

CBD per bottle: Varies depending on the potency chosen

Bottle size: 30ml Bottle with 1ml eyedropper

Feeling stressed and unsettled? This JustCBD hemp oil tincture is the perfect option for easing and relaxing your body, mind and soul. CBD oil is an incredibly effective and easy way to get your daily dose of CBD. Use the included dropper to get the correct dosage every time. Like the other JustCBD tinctures, this oil can be placed under your tongue, or added to your favorite food or drink.

All of the Just CBD oil tinctures are 100% organic and made from hemp grown in the USA. The products are third-party tested to ensure the correct potency and excellent quality.



This hemp seed CBD oil comes in a variety of CBD potencies: 50 mg, 100mg, 250 mg, 550 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 3000 mg and 5000 mg.

What is CBD oil tinctures?

CBD tinctures are alcohol-based extracts mixed with cannabidiol (CBD).

How to use CBD oil tinctures

CBD oil tinctures can either be placed directly under the tongue or added to your favorite food or beverages.

What’s the difference between CBD tincture oil, CBD oil and hemp seed oil?

CBD tincture oils are made using CBD and alcohol-based extracts, whereas CBD oils are made using CBD and other carrier oils such as hemp seed oil or coconut oil. CBD oil is made from the bud, stems, leaves and flowers of the cannabis sativa plant. Hemp seed oil, also known as hemp oil, in comparison, is made from hemp seeds. It does not contain any Cannabidiol (CBD).

Hemp seed oil is traditionally used as a topical oil and is applied directly onto the skin, although it can also be used orally as a supplement. CBD tincture oil is normally used orally, under the tongue or added to food or drink.

What is the correct dose for CBD oil tinctures?

The dose you choose will depend on a variety of factors including your reason for using the CBD oil, your tolerance levels to CBD, your weight and your individual body chemistry. It’s recommended to start small and gradually increase your dosage over time. Remember to monitor the effects the CBD is having on you and adjust your dose accordingly to get the desired outcome.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.



