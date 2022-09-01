Best Μaximum Performance Nootropics (Non-Prescription)| TOP Four (4)

If you feel that your energy and mental performance need a boost, then natural nootropics (nootropic supplements) may be the ideal solution for you.

Many - wrongly - believe that nootropics are only for elderly people or for those with cognitive performance problems (dementia, Alzheimer's, memory loss, etc.).

However, this is not true at all.

Natural nootropics are not drugs and do not require a prescription! They are one hundred (100%) percent natural origin substances of the highest quality improving cognitive function and promoting the good functioning of the brain in the person's daily life.

Whether we are talking about a student with increased readings and assignments, a middle-aged hard worker with increased commitments and intense daily stress, or even about an older person with reduced cognitive functions due to age & memory problems.

The top nootropics reviewed in this article are all-natural supplements and not pharmaceuticals, aimed at healthy people feeling the need to enhance their cognitive function and boost their energy.

These pills are for everyday people with increased stress/commitments/workload, aspiring to perform at their best.

No trace of fatigue.

With no problems of perception and memorization.

With no learning disabilities.

No difficulty concentrating and no brain fog.

This article provides assistance for guiding you among the top natural (over the counter) cognitive enhancement supplements in a natural and safe way.

The top four (4) supplements selected for you are completely natural and work in addition to your normal diet (supplementing it with all the nutrients and vitamins required by the brain for working properly).

Noocube | Unique ingredient formula created by neuroscientists (Editor's Choice) Mind Lab Pro | Top choice for enhancing attention and concentration Hunter Focus | The number one choice for boosting mental performance and energy Brain Pill | A top choice for boosting memory and boosting motivation

Numerous studies have shown that there are natural ingredients with the potential to improve memory, boost motivation, promote creativity, increase alertness, focus and attention, and generally level up a person’s overall cognitive performance.

The best nootropics are given to us by nature itself.

They can even be used in a way to increase a person's performance in their daily life, preventively (to slow the deterioration of cognitive performance associated with aging), but also therapeutically (to help deal with minor disturbances in the cognitive performance of the person).

Caution. These supplements have no medical/therapeutic use for serious health problems.

Nootropics – What they are

Nootropics can be either natural dietary supplements (over-the-counter) or drugs (prescription).

Whatever their action is, the main goal is to strengthen cognitive functions and memory, to stimulate the ability to concentrate, dissolve the "brain fog", increase the person's learning/perceptual/analytical ability, and certainly strengthen incentives.

In this article, we only refer to non-prescription nootropics, that is, products that are suitable for any adult (any age group), without the need for a medical prescription.

These are blends of beneficial vitamins, amino acids and other nutrients shown in scientific studies to improve brain health and function and achieve Improved cognitive performance from morning until late at night (before sleep).

In the market, you can find a huge variety of natural nootropic supplements.

This article will help you understand how they work, so you can select the one most suitable (and most effective) for you.

Therefore, if you are looking for a very good/natural/safe way to increase your mental energy as well as your mental function, then keep reading this article.

“Nootropic Stack” – What it is

Nootropics are nutritional supplements (at least in the case we are concerned with in this article) designed to enhance the brain activity and cognitive performance of the individual, of any person (without necessarily showing any dysfunction).

The "nootropic stack", is a more enhanced option, a combination of different nootropic supplements (preferably with different compositions and modes of operation) to enhance cognitive gains.

The stack may include two (2) or more natural nootropic supplements targeting the same goal (enhancing cognitive functions) usually using a different mode of action.

The selection of nootropic supplements for a nootropic stack is recommended to contain natural ingredients [scientifically supported and clinically tested] providing real cognitive benefits, such as improving cognitive performance, memory, acuity, concentration and learning performance.

The neuroprotective action of these supplements is extremely important, not only for dealing with possible malfunctions but also for effective prevention of them.

It is important for the overall health of the brain in general (at any age of the person).

The human brain is a complex organ of the human body, responsible for almost all its functions.

On a daily basis, it is called upon to coordinate and carry out a series of important functions of the body (essential for the living of the individual).

Therefore, the brain (along with the heart) is one of the hardest working organs of the body.

Brain cells and neurons play a key role in brain function. However, when these (for whatever reason) do not work properly, a high number of human body functions begin to decline, creating in some cases serious conditions/dysfunctions.

The nootropics have the ability to feed brain neurons with valuable nutrients and ultimately secure healthy brain function.

When actually used in a stack, these benefits become multiple.

The (4) Best Nootropics and Action

1. Noocube | Unique ingredient formula created by neuroscientists (Editor's Choice)

Noocube - What it is

Noocube is a one hundred (100%) percent natural nutritional supplement manufactured by the world's leading nutritional supplement company (WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED).

It is an ideal choice for men and women of all ages, requiring extra mental stimulation and energy and feeling overwhelmed by everyday life, stress and endless commitments.

For mentally tired people feeling their cognitive functions diminishing in performance.

The Noocube supplement is not a medicinal product and does not require a prescription for its use

It is a one hundred (100%) per cent safe blend of clinically proven natural ingredients "nourishing" the brain and enhancing its cognitive functions.

Company data – Communication

Registered office

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Phone: +44 203 107 4384

Phone (toll free): +1 (207) 530 8152

Noocube - Action

Noocube is a product with a formula created by some of the world's leading neuroscientists.

It is a synergistic blend of specially selected natural ingredients and amino acids All ingredients in the supplement are clearly of the highest quality and non-GMO (genetically modified organisms), improving brain function and increasing mental performance throughout the day (so you perform late at night as you perform rested early in the morning).

The Noocube supplement is even recommended by doctors.

It is even an excellent choice for people who have a problem with lack of attention or difficulty maintaining their concentration.

The benefits of using a health supplement like Noocube are many and very important and they are not just for the third age. Quite the opposite.

Noocube's natural formula of nutrients significantly helps to improve memory and enhance learning ability, but also in general to stimulate a person's mental (and not only) energy.

In addition, it helps with specially selected ingredients to stimulate the ability to focus and improve mental clarity.

It fights oxidative stress, which is also one of the biggest enemies of brain "aging" and destruction of many brain cells.

Noocube is unique in its action and that is why even doctors recommend it as a preventive treatment to their patients.

It protects brain cells from oxidative damage and contributes to the repair of damaged neurons.

Something extremely interesting about the composition of Noocube is that its ingredient formula is fast acting and unlike many other nootropic supplements, it does not contain any caffeine causing nervousness or sleep disturbances.

Noocube boosts important brain neurotransmitters: such as dopamine, serotonin, acetylcholine, glutamate, and all this with the help of 13 natural ingredients (scientifically supported).

Noocube – Benefits

stimulation of cognitive functions

memory enhancement

fight against brain fog

fight against oxidative stress

reduction of feeling of cerebral overload/fatigue

improvement of psychology

motivation enhancement

Noocube – Composition

Vitamin B1 (as Thiamine Hydrochloride) (1.1 mg) 100 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)

Vitamin B7 (as Biotin) (50 mcg) 100 % of RDD.

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) (2.5 mcg) 100 % of RDD.

Bacopa Monnieri 12:1 Extract (20% Bacosides) (250 mg).

L-Tyrosine (250 mg).

Cat's Claw 4:1 Concentrated Extract (175 mg).

Oat Straw Extract 10:1 (Avena Sativa) (Straw) (Cereals) (Gluten) (150 mg).

L-Theanine (100 mg).

Alpha GPC (GlycerylPhosphorylCholine) (Soy) (50mg).

Huperzia Serrata (0.5% Huperzine-A) (20 mg).

Lutemax 2020 ® (20 mg).

Resveratrol 99 % (14.3 mg).

Pterostilbene (140 mcg).

2. Mind Lab Pro | Top choice for enhancing attention and concentration

Mind Lab Pro - What it is

Mind Lab Pro is another natural mind-boosting supplement, not to be ignored.

It helps to stimulate the cognitive functions of the brain and is a favorite choice of hundreds of thousands of people (of all ages) around the world.

More specifically, Mind Lab Pro is one of the few natural nootropic supplements with sales of over one million (1,000,000) packs to date and thousands of repeat sales.

It has won five (5) stars from its user reviews, due to the real benefits it ensures.

Mind Lab Pro is not yet one of the thousands of frauds they will try to sell you.

The natural formula of the supplement bases its action only on clinical trials and scientific evidence.

With eleven (11) natural multifunctional ingredients, Mind Lab Pro achieves multiple benefits for the brain: calmness, clarity, anti-stress, enhanced function, regeneration and restoration of brain cells, brain protection, and energy charging.

Mind Lab Pro supplement is not just any nootropic supplement; it is specially designed to work for every person, every age and under every condition.

It improves cognitive performance and brain health in students struggling with their studies, hard workers, tired parents, and certainly seniors with increased needs for mental stimulation.

Mind Lab Pro truly has one of the cleanest ingredient labels found out there for sale.

It is a natural nootropic product with not any GMOs (genetically modified organisms) and radiation, with no dangerous chemicals and addictive substances, caffeine-free and gluten-free and with no preservatives and artificial colors.

Manufactured under all safety measures in a GMP and FDA-certified facility in New Jersey, United States, and produced for Opti-Nutra Ltd in the United Kingdom.

Company data - Communication

Opti-Nutra LTD.

7 CLARENDON PLACE

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

CV32 5QL

UNITED KINGDOM

Mind Lab Pro - Action

Mind Lab Pro is a very "dynamic" blend of eleven (11) natural ingredients of high quality and increased effective strength.

It has high bioavailability, is easily absorbed by the organism and acts immediately, ensuring significant benefits for cognitive functions

Just thirty (30) minutes are sufficient for the action of the supplement to start and for the user to feel more clear and efficient.

Mind Lab Pro – Benefits

Increased concentration

Enhanced energy levels

Improved memory

Enhanced incentives

Elevated mood

Mental and spiritual peace

Mental clarity

Creativity

Functionality

Efficiency

Mind Lab Pro – Composition

Citicoline (as Cognizin) (250 mg)

Phosphatidylserine (PS) (aw Sharp-PS Green) (100 mg)

Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom (as full Spectrum Extract) (500 mg)

Bacopa Monnieri (24% Bacosides with 9 Bioactives) (150 mg)

Rhodiola Rosea (3% Rosavins / 1% Salidrosides) (50 mg)

N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine (175 mg)

Marine Pine Bark Extract (95% Proanthocyanidins) (75 mg)

Suntheanine L-Theanine (100 mg)

NutriGenesis B6, B9, B12 (2.5 mg / 100 mcg / 7.5 mcg)

3. Hunter Focus | Number one choice for boosting mental performance and energy