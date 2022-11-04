Author And Entrepreneur Sankhdeep Dutta Honoured With Prestigious Global Icon Award For His Unique Edtech Startup 'The Learning Curve'

He is an entrepreneur, an investor, a best-selling author and a speaker; Sankhadeep Dutta has achieved the kind of success in different fields, which is truly a matter of envy and inspiration. And that too in his twenties! There's no denying that it takes an inordinate amount of hard work and focus to achieve the success that Sankhadeep has achieved. Still, he credits his success to his "Mindset and Spirituality".

A meritorious student from childhood, Sankhadeep excelled in his studies and got several scholarships. "I was always a voracious reader, and I read eclectically". After his graduation, he jumped into the world of business and finance, an interest growing in him for quite some time. "Looking back, I realise that it was a risky choice I made, especially when you come from a background as I did. But with God's blessings, everything worked out far better than I expected."

His early success against all odds drove him to write his first book, "Mastering Your Mindset" in 2020. Within months after publishing his first book, Sankhadeep published his second book, "The Psychology of Success", which became an instant hit amongst his readers. "I think my second book, in terms of the impact that it created, was very consequential for me as I started getting invitations to speak at different universities, including IIT Bombay and Delhi University, to spread my thoughts". That very year Sankhadeep became one of the youngest authors to be featured in the prestigious World Book Fair in New Delhi.

Last year Sankhadeep co-founded the online learning platform 'The Learning Curve' for skill development. In less than a year, The Learning Curve has provided an online learning platform to hundreds of students from around the country with excellent results. The relentless pursuit of excellence got recognised this year as Sankhadeep received the prestigious ' "Global Icon Award" for his Ed Tech platform.

And with all these successes in his bag, he seems in no mood to loosen up as he plans his foray into a different sector: The Food industry with a chain of takeaways under the brand name 'Deep Kravings'. And now, with his third book set to be released in November, it's evident that this young author & entrepreneur have very ambitious dreams, and he certainly knows how to realise them.

