Astrology For Job – Facts, Insights, And The Importance

Dr. Sohini Sastri, Profile: Dr. Sohini Sastri, best astrologer in Delhi, known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology, palmistry, vastu etc.

Dr. Sastri is rewarded by President of India, Vice President of India, and Governors of three states. She has written many books about astrology and regular columnist of many popular magazines and a very popular face in different TV shows., known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology, palmistry, vastu etc.

When it comes to astrology for job chances, the tenth house in your horoscope is extremely important. And it's not just about landing a good job and flourishing at it; it's also about future business opportunities. Because there are so many jobs available right now, career astrology is quickly gaining attraction. Due to fierce competition, inflation, economic fluctuations, and other issues, finding the appropriate work is challenging these days, according to the best astrologer in India . Astrology and career forecasting go hand in hand.

Q. How Astrological predictions helps in finding a job or suitable career?

There are lots of combinations, traits, and horoscope patterns that can predict about jobs and career. I am listing few of them. Please have a look.

Jupiter transit: This is a great sign of having a fruitful time in your professional sphere. It’s the time for promotion and also perfect to launch a new job or a business. You will find people who are willing to buy your ideas and networking helps you scale greater heights.

Saturn transit: All the hard work pays off handsomely and a big promotion comes your way. Your employer will evaluate your performance positively. A possible crisis pushes you to change your job and you dismiss unproductive factors affecting your professional life.

Uranus transit: The signifying factor in astrology for a job change, it makes way for a complete change in your career. These are exciting times with loads of freedom perfect to start a new business or a new job. However, a crisis can strike at any moment, and you need to be extra careful and make liberating changes to welcome new experiences.

Neptune transit: You can start a career that will allow you to contribute to society and give your professional life meaning. This is when you enter a bigger sphere of things, and it's possible that you'll be perplexed by your choices. It's extremely likely that you'll come across people who are dishonest and cause communication misunderstandings. To get through these difficult circumstances, you must have entire faith in your intuition.

Pluto transit: Astrology job change predictions pull you towards improving the lives of people. You will most probably get out of a job that doesn’t serve this purpose. This period is quite lengthy, and you need to get very clear about your career decisions. You can change jobs quite often on the path to discovery. However, you have the drive and strong will power to see through and assume responsibility and receive honours.

Q. How to determine if a native will get government job or private job?

Most importantly, astrology for jobs aims to predict the type of career a person will have in the future. The government and private sectors are the two main sectors. Even though government positions are considered secure, the collapse of the IT industry has caused a paradigm change in people's views.

The 10th house and the position of the sun play a role in job transfer astrology. The 10th house and the ruling planet should be in its sign if you want to work for the government. The location of the sun, on the other hand, is important. When the 10th house and the sun are not in a strong position, a private employment is likely.

As a result, many people who leave government professions find great success in the private jobs and vice versa.

Q. What are the roles of planets in Astrology for getting a Job?

As we all know, a native's horoscope's planetary configurations are crucial in predicting job chances. It is not enough, for example, if the horoscope contains commercial opportunities. Mercury is the planet of information, and if it is in a bad position, business interactions will be difficult. The individual's work prospects are affected in the same way.

The Sun and Mercury are independent signs, and a favourable combination produces a successful businessperson. However, thanks to a potent combination of Saturn and Mars, as well as Rahu and Ketu, the native will be successful at work, in my experience. If Saturn is in the third house, the person will not achieve business success until he is 35 years old. This is because Saturn stands for hard work and is a very slow-moving planet.

I will discuss the remaining points regarding the relationship between Job/ Career and astrology in our next article. Bye for now, wish you all to spend a beautiful life.