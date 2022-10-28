Arctic Blast Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects & Negative Customer Complaints Examined

When your pain lasts longer than three months, you can consider it chronic. Your pain may be caused by arthritis, neurological disorders, or other diseases. No matter the cause, chronic pain compromises your life’s quality, making it worse than it has to be.

One in every five Americans has some chronic pain. Surprisingly, global pain management is worth more than $79 billion. That means many people suffer from chronic pain, and the market is rife with painkillers.

Opioids can provide significant relief, but they can be addictive. That’s why people look for alternatives to relieve their pain. Unfortunately, there are plenty of unconventional pain relief supplements promising soothing pain relief, but to no avail.

Arctic Blast claims to be different. In this Arctic Blast review, we’ll see whether the product holds up to these claims. Here, we’ll look into ingredients, benefits, and more to help you make the right decision.

Arctic Blast – A Brief Introduction

Arctic Blast is a supplement designed to give you relief from chronic pain. It has a topical application, meaning you rub a few drops on the affected area. The brand claims you’ll feel better in just fifty-four seconds.

The supplement uses natural ingredients like peppermint oil. Since the product is all-natural, it helps you avoid the side effects of standard painkillers. Additionally, you don’t need a prescription to use the Arctic Blast pain reliever drops.

Arctic Blast – Benefits

Arctic Blast aims to provide pain relief. However, it does offer other benefits. These are:

Instant relief from chronic pain – apply the drops on the affected area, and you should feel the pain lessen instantly.

Increased joint mobility – you’ll wake up with joints that don’t ache as much, allowing you to move more effortlessly.

Reduced inflammation – components like peppermint oil help reduce the inflammation in your body.

Reduce swelling – ingredients like aloe vera in Arctic Blast reduce swelling upon topical application to the affected area.

When you don’t worry about pain, you’ll also notice that you sleep better and have improved focus.

Arctic Blast Ingredients

The key to Arctic Blast’s effectiveness is the ingredients. Let’s see if the components hold up to the claimed benefits:

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is extracted from mint plants and contains menthol. This menthol is the primary ingredient responsible for pain relief and other benefits. A 2019 paper concluded that peppermint oil was effective in relieving pain in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) patients.

Peppermint oil and menthol also reduce abdominal pain in other gastrointestinal conditions, like function dyspepsia. It also helps with headaches and chest pains. Another 2019 study stated that peppermint oil’s pain-reducing capabilities were comparable to lidocaine.

Besides being a pain reliever, the menthol in peppermint oil acts as an anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial agent. Thus, peppermint oil can help by promoting accelerated wound healing. It also enhanced epithelization, which means skin formation.

A study in 2013 studied the effects of peppermint oil and animal models with arthritis. It showed that topical application lowers chronic pain associated with arthritis. It’s also effective against carpel-tunnel syndrome and neuropathic pain.

Camphor Oil

The camphor oil in the Arctic blast interacted with nerves, blocking pain by inhibiting the TRP channels. Camphor oil also has anti-inflammatory properties. It reduces any inflammation in the joints and results in more soothing pain relief.

In 2015, a study investigated the analgesic properties of a spray containing camphor. The application of that spray relieved joint and muscle pain. Camphor has a cooling effect, so it provides more soothing pain relief.

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Aloe vera may be the most popular medicinal plant. Besides being a cooling agent, it also has anti-inflammatory properties. Aloe vera can improve pain and accelerate wound healing. A 2017 study provided evidence of accelerated wound healing and lesser pain in postoperative wounds.

Arnica Montana Flower Extract

The plant is also known as wolf’s band. It is usually poisonous. However, its extract has medical benefits, and that’s why people have been using it for alternative medicine. The herb’s extract can treat conditions like arthritis, infections, pain, and inflammation.

Arnica extract is an inflammatory agent, so it can help to reduce the inflammation caused by arthritis. A study published in 2022 investigated the effect of arnica-infused gel cream on knee osteoarthritis. The participants claimed they felt a reduction in their joint stiffness and pain.

A 2007 study compared the effects of arnica and ibuprofen on osteoarthritis of the hand. Both groups reported equal relief. However, fewer patients reported an adverse reaction to arnica. Thus, arnica can be used to treat osteoarthritis instead of NSAIDs. The extract also works against lower back pain and other musculoskeletal pains.

DMSO

DMSO stands for dimethyl sulfoxide and is commonly used as a solvent. However, the compound also has pain relief and medical benefits. It’s popularly used to treat arthritis.

DMSO is effective against arthritis, at least in animal models like mice. It reduces inflammation in the joint, decreasing pain and increasing mobility. The topical application seems to be the effective mode since DMSO is highly penetrative.

Emu Oil

As the name indicates, emu oil comes from emus. The oil has high concentrations of antioxidants and fatty acids. Plus, it is anti-inflammatory with potential analgesic properties. People have used emu oil to treat pain and musculoskeletal issues like arthritis.

Chemotherapy for breast cancer can cause the patient joint pain. Emu oil can ease inflammation in the joints, reducing overall pain. It can also work to relieve menstrual cramps and other PMS symptoms.

John’s Wort Oil

St. John’s Wort is a medicinal herb. Ancient Greeks used it to treat various ailments; thus, the plant has retained its significance. Then, Native Australians used it to treat depression, cuts, and burns. However, modern research has revealed that it has anti-inflammatory properties. As such, it can relieve the symptoms of inflammatory diseases.

A study published in 2010 showed that it could reduce neuropathic pain. That is augmented by its use as a treatment for sciatic and other nerve pain in traditional medicine. It’s also effective as a dental analgesic.

Arctic Blast Dosage

Dosage varies for each person depending on the condition and extent of the pain. Rub a few drops of Arctic Blast on the affected area. The product will feel oily at first, but afterward, there should be no trace on your skin. Repeat this process up to four times a day.

Arctic Blast ingredients work to provide rapid pain relief. Don’t use Arctic blast without your doctor’s advice if you take prescription medications. Your doctor will help you find the best dosage for your condition.

Arctic Blast Side Effects

The company has not received complaints of any side effects yet. However, they have said only to use the oil if you’re over eighteen. Additionally, you can only use the drops for topical relief.

If you’re pregnant, avoid using the supplement. That’s because the Arctic Blast blend has essential oils that can affect fetal development. Additionally, seek a doctor’s advice if you’re on prescription medications.

Do not exceed the recommended dosage. That’s because some of the ingredients are cytotoxic at high concentrations. As such, you may face adverse reactions. Please do not take them with analgesic reactions, as we don’t know much about the drug interactions.

Remember, the Arctic Blast pain reliever should be applied to the skin. It’s not designed to be ingested or injected. Furthermore, do not apply the oil on top if your skin is damaged.

Do a patch test if it’s your first time using essential oils, as you may be allergic to them. If you don’t react in twenty-four hours, continue using the product. Discontinue use if you start feeling allergic.

Arctic Blast Pros and Cons

As with any other dietary supplement, Arctic Blast also has a few pros and cons. However, the pros outweigh the cons.

Pros

Relieves deep pain in 53 seconds

Helps with inflammation

Reduces swelling

Natural ingredients

It helps with arthritis, back pain, and other musculoskeletal issues

Minimal side effects compared to NSAIDs

Improved sleep

Greater mobility; less stiffness

It treats acute pain too

Money-back guarantee

Free worldwide shipping

Cons

Temporary relief

Contains animal products

Not for people under 18

Not for pregnant women

About the Arctic Blast Manufacturing Company

Arctic Blast supplement is a product of Nutriomo Labs. The company specializes in producing pain-relieving supplements. They believe in getting instant pain relief from alternative medicine and avoiding the side effects of opioids and NSAIDs.

They manufacture all the products in cGMP-certified facilities in the US. All Arctic Blast’s ingredients are safe for human use and backed by published research. Most of their ingredients are from the US. However, they do import some elements that are native to other locations. Not to worry, all the suppliers are audited regularly for quality control.

The Arctic Blast pain-relieving supplement is only available on the official website. The manufacturer does not sell Arctic Blast through third-party retailers. So, any products you see on Amazon are likely fake. We recommend buying through the website for a smooth experience.

Customer Response to Arctic Blast

Arctic Blast reviews have been very positive. Visit the Arctic Blast website for these reviews. They all praise the product for its pain-relief properties. Folks with arthritis claim it’s the only product that works and that they’re pain-free for a few hours after using it.

Additionally, customers say that the product has helped improve their mobility so they can walk without feeling much pain. They also reported less stiffness and better sleep. As the pain dissipated, they were able to enjoy uninterrupted sleep.

Arctic Blast Price

The retail price for each Arctic Blast bottle is $89.85. However, you can get it for $59.95 from the website. You can opt for bundle deals if you’re looking for better discounts. You can get three bottles for $139.95 or six bottles for $199.95. Plus, all the offers come with free worldwide shipping

One bottle contains 1 oz or 30 ml of the pain reliever. Theoretically, that’s enough for a month. However, since it’s a liquid that you can’t measure, you may end up using it all sooner than that. For storage, place the product in cool temperatures and away from humid places. Moreover, only buy Arctic Blast through the official website.

Arctic Blast Shipping

Nutriomo Labs offer free shipping on all orders. They use DHL for all shipping. Folks in the US can receive their supplement in five to seven days. Alternatively, if you’re an international customer, you’ll have to wait for ten to fourteen business days, based on your location.

Nutrimo Labs isn’t responsible for customs clearance. So, if your country’s customs office demands a fee, you’ll have to pay it yourself. However, for customers within the US, there will be no customs clearance.

Arctic Blast Refund Policy

Arctic Blast comes with a 365-day money-back guarantee. Try the product for a year. However, if you don’t notice your pain levels going down, return the product for a refund. The company requires the bottles back, so don’t throw them away. For more information, contact customer service via:

Phone: 800-856-5587

Return Address: Arctic Blast Returns Centre c/o SISK Fulfillment Service

1900 Industrial Park Road

PO Box 463

Federalsburg, MD 21632

Arctic Blast Conclusion

That’s it for our Arctic Blast review. If you’re suffering from musculoskeletal pain like arthritis, joint pain, or even acute pain, give Arctic Blast a try. You should see the effects in fifty-four seconds, along with a cooling sensation.

Use the product according to the mentioned limit. Do not use Arctic Blast if you’re under eighteen or pregnant. We need more studies to see how kids and fetuses react to the supplement. Like all other dietary supplements, FDA does not regulate Arctic Blast.

If the product doesn’t work for you, return it and ask for a refund. However, we suggest giving it a few months. After all, the guarantee period extends to an entire month. Remember only to buy the product through the official Arctic Blast website.

