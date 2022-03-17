Agrim Seeks To Emerge As Your Digital Consulting And Cyber Security Partner Of Choice With World-Class Services

Today, companies of all sizes and maturities are already undergoing or evaluating digital transformation. Digital transformation is not optional anymore and it brings immense opportunities when done right.While it is important to achieve their goals in innovation and digital transformation it is also important for companies to be aware of the associated risks, from strategy & implementation perspective and the cyber security risks. While large organizations are ahead in the journey and have access to resources, many small and medium enterprises sometimes struggle to define the right path.

Agrim, a cyber security and digital consultancy firm, stands by mid-sized businesses to ensure seamless digital transformation by mitigating risks efficiently.The company was co-founded by three friends - Abhishek Ramavat, Amarjit Singh Marjara, and Amit Garg, and is making strides to leave a footprint on the global digital cloud and cyber security landscape, by making available the capabilities needed to help small and medium businesses thrive in the digital age.

As the pandemic hit in 2020, Agrim realized that the pandemic would emerge as the biggest disruptive force for the modern business world. However, there was a huge digital divide, and mid-sized organizations could not avail superior digital consulting or cyber security services because, as either these services were either too expensive or the service provides did not work with mid-sized businesses. Identifying this gap, Amarjit, Amit, and Abhishek spent hours brainstorming and ideation to come up with a profitable business plan. Nine months and thousands of cups of coffee later, they were all set to launch digital cloud and cyber security services firm Agrim for mid-scale businesses.

Agrim is a team of highly talented individuals who share extensive experience of working in this domain. Its leaders come from industry-leading global organizations and possess exceptional market knowledge and expertise. They are well-versed with modern technologies and the latest industry trends and are constantly making moves to identify the problems faced by mid-sized companies in terms of digital transformation and cyber security by evolving their products and services to serve the needs of the market better.

“The pandemic brought with it a lot of digital disruption, but its impact has been unequal and most small and medium enterprises had to struggle significantly harder. Agrim saw an opportunity to help the segment navigate through this transformation” — Abhishek Ramavat, Co-Founder, Agrim

Being a young and agile digital cloud and cyber security firm, Agrim upholds the mindset of working in a partnership model with businesses, overthrowing the traditional customer-vendor approach. Agrim prioritizes building relationships with its customers’ by being agile and flexible to customer’s needs. This customer-centricity is the most powerful competitive advantage that Agrim has over its market peers. While it is a young firm, it also has the advantage of bringing together a cumulative experience of over 100 years which, no doubt, differentiates it from any other digital cloud and security firm in the industry. This advantage is loved by its customers and has resulted in significant business growth over the past year.

"We started with a premise that the small and medium enterprises need not just technical expertise but also a partner who understands their individual needs and is highly flexible, while they adapt to this change. We have been provided right and have seen significant growth over the last year.” – Amarjit Marjara, Co-Founder, Agrim.

The year 2022 is interesting and crucial for Agrim, as they focus on three pillars for growth – products & services enhancement, geographical expansion, and workforce augmentation.

Agrim is focusing on service expansion in the areas of – brand security, cloud transformation as a service, CRM platform for SMB segment, and automation. Additionally, as a part of its growth strategy, Agrim is also looking at the use cases of vision AI. It is working with international alliances to leverage their technology and introduce these services to the Nordic and European markets.

From a geographical point of view, Agrim is strengthening its presence in the Nordic countries by setting up a new office in Norway and is planning to start operations in Sweden and Denmark very soon. At the same time, it has also acquired customers in South Asia and will expand to these regions as well. It is also scaling up its Indian operations and plans to double its strength in India by the end of 2022, which could essentially translate into an incremental hire of 45+ people by the end of this year.

As the digital transformation industry is booming, it is witnessing an explosion in the number of people wanting to enter this industry. However, many new entrants feel lost in the maze of uncertainty that the evolving nature of this industry brings along with opportunities. Agrim is not only becoming a partner of choice for mid-sized organizations, it is also a great workplace for individuals, as they get a chance to work in the frontline with global customers and get global exposure. Employees are encouraged to foster a global mindset and gain international exposure. Agrim is also investing aggressively in new product development initiatives with a focus on cloud security governance, brand protection, and cloud migration. Employees get hands-on experience in all these initiatives and are encouraged to think and do things differently, with the sole objective of adding value to the customers.

“Skill is the new oil for the organizations as they navigate the digital transformation maze. As digital adoption explodes, so does the available technology landscape. Organizations cannot invest in all of them. That is where partners like us come into play and make available a pool of ready to deploy experts. To this effect, we are doubling our investment in India and will hire 45 digital experts in various technologies over the next 12 months.” - Amit Garg, Co-Founder, Agrim.

