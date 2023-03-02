Activation Products Perfect K2-MK7 Reviews: Best Vitamin K2 Supplement To Buy?

Tired of having to question the strength of your bones? Can't seem to get your head around sugar in blood fluctuations? Initially, these may appear to be two different health concerns, but one team demonstrated how they might be linked. In reality, those who also struggle with high blood pressure, increased body fat, and general weakness may be deficient in a single nutrient that will radically change how they live. It wasn't immediately apparent when our editorial team first learned about the vital nutrient, but with careful research, things began to shape into an exciting story. This is where Perfect K2-MK7 comes into play.

What is Perfect-K2 MK7?

Perfect K2-MK7 is a dietary supplement that promotes bone health and calcium absorption. This solution is intended to assist with the production of a specific hormone that regulates sugar in blood levels, improves reproductive health (primarily in men), and maximizes cognitive function, in addition to possibly helping develop stronger bones (by binding calcium to bones). Put another way; we have one universal ingredient that can activate and improve various areas throughout our bodies. Let's get to the point; next, we'll discuss Perfect K2-MK7's foundation.

What is the main ingredient inside Perfect K2-MK7?

The critical ingredient inside Perfect K2-MK7 is hinted in its name: "K2 MK7". Specifically, this formula boasts 400mcg of a type of vitamin K2 called menaquinone-7 (MK7). Vitamin K is a fat-soluble, essential vitamin that supports blood clotting and healthy bones. It occurs in two forms: K1 and K2.

Vitamin K2 [1] is present naturally in animal proteins and fermented foods. Some bacteria in the gut have been shown to produce this vitamin as well. The creators of Perfect K2-MK7, Activation Products, may have picked K2 over K1 because the former is thought to perform various bodily functions. While K1 is the most common form of vitamin K, K2 includes numerous variants known as menaquinones. Research indicates that vitamin K2 MK7 has a high absorption rate, allowing the body to absorb it ten times faster than vitamin K1.

Now for health benefits, one article [2] that evaluated vitamin K2 summarized how observational studies had shown an inverse association between the nutrient and osteoporosis, demonstrating that people with a vitamin K2 deficiency are likely to experience decreased bone mass. Expressed this shows how those with normal K2 levels are less likely to get osteoporosis.

Moreover, researchers have found that taking MK7 prevents post-operative loss of bone mineral density. In terms of heart health, those with high levels of vitamin K2 had significantly fewer fatal heart attacks and lowered arterial stiffness. To return to the topic of hormone production, vitamin K2-MK7 is known to stimulate the production of osteocalcin. Osteocalcin [3] is a protein hormone produced by bone-building cells (also known as osteoblasts).

So, where does vitamin K2-MK7 come into play? It turns out that for osteocalcin to affect the body, vitamin K2 must first activate it. Other ways osteocalcin works include increasing insulin production and the number of beta cells (for healthy sugar in blood), reaching within testicular cells (to increase testosterone production), ramping up skeletal muscle strength, and growing monoamine neurotransmitters (dopamine, noradrenaline, and serotonin) for healthy cognition.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q - What qualities does Perfect K2-MK7 have?

A - Perfect K2-MK7 was recognized as certified organic by Quality Assurance International. It is also non-GMO and vegan-friendly. Finally, each bottle was made in a GMP-certified facility.

Q - Is Perfect K2-MK7 safe?

A - Perfect K2-MK7 is considered safe because it contained a standard 400mcg per serving and was prepared by stringent requirements. Individuals are advised, as with any supplement, to seek the advice of a healthcare practitioner before making any changes to their routine. At the time of writing, the team warned that this formula is not suitable for those who take blood thinner medications.

Q - What is the significance of vitamin K2-MK7?

A - As previously stated, vitamin K2-MK7 appears to have multiple health benefits. A vitamin K2-MK7 deficiency can easily lead to insulin resistance (and thus an increased likelihood of developing glucose), artery hardening (and therefore an increased likelihood of coronary artery disease), a slew of metabolic syndrome conditions (high blood pressure, sugar, and fat levels), and an increased risk of obesity.

Q - What is the ideal serving size for Perfect K2-MK7?

A - The Activation Products team encourages taking 0.5ml (17 drops) per day or as directed by a healthcare professional. This can be administered directly underneath the tongue, on food, or in water.

Q - Will consuming more Perfect K2-MK7 enhance my health?

A - No, taking more vitamin K2-MK7 will not improve your health. It will have the same consequences in the body as a lack of vitamin K2-MK7. This, in our opinion, is a classic example of too little or too much of anything good having negative consequences.

Q - What are the claimed advantages of taking Perfect K2-MK7?

A - Perfect K2-MK7 ensures calcium to the appropriate locations in the body (essential for bone health), promotes a healthier heart, regulates vitamin D, decreases blood glucose, aids in healthy blood, increases cardiac energy, fights inflammation, and may even improve dental health.

Q - How long will it take to receive Perfect K2-MK7 shipments?

A - Perfect K2-MK7 orders shipping to the continental United States should arrive within five to seven business days, while those mailed to all other destinations may take up to 15 business days. Individuals should review Activation Products' shipping policy before ordering to see which countries are eligible.

Q - Is Perfect K2-MK7 backed by a money-back guarantee?

A - Yes, Perfect K2-MK7 comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If the stated benefits do not manifest within the first 60 days of using this solution, it is advised to contact customer service for a complete refund. This restriction, of course, would only apply to unopened, unused bottles. To find out more about the eligibility requirements, consider one of the following points of contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-866-271-7595

Canada Office: 975A Elgin Street West, Suite 356, Cobourg, Ontario, K9A 5J3, Canada

Purchasing Perfect K2-MK7

Each Perfect K2-MK7 bottle contains a one-month supply. You can order online from the Activation website. Several packages are available, with discounts offered if you order in bulk.

1 Perfect K2-MK7 bottle: $39 each

3 Perfect K2-MK7 bottles: $35.10 each

6 Perfect K2-MK7 bottles: $31.20 each

You may also receive additional discounts if you sign up for an account with Activation Products and register for the subscribe and save program to receive a monthly shipment of Perfect K2-MK7. All orders are covered by a 60-day money-back return policy. You can contact customer service to discuss the refund policy or any other questions you have.

The Father-Son Team Behind Activation Products

Father and son co-founders Ian and Anthony Clark established the organization that creates Perfect Uric, Activation Products. When Ian received a number of life-threatening medical diagnoses all at once at the age of 46, he was forced to look for an alternative solution. He eventually found consolation in the holistic approach to healing, which involves harnessing the body's intrinsic capacity to cure.

The fact that he found a solution after refusing to live his entire life on medication should inspire others as well. Anthony, who was 19 then, backed Ian through his battle against pharmaceuticals, profoundly influencing his respect for healthier alternatives and all-natural treatments for optimal human health.

Here's a glimpse into what Activation Products is all about from Ian Clark's stance:

"Activation Products is here to help you […] Whatever issues brought you here today can be solved. You just need to take a leap of faith. Our products are naturally improving the quality of life for thousands of people right now. Don't live your life running on empty as I did. Don't settle for poor health […] We are dedicated health enthusiasts with a shared belief in the healing power of clean, fresh, and pure superfoods."

Concluding Remarks

Perfect K2-MK7 was created to compensate for the MK7 subtype of vitamin K2 typically missing from diets. It is reassuring that the explanations offered by the Activation Products team and those discovered through various research sources concur. On that note, it should be evident by now that excessively low or high levels of vitamin K2 can be hazardous to human health, hence the need for some form of balance. Since food sources are consumed throughout the day, this team delivered a concentration within acceptable levels.

In conclusion, the simple nature of this company's formulas and their wide range of health advantages generally appeal to our editorial team. Their level of transparency is equally appreciated, whether through the labels or by explaining their formula creation strategy. As obvious as this may sound, the first and often neglected step should be to consult a healthcare professional, as each person's health is unique. To learn more about Perfect K2-MK7, visit the official website today!

