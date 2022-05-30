Abhishek Mahankal Emerging As A Stock Market Mentor And Managing Angel Investments

What started as a dream has become a substantial reality for TRADR.

Let’s reach the top together

Abhishek Mahankal (managing director and) the youngest stock trader, has successfully built a big brand but hasn’t lost the values they started with.

Facing quite a few issues throughout the 8 years of their growth, they have consistently come up with bright solutions.

Trading groups, Apps on iOS and android, physical and online mentorship programs, personal assistance to students and clients 24*7, a live trading floor - a commonplace for everyone to trade together.

Abhishek has always emphasised on financial freedom and the perks that come with it. He started his own journey as a mathematics scholar and an engineering dropout but that didn’t stop him from going into the depths of the markets.He has learned, practised and practically lived through every course, every school of thought and various mentors who helped him train himself.

After multiple sleepless nights and backtesting sessions, he understood the requirement of a well-structured mentorship program.

The team has designed a basic to advance course spread over 2 months followed by live market trading sessions.

Personal guidance in live markets has really helped the students understand the real markets.

The ‘FREE TRADES’ have been a rage on his Instagram! He constantly uploads free trades for everyone very generously without expecting anything. Their Client Management has also multiplied manifold and a dedicated team has been handling multiple clients pan India worth crores.