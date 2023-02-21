5 Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Insomnia In 2023

Do you seek a quick solution to your insomnia? Are you restless at the end of the day, regardless of how exhausted you are? Do you seek to feel calm and relaxed after spending all week running errands and doing office work? Well, we have the best solution for you in the form of CBD gummies for sleep.

CBD has been all the rage recently as numerous brands have dedicated their time and efforts to contribute to the industry by manufacturing products to expand upon its great benefit of regulated sleep.. CBD stands for cannabidiol and is an organically existing extract specifically available in the cannabis plant.

CBD gummies are one of the most popular CBD products as they are abundant in the extract, come with various tasty flavors, and are easy to use. However, regardless of their benefits, choosing the right CBD gummies is essential. So here’s the best CBD gummies for regulated sleep in 2023! We wish to keep you from wasting time purchasing low-quality, cheap, and potentially harmful products.

Top 5 Best CBD Gummies For Sleep

1. Exhale Well - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Sleep; Top Rated

2. BudPop - Strongest CBD + CBN Gummies, Non - GMO

3. Cheef Botanicals - Recommended CBD Sleep Gummies For Adults

4. Hollyweed CBD - Most Effective CBD Gummies For Insomnia

5. FAB CBD - Affordable Vegan CBD Gummies For Sleep

#1. Exhale Well - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Sleep; Top Rated



Exhale Well has become widely recognized as one of the top brands within the cannabis industry to produce delta-8 products. Despite being a new addition to the industry, this brand has made its solid mark through its exceptional products. The owners of this brand consistently prioritize their products' safety, purity, and efficiency through extensive quality checks and strict quality standards. Above all, they ensure that their products are pure as all ingredients are 100% organic and perfectly suitable for vegans.

The owners of this LA-based company are highly experienced in the art of growing hemp and further extracting chemicals from it to use in top-quality delta-8 products. This highly professional team consists of various medical experts, scientific researchers, and business professionals who excel in innovation within the industry.

For the extraction of hemp plants, ExhaleWell collaborates with Colorado Farms, which ensures consistency when it comes to growing top-quality cannabis by using completely organic methods. To further ensure that its products are highly potent and beneficial, Exhale Well uses the CO2 extraction method so that all benefits of the hemp plant are maintained and maximized when used in its delta-8 products.

This brand also offers its customers a range of customer services, including a 30-day money-back guarantee to offer customers the incentive of returning a product without additional charges if they are not satisfied with it. Furthermore, they offer their customers free shipping to aid their convenience and cost-cutting further and the website offers a free pop-up quiz for its users to help them decide which delta-8 product perfectly suits their needs.

Highlights

• Exhale Well manufactures vegan-friendly gummies, which consist of completely organic ingredients.

• Each of its gummies comprises 25mg of delta-8 THC and totals up to 750mg for each jar containing 30 gummies in total, which is incredibly high potency. Moreover, the 1500mg of CBD jar is also readily available which has a more intense buzz due to its high potency.

• The brand promotes transparency by displaying results of extensive testing from third-party laboratories on all its products on the official Exhale Well website.

• Its gummies are available in various flavors that come in different shapes and colors. Each of the gummy jars consists of different flavors. The main five flavors available in these jars include orange, apple, strawberry, grape, and pineapple.

• The common after-effect of consuming these gummies is that they lead to a relaxing feeling without causing any heavy intoxication. Therefore, it aids the user in getting regulated and better sleep.

• Exhale Well offers a range of customer service policies, including free shipping for all orders and a 30-day complete refund guarantee. Its return policy is also largely convenient as it does not require its customers to pay extra if they wish to return a product.

• If you wish to quit smoking and need gummies which do not contain artificial coloring, additives, or flavors, Exhale Well’s delta-8 gummies are the ideal ones. Moreover, these are made of pectin instead of animal-based gelatin and therefore, are perfectly suitable for vegans.

• These gummies consist of 100% concentrates of fruits and vegetables only and take effect in an hour because as opposed to entering the bloodstream, Delta-8 THC enters the system through the consumer’s liver if it is ingested through edibles.

Pros

• Exhale Well severely prioritizes its products' quality, which is implemented by scrutiny of every stage of the manufacturing process.

• This brand is associated with a professional company that grows hemp without artificial methods.

• The brand offers its gummies in numerous flavors inside a single jar.

• These CBD gummies consist of full-spectrum hemp.

• This brand produces gummies with completely organic ingredients, which are also suitable for vegans.

• Exhale Well promotes transparency by offering test results of thorough third-party laboratory testing on the official website.

Cons

• Limited customer reviews due to its recent launch.

• Products are only available for purchase online.

#2. BudPop - Strongest CBD + CBN Gummies, Non - GMO



As far as brands that produce CBD gummies that aid in better sleep are concerned, BudPop is one of the top ones in the market. Similar to Exhale Well, this brand is also only a few months old but has not been left behind in terms of success. Its specialty remains to produce premium quality products which consist of CBD as their main ingredient.

The purpose of forming this brand was that its owners recognized that the market did not contain enough options as far as organic, premium quality CBD products were concerned and, therefore, wished to explore that unmet potential.

The most common cause of appreciation for Budpop's products is their top-notch quality and immense purity. The brand has progressively managed to reach great heights, and if it continues at the same pace, it is likely to become the leading brand within the industry after further testing has been conducted on its products. Additionally, more experience or time spent within the industry will ensure a larger quantity of customer reviews to crystalize Budpop's great brand reputation further.

This brand takes all necessary steps to ensure that each step in the growing, forming, extracting, manufacturing, and distributing of its delta-8 products abides by its quality standards. The owners of this brand have ample experience in the industry of over 30 years as far as the growth of hemp and its use in the manufacturing of delta-8 products is concerned.

Highlights

• Budpop puts its products through extensive testing through reliable third-party laboratories. The results of these tests are readily available on Budpop's official website which is informative and an advocate for transparency. The website also features various educational sources for those who wish to learn more about delta-8 THC.

• This brand manufactures its gummies in two main flavors: blue dream berry and strawberry gelato. The potency of each gummy in its jar is 25mg, and each jar consists of a total potency of 625mg in the form of 25 gummies.

• This brand is also in the process of producing two new varieties of gummies, including Europa blue dream berry and strawberry diesel, and each of these packs contains 25 gummies.

• Budpop produces gummies that consist of all-natural ingredients. Not only are these delicious to consume and easy to use, but they are also associated with a calming effect that further helps in getting better sleep.

• Budpop offers its customers various customer service policies including a 14-day refund policy which applies to unopened packages as long as the product is not damaged. Additionally, customer service agents are also readily available through phone calls or emails to cater to customer concerns.

• This brand’s focus is to consistently innovate by combining natural terpenes with various flavors and using these mixes in the manufacturing process of their products. This brand offers varying shipping charges depending on the cost of each order.

• The website features a range of benefits of CBD such as, better sleep, relief from stress, pain, anxiety, and nausea. However, these claims are associated with a disclaimer by the FDA which recommends consulting a medical professional before using any CBD product to ensure that it does not trigger any pre-existing illnesses or allergies.

• This brand is high-end and therefore, its products are relatively more expensive due to extreme attention to its products’ quality. U.S.-based orders are mostly delivered within 3 days of placing them and are associated with varying shipping charges depending on the order’s cost..

Pros:

• Budpop advocates for transparency, and it implements it by displaying the official test results of third-party laboratory testing on its website.

• All products are made of completely safe, pure, organic, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly ingredients without any artificial additives.

• All orders costing above 70 dollars are associated with free shipping.

• Budpop offers adequate customer service through fairly responsive agents via email and phone calls.

• The hemp plants used for extraction by Budpop are grown from reliable farms within the United States.

• It offers numerous discounts for various customers, including those who are disabled or are part of the military.

• New customers have the incentive of a 20% discount on their first order with the brand.

• Its gummies consist of adequate potency of 25mg, which leads to better sleep and various other benefits.

• The official website is user-friendly and easy to navigate.

Cons:

• Customers can only purchase Budpop's products online.

• The brand does not offer a money-back guarantee.

• Its return policy is limited to 14 days only.

#3.Cheef Botanicals - Recommended CBD Sleep Gummies For Adults



Cheef Botanicals has emerged as one of the most popular brands. With its owner having more than 25 years of experience within the cannabis industry, this brand offers various organic ingredients, specifically CBD extract.

This brand's efficiency is clear from the list present on its website, as it shows a clear depiction of top-quality CBD products. The brand's origin is commerce, CA, while the hemp plants are sourced from Colorado by the brand's experts so that only the best extracts are used to manufacture their products.

Cheef Botanicals is associated with a range of positive customer reviews reflecting overall customer satisfaction. Some of its hemp flavors can be excessively strong, but overall, this brand is associated with fast-acting products with varying effects on the user's system.

Highlights

• Cheef Botanicals produces vegan-friendly gummies with CBD as their main ingredient which consist of full-spectrum hemp and are void of artificial additives or animal by-products.

• Each of the gummies in the jar consists of 10mg of full-spectrum hemp extract, ideal for all customers regardless of their experience with CBD as it aids in muscle relaxation and good sleep at the end of a tiring day.

• Reviews do not completely appreciate the gummies' taste. Customers describe the flavor to be neutral yet fruit-like and is not as good in its taste as some other

CBD gummies in the market. The taste of hemp in the undertones is clear when consuming these gummies. However, customers vouch for the effect of consuming these gummies.

• The standard time for these gummies to take effect is up to 45 minutes. Therefore, they act relatively faster than most CBD gummies. The effect of using these is calming, and they are ideal for use after an exhaustingly long day as they aid in sleep regulation and eradicating insomnia.

• These CBD gummies consist of Garcinia Cambogia, Calcium, Green Tea, and CBD extract. Moreover, they have a range of health benefits including treatment of various skin illnesses such as acne, relief from migraines, stress, anxiety, and depression.

• Cheef Botanicals uses the CO2 extraction method for its gummies to sustain maximum benefits of the cannabis plant. Moreover, these consist of less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC, which is the legal limit.

• The purchase of these gummies is fairly simple as all customers aged 18+ can order directly through the website and enjoy free shipping. Moreover, its website recommends consistent use for maximum effect as they also contribute to blood circulation within the system.

Pros:

• Cheef Botanicals offers a wide range of products in different variations.

• This brand is associated with exceptional reviews from third-party customers.

• There are ample subscriptions and bundles available on the official website.

• Customers also have the opportunity of availing a complete money-back guarantee.

Cons:

• Unfortunately, this brand does not conduct third-party testing for artificial additives.

• This brand does not offer an assistance program and does not contribute to helping any charities.

#4.Hollyweed CBD - Most Effective CBD Gummies For Insomnia



Hollyweed has a rich history as it is owned by the famous artist Zach Fernandez, who was responsible for tweaking the famous landmark "Hollywood" into "Hollyweed" upon the legalization of cannabis in the United States back in 2017. The mission of this brand is to spread good vibes and positivity through its use of CBD and delta-8 THC in an array of premium quality products. Hollyweed CBD's team includes several professionals with years of experience within the cannabis industry.

The main ideology of the owners of Hollyweed CBD is to expand on the numerous health benefits of CBD and other components of the hemp plant. Therefore, the team is fully dedicated to consistent development, research, and innovation for top-quality manufacturing products that consist of healthy doses of delta-8 THC and CBD.

Hollyweed CBD has managed to produce an array of delta-8 products, including vape cartridges, flowers, tinctures, disposable vape pens, pre-rolls, soft gels, and most importantly, gummies. However, despite the wide range of products that this firm has manufactured, Hollyweed CBD does not compromise on the quality of its products and, therefore, strictly abides by the ideology of quality over quantity.

The HollyweedCBD team obsessively scrutinizes each stage of the manufacturing process to ensure that they abide by the brand's quality standards. In addition, this brand puts all of its CBD and delta-8 THC products through extensive testing by reliable third-party laboratories to further ensure their safety and efficiency.

Highlights

• Hollyweed CBD's gummies are available in packs of 10 with 3 different potencies of 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg per gummy. Moreover, these are available in a range of flavors including apple, orange, grape, strawberry, and pineapple.

• The effect of these CBD gummies is calming and helps customers in getting better sleep by eradicating insomnia. The standard time for these CBD gummies to take effect is normally 2 hours after consumption.

• Hollywood's CBD gummies taste really good as per various customer reviews who appreciate their variety and flavor. Moreover, they are made of pectin instead of animal-based gelatin and, therefore, target a larger audience, including vegans.

• Hollywood's website is user-friendly, easy to use, and transparent as it displays test results of reliable third-party testing on the official website. Moreover, it is fairly informative for those who wish to learn about delta-8 THC and CBD as there are several articles and blogs available.

• Hollyweed CBD offers various incentives for its customers including the incentive to place bulk orders, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and responsive customer service agents on weekdays and weekends both. Moreover, its products are priced fairly reasonably and customers have the incentive of canceling their orders for a complete refund before their shipment.

• This CBD brand includes less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC in its products, which is the legal limit. Moreover, it sources its hemp from reliable farms which promise that it is organic and grown without artificial preservatives.

• This CBD brand is widely popular as a result of various mentions in well-known magazines. Additionally, its standard delivery time across orders within the United States is from 3 to 7 days.

Pros:

• Hollyweed's CBD gummies are delicious in the tasting.

• These gummies come in various potencies ranging from 25 to 100mg per gummy.

• The effect of these is calming and aid in eradicating insomnia.

• This brand manufactures products with completely natural and GMO-free ingredients.

• This brand offers free shipping to all customers.

• Customer service agents are fairly active.

Cons:

• Customers can only purchase Hollyweed's products online.

• There is insufficient information when it comes to the brand's processes.

#5.FAB CBD - Affordable Vegan CBD Gummies For Sleep

FAB CBD was established in 2017 and has consistently aimed to produce premium quality CBD products to offer consumers a wide range of benefits. Thus, in pursuit of advocating for wellness, FAB CBD has manufactured multiple CBD products over the years, including oils, topical creams, vape pens, and of course, gummies.

Apart from basic CBD products, this brand also offers superfood products and CBD dog treats. This brand also sources its hemp from farms located in Colorado, which guarantees the natural growing process and their lack of use of preservatives or GMOs.

Moreover, to further ensure the quality, safety, purity, and efficiency of its products, this brand puts all products through thorough testing and ensures that its products consist of healthy doses to maximize the benefits of CBD without causing any harmful side effects. Additionally, its team has more than 25 years of experience in the cannabis industry which contributes to its success. FAB CBD’s ultimate transparency is one of its best features as it shows a clear dosage for each of its products along with elaborate guidelines for use.

Highlights

• This Tampa-based company offers a variety of products and has a stellar reputation among its small yet loyal customer base.

• FAB CBD uses the CO2 extraction method for its hemp extracts from organically grown hemp from farms in Colorado.

• Its website is fairly informative and transparent as it features numerous positive customer reviews reflecting five-star ratings along with test results of thorough third-party laboratory testing on all of its products.

• Its products' prices range between 39 dollars to 129 dollars. Moreover, the brand also offers a range of discounts and has a loyalty program.

• FAB CBD offers numerous customer service policies including a 30-day refund guarantee after a particular product’s purchase.

• Its CBD gummies are made of organic, gluten-free, GMO-free, vegan-friendly ingredients which consist of 25mg of potency per gummy, and each container contains 30 of these. The core of these gummies is CBD isolate and therefore, those who don’t wish to consume THC can benefit from these.

• These gummies are easy to use and have various positive effects on its consumers including relief from stress, anxiety, and pain along with improved sleep and better mental focus. Moreover, they consist of tapioca syrup and cane sugar to add to their sweetness. However, they do not contain any artificial coloring.

Pros:

• The official website is fairly user-friendly.

• Fab CBD is transparent when it comes to ingredients and their processes.

• It uses the CO2 extraction method to sustain the maximum benefits of the extracts.

• All products have organic and GMO-free ingredients.

• Products are fairly easy on the pocket.

Cons:

• Test result reports for some of the products are not available.

• Its products are out of stock in most instances.

How We Shortlisted The Best CBD Gummies For Sleep

Surely, investing in a particular CBD product is a daunting task because the chemical directly enters your bloodstream and has various effects on your inner system.

Therefore, you must ensure that the particular CBD gummies are safe, potent, efficient, and of premium quality. Therefore, to ensure the overall quality of CBD gummies, we reviewed the top 5 brands which manufacture them.

While reviewing these brands, we considered numerous factors to ensure that your final decision reflects complete knowledge of the product. Thus, we prioritized the following aspects when deciding on the reliability of a particular brand and its best cbd gummies for sleep :

• How long has the brand been functioning since its establishment?

• What steps does the brand take to ensure the quality of its products?

• Does the brand use organic, safe, and pure ingredients?

• Where does the brand source its hemp from?

• What is the aim of the brand?

• What are the various flavors available for their CBD gummies?

• What is the overall reputation of the brand within the industry?

• Does the brand have positive customer reviews?

• What are the pros and cons of purchasing and consuming particular CBD gummies?

• Does the brand offer any return and shipping policies?

• Do these CBD gummies help regulate sleep?

Thus, the factors mentioned above aided in our analysis of the firm's reliability, credibility, and overall efficiency of its products which helped us shortlist the top 5CBD gummy brands.

Buying Guide- Factors That We Should Consider Before Purchasing Best CBD Gummies For Sleep

As a customer, there are multiple factors that you should keep in mind when you're on the hunt for CBD gummies to aid in better sleep. Some of these include:

• The ingredients used

It is important to purchase CBD gummies that consist of organic, GMO-free, and safe ingredients. Moreover, if you're a vegan or vegetarian, you should seek to purchase gummies that do not contain animal-based gelatin but instead use pectin.

• The customer reviews

The customer reviews associated with a brand or a particular product directly insight into its use and benefit. Therefore, we recommend you go through customer reviews associated with the particular CBD gummies to understand their use and effects better.

• Testing on products

You must purchase gummies after being sure of their safety, potency, quality, and efficiency. A good benchmark to judge these factors is to test these gummies through reliable third-party laboratories. Therefore, we recommend purchasing gummies from a brand that conducts thorough testing on its products and gives customers access to these test results.

• Various potencies

The variations of the CBD gummies are also an important factor. Your tolerance to CBD, along with your need, can only be aligned with the product if you're aware of the different potencies the particular gummies are available in. Therefore, being aware of the various potencies these CBD gummies are available is a step in the right direction.

• Pricing

Normally, CBD gummies can be on the expensive side of the spectrum due to the high maintenance process of the growth of hemp and its extraction. However, you should compare the price of your choice of CBD gummies with the market price to ensure that you don't get ripped off. Although, excessively cheap top CBD gummies may translate into poor quality and unsafe ingredients, which is a complete red flag.

FAQs About CBD Gummies For Sleep

Q1. Can you get buzzed from consuming CBD gummies?

The common effect of consuming these gummies is a sense of relaxation and calm instead of a high. Some of the cbd gummies for sleep have less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC, which is likely to cause the consumer to feel buzzed. A high dose of CBD is likely to make the consumer sleepy, which is good in eradicating insomnia.

Q2. Is it safe to consume CBD gummies?

Yes, these are some of the safest ways of consuming CBD as long as they are purchased from a credible brand that prioritizes the safety and quality of its products. There are some rare side effects of consuming these gummies, including dry mouth, dizziness, diarrhea, and variations in appetite.

Q3. What is the recommended dosage for CBD gummies?

A CBD gummy has potencies ranging from 5 to 100mg of CBD. Therefore, the potency directly depends on the recommended dosage. However, the dosage generally depends on the customer's weight range and their expectation towards the strength of the effects.

Q4. How long do you stay high on CBD gummies?

The total amount of time that it takes for hemp CBD gummy to take effect depends from person to person as some people’s bodies take longer to process CBD than others. However, the general rule shows that the average time taken for CBD gummies to take effect is up to 30 minutes. Additionally, consumers are likely to stay high or affected by its consumption for about four to six hours as per common customer reports.

Wrapping up On The Best CBD Gummies For Sleep

Therefore, CBD gummies are surely one of the best products available at your disposal if you wish to unwind and relax after an exhausting day. Furthermore, these are one of the best solutions to eradicating insomnia.

However, it is important to purchase them from a credible brand that ensures the quality and safety of its products. Therefore, the brands reviewed above are a safe bet for you when purchasing these CBD gummies for sleep

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

