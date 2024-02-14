Traffic Affected As Delhi's Border Areas Heavily Barricaded Due To Farmers' Protest

Traffic was hit in the border areas of Delhi on Wednesday as police erected several layers of barricades and stopped the movement of vehicles at the Singhu and Tikri borders in view of a proposed farmers' march to the capital.

While the Singhu and Tikri borders between Delhi and Haryana have been entirely closed for traffic, vehicular movement is allowed at the Ghazipur border in a regulated manner.

A section of a road in a village near the Singhu border was dug up to prevent the farmers from reaching Delhi.