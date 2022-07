Tamil Nadu recorded 2,223 fresh Coronavirus cases on Monday taking the total infections so far to 35,20,000. The fatalities remained at 38,030 with no death reported today, a bulletin from the State health department said.

The number of active cases which were at 17,085, a day ago, declined to 16,906 today. With 2,402 COVID-19 patients discharged following treatment on Monday, the net recoveries till date mounted to 34,65,064, the bulletin said.

(With PTI inputs)