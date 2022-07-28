Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Protests Over Cow Slaughters Leads To Curfew In Two Rajasthan Villages

Following a clash between the police and the locals over cow slaughter, a curfew has been imposed in two villages in Rajasthan.

undefined
Cow slaughter reports lead to the arrest of six people in Rajasthan Cow slaughter reports lead to the arrest of six people in Rajasthan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 1:07 pm

Curfew was imposed and mobile internet services suspended in two villages of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after protesters demanding action against those involved in cow slaughter clashed with police, officials said on Thursday.

Forty-five people have been rounded up in connection with the violence that took place on Wednesday evening, they said. "Curfew was imposed in Gandhibadi and Chidiya Gandhi gram panchayats on Wednesday evening. Only emergency services are permitted. Mobile internet services have also been suspended," District Collector Nathmal Didel said.

On July 11, a woman informed police that cow slaughter took place in Chidiya Gandhi village. Samples were collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. In the report, which came on July 18, one of the samples was found to be beef, he said.

Related stories

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew, No Signs Of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Two Tribal Men Beaten To Death In Madhya Pradesh Over Suspected Cow Slaughter

"An FIR was registered and six people were arrested but the people in Gandhibadi had been raising other demands like more arrests, an inspection of a religious place, and installation of CCTV, etc.," he added.

To press their demand, some locals started a dharna in Gandhibadi village on July 24 without permission. Talks were held with them and they were asked to call off the protest as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is in force in the area but they did not relent, Didel said. "Their tent and other items were seized, and some of the protesters were arrested for violating Section 144. Later, they again assembled in Gandhibadi and pelted stones at police personnel on Wednesday evening, injuring five of them," he said.

After this, he said, a curfew was imposed in Gandhibadi and Chidiya Gandhi villages, both of which fall under the Bharani police station area. The collector said 45 people have been rounded up in connection with the violence.

Tags

National Hanumangarh District Curfew Cow Slaughter Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Gandhibadi Chidiya Gandhi Villages
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham