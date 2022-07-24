President Kovind Hosts Dinner For President-elect Draupadi Murmu, Vice-President, PM, And Union ministers

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hosted dinner for President-elect Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017, for a five-year term. Murmu will be sworn in as the next President on Monday.

"President Shri Ram Nath Kovind hosted dinner for President-elect Smt Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and members of the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President's office tweeted.