Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Predator On The Prowl In Tamil Nadu Village

In the last week, five goats and 29 hens were killed in Gandhipuram village in the Nambiyur area.

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 5:00 pm

Villagers in the Nambiyur area have been frightened after several goats and hens were found dead over the last few days with suspicions of a leopard prowling the place.
       

In the last week, five goats and 29 hens were killed in Gandhipuram village in the Nambiyur area. Forest department officials on Thursday said five goats were found dead near the Vilamundi forest. A few days ago, 29 hens were killed, while two more goats were also found killed.
       

Based on a complaint by the villagers, five CCTV cameras were placed in the area and being tracked by forest officials. They found some leopard footprints in the area and suspected that they might have entered the site from the Vilamundi forest. They said they are watching the animal's movement with the help of CCTV cameras. The public has demanded a cage be placed in Gandhipuram village to catch the wild animal.

 

With PTI inputs.

National Tamil Nadu Forest Animals & Wildlife
