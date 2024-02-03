PM Modi To Visit Assam On Two-Day Trip, Unveil Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day trip to Assam will begin on Saturday, during which he will meet the BJP's state core committee and roll out developmental projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore.

The prime minister is scheduled to land at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at 7.30 pm and he will proceed to Koinadhora State Guest House from there. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the PM will meet the BJP's state core committee during the night and discuss party affairs.

Modi will address a public meeting at 11.30 am on Sunday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, from where many state and central projects will be unveiled. Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).