PM Modi Inaugurates Projects, Lays Foundation Stone For New ISRO Launch Complex In Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore here and castigated the earlier UPA regime for not 'bothering' about Tamil Nadu's progress.

The state is writing a 'new chapter of progress,' and due to the Central government’s efforts, modern connectivity in Tamil Nadu is 'on a new high’, Modi said after inaugurating the projects.

In a veiled reference to the ruling DMK, he alleged that though newspapers and TV channels wanted to highlight Centre's such efforts "the regime here won't allow them to do so,"