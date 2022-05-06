Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Calls For Reducing “Slavery to Foreign Goods” in 75th year of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for reducing “slavery to foreign goods” even as Indians celebrate 75 years of Independence.

PM Modi Calls For Reducing “Slavery to Foreign Goods” in 75th year of Independence
Challenges faced by island states due to climate change key focus of CDRI: PM Modi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 11:30 am

Inaugurating the Jain International Trade Organisation`s `JITO Connect 2022 business meet via video link, Modi said the stress should be on the ‘vocal for local’ mantra and reducing the use of foreign goods.

“Today the country is encouraging talent, trade and technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of start-ups every day, creating a unicorn every week,” he said.“A self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve,” Modi said.

Now people from remote villages, small shopkeepers and self-help groups can directly sell their products to the government, he said. “Today more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal,” he added.

Related stories

Hope Ties Will Deepen In Coming Years: Modi Wishes Israelis On Their Independence Day

Challenges Faced By Island States Due To Climate Change Key Focus Of CDRI: PM Modi

Kunal Kamra Faces Criticism From Father Of Child Who Sang To PM Modi

The government processes have become transparent, Modi said.

Tags

National Indian Government Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Jain International Trade Organisation JITO Connect 2022 Business Meet GeM Portal 75 Years Of Independence Slavery To Foreign Goods Indian Business Sector
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court