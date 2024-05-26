National

Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel

Outlook May 26 News Wrap: Today’s top headlines includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘jihadis supporting’ INDIA-bloc claim to Hamas’ latest missile attack on Israel.

Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Hello readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day.  

Today we may look at Cyclone Remal which as per IMD is likely to make a landfall in West Bengal tonight, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim stating that the Opposition INDIA-bloc is being supported by ‘jihadis’ sitting across the border.

In other news, Hamas has launched a missile attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv.

Have A Look At Outlook May 26 News Wrap

Elections 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi Says 'India Will Begin A New Journey After June 4', Claims 'Jihadis' From Across Supporting INDIA-bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur targeted Opposition INDIA-bloc saying that 'ihadis from across border are supporting SP and Congress'. BJP's Amit Shah addressed a rally in Karakat while JP Nadda will also canvas in Bihar today. On the other hand, Congress's Rahul Gandhi spoke to the farmers in Nahan of Himachal Pradesh.

READ MORE

Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation As Cyclone Remal Approaches

The cyclonic storm "Remal" over the North Bay of Bengal about 290 kms south-south east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 300 km south-south west of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 320 km south-south east of Canning (WB). It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around May 26 midnight.

READ MORE

Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv

Hamas on Sunday reportedly launched a missile attack on Israel's capital Tel Aviv. The Israel has sounded sirens in Tel Aviv, warning of possible incoming rockets.

READ MORE

Delhi: 7 Newborns Die As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Baby Care Hospital In Vivek Vihar; Delhi CM, President React

At least 7 newborns have died after a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar Hospital in Delhi on Saturday night. Reportedly a total of 12 newborns were rescued from the hospital and 5 of them are currently undergoing medical treatment.

READ MORE

Papua New Guinea Landslide: UN Migration Agency Revises Death Toll To '670'; Rescuers Lose 'Hope' Of Finding Survivors

The International Organisation for Migration on Sunday revised its estimated death toll to 670 after a massive landslide hit Enga Province in Papua New Guinea.

READ MORE

Afghanistan: 10 Members Of Family Among 15 Killed In Latest Flood Fury

The floods due to the latest incessant rains have triggered havoc in Afghanistan by leaving at least 15 people dead, including 10 members of a same family, reports said on Sunday.

READ MORE

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Shah Rukh Khan's Hospitalisation And More

Sunday has arrived and we are again back with the top stories of Bollywood which grabbed the headlines throughout this week. From Bollywood celebs casting their vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to Shah Rukh Khan's hospitalisation, here are this week's top stories in B-town. 

READ MORE

