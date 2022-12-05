Nagaland: One Year Since Oting Firing, Locals Observe Black Day, Vow To Continue Non-cooperation With Army

Many houses in eastern districts of Nagaland hoisted black flags while student organisations observed prayer service across the state to mark the first year of Oting firing by the army that left 14 civilians dead. A music video was also released as a tribute to those killed on December 4 last year at Oting village in Mon district.

Oting firing that killed 14 civilians

On that day, six coal miners returning from work were killed in a botched army operation, while seven others were gunned down when angry villagers scuffled with them after discovering the bullet-riddled bodies of the labourers. Another civilian was killed when a mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp at Mon town the next day.

'Black Day' in Nagaland

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) will observe December four and five as 'Black Day' in the entire eastern part of the state, according to its president R Tsapikiu Sangtam. All households in six eastern districts - Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator - will hoist black flags on these two days, he said.

On the 1st anniv of the tragic incident in Oting, NSF units flew the org flag at half-mast & also hoisted a black flag alongside, signifying non-cooperation towards the security forces until the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA is repealed. https://t.co/QR0Idi3l3a — Northeast Live (@NELiveTV) December 4, 2022

Marking the occasion, musical bands and artists of the Konyak tribe have released a tribute music video. All the 14 victims of the firing belonged to the Konyak tribe.

An official of the Konyak Students' Union said that the households in the district have hoisted black flags while its parent body Konyak Union will hold a prayer service on Monday in Mon town.

Meanwhile, the Naga Students Federation (NSF) on Sunday held a solemn ceremony to pay homage to the lives of those who were killed by the army at Oting. In his brief address on the occasion, NSF President Kegwayhun Tep reaffirmed the non-cooperation extended by the Federation towards the armed forces.

(With inputs from PTI)