Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nadda Recommends Voting On Basis Of Report Card Of Political Parties, Not Promises

"It is election time. Leaders of all hues will come and make promises galore. Don't get taken in by what they say," Nadda said addressing a rally at Agastyamuni near Kedarnath.

Nadda Recommends Voting On Basis Of Report Card Of Political Parties, Not Promises
Nadda Recommends Voting On Basis Of Report Card Of Political Parties, Not Promises PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 9:16 pm

BJP president JP Nadda urged people in Uttarakhand not to get carried away by tall promises being made by political parties and vote only on the basis of their report cards.      

"Ask them to show their report cards and vote on that basis. BJP leaders give their report cards to you. Others don't because they have no report cards to show," Nadda said.Kedarnath has been given top priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief said and reminded the people of all that he has done for its reconstruction over the past five years.Chardham all-weather road and  Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line are the other major projects launched by the Narendra Modi government.            

The BJP government in the state gave a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum to everyone through the Atal Ayushman Yojana and 20 lakh toilets to households which did not have them, he said.      

Related stories

Nirmala Sitharaman To Address RBI Board On February 14

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: India’s U-19 World Cup Star Yash Dhull In Delhi Squad, Ishant Sharma Opts Out

Grave Violation Of Fundamental Human Rights: Pak Foreign Minister On Karnataka Hijab Row

"Congress leaders laughed at the prime minister when he talked about toilets because they were born with a silver spoon in their mouth and did not know what poverty is like," he said.                 

Nadda said he was confident that the people of Uttarakhand had made up their mind about giving their blessings once again to BJP after seeing it deliver on its promises.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National J P Nadda BJP Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

UP Elections 2022 Ground Report: Mulayam Or Akhilesh? What UP Voters Think About SP

UP Elections 2022 Ground Report: Mulayam Or Akhilesh? What UP Voters Think About SP

Calcutta High Court Dissolves Contempt Petition Against SEC On Civic Polls Postponement

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

REET Paper Leak: Hundreds Of Youths Protest In Front Of Rajasthan Assembly

 Kapil Sibal Slams Centre For Increasing Tax On Petrol And Diesel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

A Basaveshwara statue in Gadag city in north Karnataka

A Look At Old And New Statues Across States

Actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013). He speaks some conversational French and Spanish (but is not fluent in either language), and learned Latin and Greek at university.

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star