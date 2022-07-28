Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Mumbai Sees 281 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 272 Recoveries

The daily addition to the tally has been less than 300 since July 16 and the number of cases detected during the day were a slight drop from the 283 recorded on Wednesday, he pointed out.

Fresh Covid case in Mumbai Photo: PTI

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 9:11 pm

Mumbai on Thursday reported 281 coronavirus cases and one death, taking the infection tally to 11,23,915 and the toll to 19,647, a civic official said.

The daily addition to the tally has been less than 300 since July 16 and the number of cases detected during the day were a slight drop from the 283 recorded on Wednesday, he pointed out.

The recovery count rose by 272 to touch 11,02,462, leaving the metropolis with an active tally of 1,806, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. Of the 281 new cases, only 19 are symptomatic, he added.

The number of coronavirus tests in the city reached 1,77,98,899 after 8,775 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the BMC official said. This is a drop from the 9,926 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period, he added.

As per civic data, the recovery rate is 98 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between July 21 and 27 stood at 0.022 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 3,144 days.

(With PTI inputs)

