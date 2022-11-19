Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Reports Eight New Cases Of Measles Infection

Mumbai on Saturday reported eight new confirmed cases of measles.

Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak
Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 9:53 pm

Mumbai on Saturday reported eight new confirmed cases of measles.

It took the tally of such cases reported in the city since January 1, 2022, to 84, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to measles since the start of the year remained unchanged at eight.

Three confirmed cases each were reported from the M-East ward (which covers Govandi and Deonar) and H-East ward (Bandra East, Khar), while G-South (Worli) and S (Bhandup/Nahur) wards reported single cases.

The number of suspected patients who have reported symptoms like fever and rash increased to 3,036 with 176 such cases added on Saturday, the BMC health department said.

"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A and second dose of measles vaccine after 24 hours," BMC release said.

With the admission of 11 patients and the discharge of 27 patients, the number of hospitalized measles patients came down to 73. Of these, 62 patients are stable, while nine are on oxygen support and two are on ventilators.

"In view of the measles outbreak in Mumbai, all citizens are appealed to vaccinate the children between the ages of 9 months to 5 years," the civic body appealed.

Related stories

Mumbai's Measles Count Rises By Seven To Touch 176; Suspected Deaths Remain At 8

Seven Suspected Measles Deaths, 164 Cases Reported In Mumbai Since September: BMC

Mumbai: Measles Kills 1-year-old Boy; 126 Children Infected With Disease So Far This Year

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Mumbai Discharge Of 27 Patients Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Second Dose Of Measles Symptoms Like Fever And Rash Two Doses Of Vitamin-A Govandi And Deonar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives