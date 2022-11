Mumbai Reports Eight New Cases Of Measles Infection

Mumbai on Saturday reported eight new confirmed cases of measles.

It took the tally of such cases reported in the city since January 1, 2022, to 84, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to measles since the start of the year remained unchanged at eight.

Three confirmed cases each were reported from the M-East ward (which covers Govandi and Deonar) and H-East ward (Bandra East, Khar), while G-South (Worli) and S (Bhandup/Nahur) wards reported single cases.

The number of suspected patients who have reported symptoms like fever and rash increased to 3,036 with 176 such cases added on Saturday, the BMC health department said.

"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A and second dose of measles vaccine after 24 hours," BMC release said.

With the admission of 11 patients and the discharge of 27 patients, the number of hospitalized measles patients came down to 73. Of these, 62 patients are stable, while nine are on oxygen support and two are on ventilators.

"In view of the measles outbreak in Mumbai, all citizens are appealed to vaccinate the children between the ages of 9 months to 5 years," the civic body appealed.

