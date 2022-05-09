Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Reports 63 COVID-19 Cases, Almost 50 Percent Less Than Sunday's Addition

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, while the recovery count increased by 56 to touch 10,40,407, leaving the metropolis with 822 active cases, a civil official said.

Mumbai Reports 63 COVID-19 Cases, Almost 50 Percent Less Than Sunday's Addition
Representative image of a coronavirus PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:49 pm

Mumbai on Monday reported 63 COVID-19 cases, almost 50 percent less than Sunday's addition of 123, taking the tally here to 10,60,792, a civic official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, while the recovery count increased by 56 to touch 10,40,407, leaving the metropolis with 822 active cases, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 6,347 days.

Related stories

Sri Lanka Crisis: Ruling Party MP, His Bodyguard Killed In Clashes With Protesters

BSF Shoots Down Drone Carrying Heroin Along Border In Punjab

LIC IPO Subscribed Nearly 3 Times On Last Day; Government Raises Rs 21,000 Crore

It also revealed the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far was 1,69,60,984, of which 5,810 took place in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mumbai Maharashtra Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star