Mumbai Reports 290 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Recovery Tally Tops 11 Lakh

Mumbai on Wednesday registered 290 new coronavirus cases and one more death linked to the infection, while the cumulative patient recovery count crossed the 11-lakh mark, said the city civic body.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,21,836 COVID-19, while the death toll increased to 19,635, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

After a surge in May, Mumbai has been reporting daily cases in three digits (below 1,000) since June- end. A day before, the financial capital had reported 284 coronavirus infections and two fatalities.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 10,853 tests, over 3,000 more than the previous day, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus tests done so far surged to 1,77,23,576.

Mumbai's overall tally of recuperated patients crossed the 11-lakh mark and rose to 11,00,198 after 382 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, the BMC said.

The city, which has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98 per cent, is now left with 2,003 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. Of the 290 new cases, only 17 patients were symptomatic, it said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.027 per cent between July 13 and July 19, while the case doubling rate was 2,621 days.

Mumbai has a positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, of 2.67 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)