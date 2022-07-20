Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Reports 290 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Recovery Tally Tops 11 Lakh

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 10,853 tests, over 3,000 more than the previous day, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus tests done so far surged to 1,77,23,576.

undefined
Fresh Covid cases in Mumbai PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 8:30 pm

Mumbai on Wednesday registered 290 new coronavirus cases and one more  death linked to the infection, while the cumulative patient recovery count crossed the 11-lakh mark, said the city civic body.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,21,836 COVID-19, while the death toll increased to 19,635, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

After a surge in May, Mumbai has been reporting daily cases in three digits (below 1,000) since June- end. A day before, the financial capital had reported 284 coronavirus infections and two fatalities.

Related stories

Karnataka Reports 1,478 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry Logs 212 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Touches 1,69,353

Mizoram Reports 140 New Covid-19 Cases

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 10,853 tests, over 3,000 more than the previous day, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus tests done so far surged to 1,77,23,576.

Mumbai's overall tally of recuperated patients crossed the 11-lakh mark and rose to 11,00,198 after 382 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, the BMC said.

The city, which has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98 per cent, is now left with 2,003 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. Of the 290 new cases, only 17 patients were symptomatic, it said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.027 per cent between July 13 and July 19, while the case doubling rate was 2,621 days.
Mumbai has a positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, of 2.67 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Death Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCX Tells Amateur Traders To Exercise Caution, Stay Away From Options Trading

MCX Tells Amateur Traders To Exercise Caution, Stay Away From Options Trading

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes