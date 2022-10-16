Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Manipur Government To Hold House-To-House Survey To Find Out Illegal Immigrants: CM

Raising serious concern over the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, Singh told reporters that steps will be initiated against those locals who are allowing such foreigners to live in their houses on rent.

Listen to the story

Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (File photo)
Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 10:14 pm

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday described sheltering of illegal immigrants as the "biggest threat" to the state and announced that a "house-to-house survey" will be conducted soon to identify such people.

Raising serious concern over the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, Singh told reporters that steps will be initiated against those locals who are allowing such foreigners to live in their houses on rent.

“Altogether 613 people were arrested in the past four-five days for violating Inner Line Permit (ILP) norms,” the chief minister said. The ILP is an official document issued by the government to grant inward travel of a person into a protected area for a limited period. The ILP regime came into force in the northeastern state in 2021.

"The recent operations related to Inner Line Permit defaulters were necessitated after many of those entering the state with ILP could not be traced later from the phone numbers they had provided while entering the state," Singh said.

Identifying illegal immigrants has become a huge problem, he said. "A house-to-house survey will be conducted to find out illegal immigrants. Appropriate actions will be taken against any landlord who shelters illegal immigrants at their place," the chief minister said.

Unless such steps are taken, it will be difficult to save the indigenous population of the state, Singh said. He urged the local people not to give shelter to illegal immigrants in order to protect the language, culture and identity of the small indigenous population.

"The indigenous population of the state in the whole country is microscopic," he said. The chief minister said that one of the arrested Bangladeshi men had entered Manipur in 1990 without any valid document.
    

 He later married a local Manipuri woman, procured the Aadhaar card and even bought a piece of land in the state, Singh said.

Related stories

Manipur To Set Up More Police Outposts Along Border Areas To Check Infiltration From Myanmar: CM N Biren Singh

PLA Militant Surrenders Before Manipur CM N Biren Singh

N Biren Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM For Second Time

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Illegal Immigrants House-to-house Survey Bangladesh Inner Line Permit (ILP) Norms Small Indigenous Population
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID Card; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide For You

How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID Card; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide For You

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC